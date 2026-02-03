NBA news: James Harden could be heading to Cleveland

By Axel Clody | 03 Feb 2026 11:31

Bombshell in Los Angeles: James Harden and the Clippers are actively working to find a new team for the 2018 MVP.

This is news that nobody saw coming, breaking during the clash between Los Angeles and Philadelphia. ESPN have revealed that James Harden wants to leave the Clippers and the franchise are not opposed to it.

Both camps are therefore working together to find him a new destination before Thursday's trade deadline, with the point guard reportedly disappointed at not having secured a contract extension.

Both sides must work hand in hand as the 36-year-old former MVP can veto any trade, having re-signed last summer on a one-year guaranteed deal ($39.2m), with a player option for a second year ($42.3m).

Cleveland calling?

© Iconsport / SUSA

Back as an All-Star in 2025, James Harden is delivering a quality season on an individual level – his 17th – with numbers not seen since his Rockets days: 25.4 points, 8.1 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game (on 42% shooting, including 35% from three).

Nevertheless, the Clippers are struggling collectively, with a losing record (23-26) and sitting 9th in the West. Despite a significant improvement over the past month and a half (17 wins and 5 losses).

Absent for the last two games for personal reasons, James Harden was mentioned overnight in connection with Cleveland by Sports Illustrated, in a potential trade involving Darius Garland. It remains to be seen whether the rumour is confirmed or if other franchises will enter the race for The Beard. According to Marc Stein, the player himself would be interested in the Hawks or the Wolves, but neither franchise are interested...

"I cannot comment on rumours, but who would not want James on their team?" Tyronn Lue simply said after the defeat to the Sixers.