NBA: Who are the 77 players eligible for trade from this 15th December?

15th December is an important date in NBA executives' calendar. Indeed, it is from today that most players who signed a contract during the last free agency can be traded.
It is the unofficial opening of the transfer period, which will end on February 5, as 77 new players can be traded from today, including Chris Paul.
Removed from the Los Angeles Clippers' rotation, the "Point God" should quickly change teams, with Los Angeles waiting to be able to trade him since he was sidelined. Will he be the only team member to move? Nicolas Batum, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Brook Lopez become tradeable from this Monday.
Amongst the other All-Stars who can now be traded, we therefore find Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Chris Paul, Julius Randle and Damian Lillard.
The 77 new tradeable NBA players
Atlanta Hawks
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- N'Faly Dante
- Luke Kennard
Boston Celtics
- Chris Boucher
- Luka Garza
- Josh Minott
Brooklyn Nets
- Cam Thomas
- Day'Ron Sharpe
- Ziaire Williams
Charlotte Hornets
- Mason Plumlee
Chicago Bulls
- Tre Jones
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Larry Nance Jr.
Dallas Mavericks
- Dante Exum
- Kyrie Irving
- D'Angelo Russell
Denver Nuggets
- Bruce Brown
- Tim Hardaway Jr.
Detroit Pistons
- Javonte Green
- Caris LeVert
- Duncan Robinson
Golden State Warriors
None
Houston Rockets
- Clint Capela
- Dorian Finney-Smith
- Jeff Green
- Aaron Holiday
- Josh Okogie
- Jae'Sean Tate
- Fred VanVleet
Indiana Pacers
None
Los Angeles Clippers
- Nicolas Batum
- Bradley Beal
- James Harden
- Brook Lopez
- Chris Paul
Los Angeles Lakers
- DeAndre Ayton
- Jaxson Hayes
- Jake LaRavia
- Marcus Smart
Memphis Grizzlies
- Ty Jerome
- Jock Landale
- Cam Spencer
Miami Heat
- Dru Smith
Milwaukee Bucks
- Thanasis Antetokounmpo
- Cole Anthony
- Amir Coffey
- Gary Harris
- Kevin Porter Jr.
- Bobby Portis
- Taurean Prince
- Jericho Sims
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Myles Turner
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Bones Hyland
- Joe Ingles
- Julius Randle
New Orleans Pelicans
- Kevon Looney
New York Knicks
- Jordan Clarkson
- Landry Shamet
- Guerschon Yabusele
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Ajay Mitchell
Orlando Magic
- Tyus Jones
- Mo Wagner
Philadelphia 76ers
- Justin Edwards
- Eric Gordon
Phoenix Suns
- Collin Gillespie
- Nigel Hayes-Davis
Portland Trail Blazers
- Damian Lillard
- Blake Wesley
Sacramento Kings
- Drew Eubanks
- Doug McDermott
- Dennis Schroder
San Antonio Spurs
- Bismack Biyombo
- Luke Kornett
- Jordan McLaughlin
- Lindy Waters
Toronto Raptors
- Sandro Mamukelashvili
- Garrett Temple
Utah Jazz
None
Washington Wizards
- Marvin Bagley
- Anthony Gill
