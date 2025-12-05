NBA: LeBron James sacrifices incredible streak to deliver Lakers victory

By Axel Clody | 05 Dec 2025 06:12 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 06:21

After 1,297 consecutive regular season matches with at least 10 points scored, LeBron James finished with only eight points in Toronto. He however assisted Rui Hachimura on his game-winner for the Los Angeles Lakers.

It was one of the most impressive streaks in NBA history, and in sport in general. On 5th January 2007, LeBron James settled for scoring eight points in Milwaukee and, 1,297 matches later, here he is once again held under the 10-point mark, scoring only eight points against the Toronto Raptors.

Almost 18 years later, this is therefore the end of this legendary streak of matches with at least 10 points scored in the regular season. He had begun it in Cleveland, in the heart of his fourth year in the league, when he was not yet an NBA champion or MVP, and he ends it in Los Angeles, in the heart of his record 23rd season in the league.

Jan. 6, 2007 to Dec. 1, 2025.



Double-digit scoring in Every. Single. Game.



What a special run for @KingJames ? pic.twitter.com/Xtx4F7XKSE — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2025

More than 1,000 matches ahead of his nearest rival!

LeBron James had already been close to seeing his streak end for several encounters, due to his poor shooting, his lack of rhythm and all the importance taken by the Luka Doncic-Austin Reaves duo in the Lakers' play. It is ultimately on the Raptors' court, where he has often shone during his career, that he bids it farewell.

Clearly, it is hard to imagine it being beaten one day, whilst amongst active players, Kevin Durant was his nearest rival with "only" 267 consecutive matches with at least 10 points scored. Until March 2018, the all-time record belonged to Michael Jordan, with 866 consecutive matches with at least 10 points scored.

LeBron James, who admitted to having "no" negative feelings about the end of his streak, since Los Angeles "won", could very well have extended it, had he attempted a shot or drawn a foul on the last possession of the match. Instead, he therefore chose to pass to Rui Hachimura, who hit the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer.

RUI HACHIMURA FROM THE CORNER FOR THE WIN OFF THE LEBRON JAMES DIME!



? @TISSOT BUZZER-BEATER ?

Everyone Gets 24 pic.twitter.com/6J38hGVRYK — NBA (@NBA) December 5, 2025

Playing the right way

"I just play the right way. You have to always play the right way. That's always been how I do it. That's how I was taught basketball and I've done it throughout my entire career," he reacted afterwards. "I just always make the right play. It's automatic, whether we win, whether we lose or whether we draw. When you make the right play, the basketball gods will always reward you."

Difficult to be more "LeBron James" in the scenario, because even after delivering a performance bordering on catastrophic (4/17 shooting, including 0/5 from three-point range...), he managed to find a way to magnify the thing, with this decisive play that will almost make everyone forget all the rest.

"He knew exactly how many points he had at that moment. But he pulled that off, like he's pulled it off so many times before," JJ Redick stated. "If you do things the right way, the basketball gods tend to reward you."

"He's such a selfless player," Jake LaRavia added. "He had the opportunity [to score], but given the player he is and the person he is, he made the selfless play by passing the ball to Rui and we won the match."

A blessing in disguise?

At nearly 41 years old, and without his usual preparation, LeBron James seems (finally) to be feeling the weight of the years, with "barely" 14 points, 7.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game this season, at 41 percent shooting (including 26 percent from three-point range) and 55 percent from the free-throw line.

The presence of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves helps him do much less on the court and perhaps the end of his streak will also allow him to no longer focus so much on his points total.

