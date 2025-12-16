NBA: Who are the 77 players eligible for trade from this 15th December?

By Axel Clody | 16 Dec 2025 06:37 , Last updated: 16 Dec 2025 13:12

15th December is an important date in NBA executives' calendar. Indeed, it is from today that most players who signed a contract during the last free agency can be traded.

It is the unofficial opening of the transfer period, which will end on February 5, as 77 new players can be traded from today, including Chris Paul.

Removed from the Los Angeles Clippers' rotation, the "Point God" should quickly change teams, with Los Angeles waiting to be able to trade him since he was sidelined. Will he be the only team member to move? Nicolas Batum, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Brook Lopez become tradeable from this Monday.

Amongst the other All-Stars who can now be traded, we therefore find Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Chris Paul, Julius Randle and Damian Lillard.

The 77 new tradeable NBA players

Atlanta Hawks

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

N'Faly Dante

Luke Kennard

Boston Celtics

Chris Boucher

Luka Garza

Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets

Cam Thomas

Day'Ron Sharpe

Ziaire Williams

Charlotte Hornets

Mason Plumlee

Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers

Larry Nance Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

Dante Exum

Kyrie Irving

D'Angelo Russell

Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Detroit Pistons

Javonte Green

Caris LeVert

Duncan Robinson

Golden State Warriors

None

Houston Rockets

Clint Capela

Dorian Finney-Smith

Jeff Green

Aaron Holiday

Josh Okogie

Jae'Sean Tate

Fred VanVleet

Indiana Pacers

None

Los Angeles Clippers

Nicolas Batum

Bradley Beal

James Harden

Brook Lopez

Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers

DeAndre Ayton

Jaxson Hayes

Jake LaRavia

Marcus Smart

Memphis Grizzlies

Ty Jerome

Jock Landale

Cam Spencer

Miami Heat

Dru Smith

Milwaukee Bucks

Thanasis Antetokounmpo

Cole Anthony

Amir Coffey

Gary Harris

Kevin Porter Jr.

Bobby Portis

Taurean Prince

Jericho Sims

Gary Trent Jr.

Myles Turner

Minnesota Timberwolves

Bones Hyland

Joe Ingles

Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans

Kevon Looney

New York Knicks

Jordan Clarkson

Landry Shamet

Guerschon Yabusele

Oklahoma City Thunder

Ajay Mitchell

Orlando Magic

Tyus Jones

Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers

Justin Edwards

Eric Gordon

Phoenix Suns

Collin Gillespie

Nigel Hayes-Davis

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard

Blake Wesley

Sacramento Kings

Drew Eubanks

Doug McDermott

Dennis Schroder

San Antonio Spurs

Bismack Biyombo

Luke Kornett

Jordan McLaughlin

Lindy Waters

Toronto Raptors

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Garrett Temple

Utah Jazz

None

Washington Wizards

Marvin Bagley

Anthony Gill

