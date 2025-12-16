NBA: Who are the 77 players eligible for trade from this 15th December?

Who are the 77 players eligible for trade from this 15th December?
15th December is an important date in NBA executives' calendar. Indeed, it is from today that most players who signed a contract during the last free agency can be traded.

It is the unofficial opening of the transfer period, which will end on February 5, as 77 new players can be traded from today, including Chris Paul.

Removed from the Los Angeles Clippers' rotation, the "Point God" should quickly change teams, with Los Angeles waiting to be able to trade him since he was sidelined. Will he be the only team member to move? Nicolas Batum, Bradley Beal, James Harden and Brook Lopez become tradeable from this Monday.

Amongst the other All-Stars who can now be traded, we therefore find Kyrie Irving, D'Angelo Russell, Fred VanVleet, Bradley Beal, James Harden, Chris Paul, Julius Randle and Damian Lillard.

The 77 new tradeable NBA players

Atlanta Hawks

  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker
  • N'Faly Dante
  • Luke Kennard

Boston Celtics

  • Chris Boucher
  • Luka Garza
  • Josh Minott

Brooklyn Nets

  • Cam Thomas
  • Day'Ron Sharpe
  • Ziaire Williams

Charlotte Hornets

  • Mason Plumlee

Chicago Bulls

  • Tre Jones

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Larry Nance Jr.

Dallas Mavericks

  • Dante Exum
  • Kyrie Irving
  • D'Angelo Russell

Denver Nuggets

  • Bruce Brown
  • Tim Hardaway Jr.

Detroit Pistons

  • Javonte Green
  • Caris LeVert
  • Duncan Robinson

Golden State Warriors

None

Houston Rockets

  • Clint Capela
  • Dorian Finney-Smith
  • Jeff Green
  • Aaron Holiday
  • Josh Okogie
  • Jae'Sean Tate
  • Fred VanVleet

Indiana Pacers

None

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Nicolas Batum
  • Bradley Beal
  • James Harden
  • Brook Lopez
  • Chris Paul

Los Angeles Lakers

  • DeAndre Ayton
  • Jaxson Hayes
  • Jake LaRavia
  • Marcus Smart

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Ty Jerome
  • Jock Landale
  • Cam Spencer

Miami Heat

  • Dru Smith

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Thanasis Antetokounmpo
  • Cole Anthony
  • Amir Coffey
  • Gary Harris
  • Kevin Porter Jr.
  • Bobby Portis
  • Taurean Prince
  • Jericho Sims
  • Gary Trent Jr.
  • Myles Turner

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Bones Hyland
  • Joe Ingles
  • Julius Randle

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Kevon Looney

New York Knicks

  • Jordan Clarkson
  • Landry Shamet
  • Guerschon Yabusele

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Ajay Mitchell

Orlando Magic

  • Tyus Jones
  • Mo Wagner

Philadelphia 76ers

  • Justin Edwards
  • Eric Gordon

Phoenix Suns

  • Collin Gillespie
  • Nigel Hayes-Davis

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Damian Lillard
  • Blake Wesley

Sacramento Kings

  • Drew Eubanks
  • Doug McDermott
  • Dennis Schroder

San Antonio Spurs

  • Bismack Biyombo
  • Luke Kornett
  • Jordan McLaughlin
  • Lindy Waters

Toronto Raptors

  • Sandro Mamukelashvili
  • Garrett Temple

Utah Jazz

None

Washington Wizards

  • Marvin Bagley
  • Anthony Gill

