A gala Devin Booker (28 points, 13 assists), a suffocating defence on Wemby, and insolent three-point accuracy allowed the Phoenix Suns to win against San Antonio Spurs (130-118).

A gala Devin Booker (28 points, 13 assists), a suffocating defence on Wemby, and insolent three-point accuracy allowed the Phoenix Suns to win against San Antonio Spurs (130-118).

Undefeated before their trip to Arizona, Victor Wembanyama's Spurs were welcomed by a long-distance festival from the Suns to start the match. Booker, Ryan Dunn (17 points, five rebounds), Grayson Allen (17 points), Royce O'Neale (11 points, six rebounds, four assists), and Collin Gillespie (15 points, four assists) all score at least one three-pointer in the first quarter and Phoenix lead the way (31-24).

With a Wembanyama still silent, the Spurs take on water. The Booker-Nick Richards duo add another layer and the gap moves to +16 (58-42). Whilst we must wait until the final minute of the first half to see Wemby's first points, the Suns go 5/5 from three-point range (11/15 at half-time) and return to the dressing rooms at +18 (70-52)!

Devin Booker as maestro

The trend is confirmed in the third quarter. Phoenix's defence is still as intractable and Booker, already with a double-double, strolls through the Texan defence to put his team at +26 (89-63).

In Wembanyama's (nine points at 4/14 shooting, six turnovers) image, it is the entire Spurs team who are frustrated. Dylan Harper (12 points in 11 minutes of play), who had been good in the first half, goes out injured and Phoenix take over 30 points' lead (97-66).

San Antonio nevertheless attempt a last stand. Stephon Castle (26 points, seven rebounds, five assists) and Keldon Johnson (19 points) launch a 12-0 run to come back to -14 (111-97), but Booker responds as boss. On the following possession, he draws three consecutive fouls from Castle to break the rhythm and relaunch Phoenix towards an easy victory.

What to remember

– The Suns aggressive on Wemby. For the first time this season, a defence got the better of Wembanyama. With O'Neale on his back and systematic double-teams, followed by good defensive rotations, the Suns limited the Frenchman to five shots attempted during the first 24 minutes, for one success, and no free throws. Wemby did scarcely better in the second half, to finish the match with nine points at 4/14 shooting, nine rebounds, four blocks, and six turnovers.

– Devin Booker and the Pistoleros. The Suns' star enjoyed himself tonight. Whilst Castle launched hostilities with proper trash talking, Booker responded through play. He was diabolically efficient (10/15 shooting) to score his 28 points and used San Antonio's defensive attention to also make his teammates shine. He finished with 13 assists, of which most ended on a three-pointer. Indeed, the Suns finished at 19/33 from distance and five players scored at least three shots from distance.

– There is only one undefeated team left this season. With San Antonio's defeats in Phoenix and Chicago Bull's in New York against the Knicks, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who won by over 30 points against the Pelicans last night, are the final undefeated team this season.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.