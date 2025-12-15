NBA: Despite 48 points from Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors fall at Portland

By Axel Clody | 15 Dec 2025 06:48

For the third time this season, the Portland Blazers dominate the Golden State Warrios Warriors! The Sharpe-Grant duo combine for 70 points to respond to Stephen Curry's 12 three-pointers.

The Warriors are sick, and the return of their "Big Three" changes nothing! Against Blazers who have been struggling for several weeks, Stephen Curry's teammates fall 136-131. Yet, the All-Star point guard tried everything, with 48 points and 12 three-pointers. But opposite, Shaedon Sharpe and Jerami Grant score 35 points each with... 12 three-pointers as well!

At tip-off, we discover that Steve Kerr has opted for a more classic five with Quinten Post to support Draymond Green in the paint and Moses Moody associated with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler on the perimeter. Following his performance against the Wolves, Curry is already hot, but he is still and always isolated. Sidy Cissoko still has the hot hand, and he is supported by an unstoppable Sharpe-Grant duo. Kerr is forced to take a timeout, and the Blazers already lead 20-14. It is Brandin Podziemski who shakes up the Warriors, and Buddy Hield takes care of closing the quarter for a three-point deficit (34-31).

The continuation will be very balanced, and ultimately, we witness a real three-point contest in the second half. At this little game, Stephen Curry is obviously the best, and he allows the Warriors to take a 10-point lead at the start of the fourth quarter (109-99). Tiago Splitter finally decides to pick him up higher, and above all to multiply double-teams. His players have the legs and wingspan to bother Curry, and it works as they go on a 12-0 run with a Grant festival. Moses Moody stops the haemorrhaging whilst Curry goes to rest in preparation for money time. Podziemski takes over at three-point range, and when he returns to action, Curry notes that his Warriors have regained control (121-119).

He is called the greatest shooter of all-time for a reason???.



Peep the highlights From Stephen Curry 12-3-pointer Game?.#NBAAfrica #NBA pic.twitter.com/f7zEhwolYH — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) December 15, 2025

Curry misfires in crunch time

A hellish back-and-forth then begins, and it is Deni Avdija who gives the Blazers the advantage (127-126) on an and-one basket. Curry responds with a three-pointer (129-127), but it is Grant's turn to also score with the bonus free throw (130-129).

Curry, even when doubled, seeks the knockout three-pointer, and he misses. Jimmy Butler offers him a chance to redeem himself but Curry misses his lay-up! Butler is on the rebound, and he misses two consecutive tip-ins. Avdija recovers the ball, and the Warriors foul. The Israeli makes his free throws (132-129), and the Warriors have 20 seconds to equalise. Except that Curry loses the ball on the double-team, and the Blazers race towards victory (136-131). Their first in four matches.

What to take away

Stephen Curry alone in the world. Tonight, Stephen Curry recorded his 45th match with 40 points or more since celebrating his 30th birthday. That is one more than Michael Jordan and nobody has done better! Shame that his performance is spoiled by two questionable choices in the final minute.

Draymond Green on edge. Back on the courts, Green was on edge! He shouted as much at the referees as at certain teammates. He loses eight balls, and he picks up his traditional technical foul.

A solid paint. Tonight, Portland presented themselves with a well-stocked paint, with the return of starting center Donovan Clingan and backup center Robert Williams III, absent during most of the week due to injuries and illnesses. Between them, they combine for 14 points, 21 rebounds, six assists and three blocks. We will remember Clingan's pass for Toumani Camara's alley-oop in money time.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.