NBA: Lakers-Spurs Austin Reaves trade talk sends shockwaves through NBA

The San Antonio Spurs face the Los Angeles Lakers this Thursday 11th December. In parallel, the two Western Conference franchises could well engage in another battle from a distance. That of the Austin Reaves trade, potential Wembanyama teammate.

Will Victor Wembanyama make his return against the Lakers? Absent since 16th November, the Frenchman has missed 11 NBA matches with the Spurs. And against all odds, the San Antonio franchise have done very well without Wemby. In the coming days, the Texans will be able to gauge their level against a Western heavyweight.

Austin Reaves, the Lakers' new hero

Los Angeles sit in second place in their Conference. With a 73.9 percent win ratio, LeBron James' crew invite themselves as one of the major favourites for the NBA title. The King has changed status. DeAndre Ayton is in XXL mode. Luka Doncic is the league's leading scorer. But it is indeed Austin Reaves who is the strong man of the Lakers' start to the season.

The 27-year-old guard has begun his fifth NBA season. Always a notch below his teammates, Reaves had to endure numerous criticisms last year. But it must be admitted that this time, AR15 is displaying MVP-worthy level. On 26th October, the American reached his career-high against the Kings (51 points).

After 20 NBA matches, Austin Reaves is posting mind-blowing statistics (28.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.7 assists). Enough to prompt reflection: what if the Spurs tried to trade the Lakers' guard? Seeking an NBA star to support Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio would have everything to gain by going after this 2025-26 version of Austin Reaves.

Antetokounmpo trade too complicated

The Texan directors' initial idea was to go after Giannis Antetokounmpo. Unfortunately, signing the 2019-20 two-time MVP does not seem to be the best of ideas. Firstly because convincing the Bucks to let go of the Greek Freak will be extremely complex. But also because Antetokounmpo will not accept being a simple piece of the Wembanyama project.

Over recent seasons, Austin Reaves has proved he could be the ideal lieutenant to support and take over if needed. Whether with LeBron James or now Luka Doncic, the Lakers' guard knows how to be in support. Obviously, negotiating with the California franchise will not be a simple task. Last year, the Lakers had to refuse more than 20 offers concerning Reaves.

But Los Angeles' ageing roster would be well advised to prepare for the future. And in that game, San Antonio can put several gems in the balance to trade Austin Reaves. The price to pay risks however being high. Very high even. In addition to Julian Champagnie (24 years old), the Spurs should part with Stephon Castle (21 years old).

Regarded as the most promising guard in the NBA this season, the 2025 ROTY would add enormously to the Lakers' roster. The Austin Reaves trade to the Spurs is still far from happening. But, on the eve of a Lakers vs San Antonio clash, it is interesting to keep an eye on one of the potential big moves in the coming months. As much in scoring as in creation, Reaves would be a weighty ally to help Wembanyama clinch his first NBA ring.

