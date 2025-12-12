NBA: San Antonio Spurs brace for departure during trade window

By Axel Clody | 12 Dec 2025 06:43

Despite Victor Wembanyama's absence, the San Antonio Spurs managed to win on the court of the Los Angeles Lakers of NBA living legend LeBron James. Will the upcoming trade period disrupt the Texan franchise's revival? It is quite possible.

With seven players at 10 points or more (five for the Lakers), the San Antonio Spurs recorded a collective victory a few hours ago in the NBA Cup quarter-final. Ultimately, Mitch Johnson's men will not benefit from the rest week granted to eliminated franchises. They head to a semi-final that promises to be explosive against the defending champions, OKC.

In all likelihood, the Spurs should record Victor Wembanyama's grand return for this clash. The Frenchman will not be too much to overturn a team that are sweeping everything in their path, or almost, and who have only lost one of their first 25 matches of the season. But San Antonio have arguments to put forward. With a roster furnished in quality as in quantity. Before a trade period that could see the Texans lose big.

Kelly Olynyk on his way out of the Spurs?

In recent hours, our colleagues at Bleacher Report took stock of the player most likely to pack his bags soon within each NBA franchise. Regarding the San Antonio Spurs, it is Kelly Olynyk who is cited. Across the Atlantic, they recall that the 34-year-old center has already been traded six times during his career, including four times since the 2024 deadline.

Despite Victor Wembanyama's absence, the player who was drafted by the Dallas Mavericks in 2013 rarely plays more than 15 minutes per match. Once the Frenchman returns, which seems to be a matter of days, Olynyk, who played 12 minutes against the Lakers, should move down the hierarchy, whilst Luke Kornet and Jeremy Sochan's versatility do not help his cause.

Our colleagues specify that with an expiring salary of $13.4m (£10.6m), "Olynyk is also the most replaceable non-minimum player on the roster". And that franchises seeking spacing would be well advised to bet on his qualities and experience. It remains to be seen who would be likely to advance their pawns, and what assets the San Antonio Spurs could find to fill this potential loss.

