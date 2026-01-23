NBA: The Golden State Warriors eye blockbuster moves for Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James

By Axel Clody | 23 Jan 2026 08:45 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 13:09

It is the Golden State Warriors' wildly ambitious dream: pairing Stephen Curry with Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James this summer.

Slowly but surely, Curry is approaching the twilight of his career. At nearly 38 years old, it is hard to imagine him leaving the Warriors, his lifelong franchise, but the organisation also hopes to offer him one final chance to chase a fifth title. Even if Jimmy Butler's recent injury has reshuffled all the cards.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Warriors plot audacious double swoop

According to Jake Fischer, Golden State's hierarchy have a bold plan: bringing in Giannis Antetokounmpo and then LeBron James to play alongside Curry.

To achieve this, they would need to wait until the summer of 2026, as the Warriors "do not believe they have a chance for either" before then. Subsequently, if Giannis were to become "genuinely available" for a trade in the offseason, they would position themselves, before launching an assault on LeBron "once he becomes a free agent."

Financially, this would require some discounts, and Butler's contract (having attended Marquette University in Wisconsin) could prove useful.

However, Fischer adds that the Californian franchise "is not considering" parting ways with him and is counting on him for next season. "Unless a top-tier target tries to force his way out."

Given that Antetokounmpo has been on Golden State's radar for some time and no longer appears as happy as before with the Milwaukee Bucks, a trade request from him would change a great deal in the minds of the "Dubs" hierarchy.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA

LeBron James heading to San Francisco?

As for James, things are not exactly rosy with the Los Angeles Lakers either, and there is a strong chance he will change scenery one last time before retirement, joining one of his "best enemies" turned friend since Paris 2024. Unless he decides to hang up his trainers this year, of course.

This remains purely hypothetical for now, but a Curry – James – Antetokounmpo trio would certainly have what it takes to put the Warriors back among the title contenders.

Not to mention creating one of the most high-profile teams in history and potentially giving Steve Kerr a reason to stay on...