The San Antonio Spurs are chaining! Led by a Victor Wembanyama again monstrous, they secure against the Miami Heat their fifth consecutive victory (107-101). A historic start for the Texan franchise, who had never begun an NBA season with such a clean sweep.

The San Antonio Spurs are chaining! Led by a Victor Wembanyama again monstrous, they secured against the Miami Heat their fifth consecutive victory (107-101). A historic start for the Texan franchise, who had never begun an NBA season with such a clean sweep.

Wembanyama did not believe it and it is true that it was surprising. The most victorious franchise in the NBA for 30 years, the Spurs had nevertheless never started a regular season with five consecutive victories!

This was therefore San Antonio's challenge for the reception of this surprising Heat, deprived of Tyler Herro, Norman Powell or Nikola Jovic, but who are surprising since the restart with their rhythmic attack, which limits screens.

Historic victory for the Spurs

In this scheme, helps are more delicate, and "Wemby" quickly realises it because he must cover an enormous amount of ground to help under the basket, then return to hinder his player when the ball comes back out. Bam Adebayo (31 points, ten rebounds) and his teammates were thus going to take advantage throughout the match of this suction effect to attack the Frenchman in movement, and thus avoid impaling themselves on his immense frame in the paint.

This nevertheless does not prevent the Frenchman (27 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, five blocks) from weighing with all his weight in attack, by alternating well between shots and passes for his teammates. After a very tight first half, the Spurs only lead by one point upon return from the dressing rooms (59-58).

But the third quarter is complicated for the Heat. Adebayo's shots are no longer going in, Wembanyama's size and impact weigh heavier and heavier and Keldon Johnson's contribution hurts Miami.

San Antonio move to +15 (87-72) and seem to be heading quietly towards their fifth victory in five matches. But this young Spurs team must still learn to secure a lead and, against the opposing zone, Wembanyama misses several shots at the top of the paint that allow the Heat to come back... and even move in front!

It is from three-point range, by Devin Vassell then "Wemby" that the Spurs will retake control of the match. It is ultimately too much for the Heat, who must rush and break their teeth on a Wembanyama wall more in place. Final victory (107-101) for San Antonio, for a fifth success in five matches.

Spurs vs. Heat: What to remember

– The Spurs at 5-0. San Antonio were part of the three franchises, with the Heat and Sacramento Kings, to have never started a season with five consecutive victories. This is no longer the case. Behind Wembanyama's impact, and an admittedly favourable schedule, the Texans have left this small group.

– The Heat not far from hold-up. Relegated to 15 points at the end of the third quarter, Erik Spoelstra's players seemed short of ammunition in the third quarter. But they regained momentum in the final quarter, with a zone that fed a 17-1 run that certainly made local fans tremble. But Vassell and Wembanyama managed two consecutive three-pointers that relaunched the Spurs machine.

– Victor Wembanyama long obliged to stretch. The Heat's new attack, based on lots of rhythm, one-on-one and few screens, makes classic helps difficult to achieve. "Wemby" certainly realised it in the first half, because it obliged him to cover an enormous amount of ground and prevented him from being in place under the basket when his opponents attacked. Fatigue helping, he nevertheless regained all his deterrent force in the second half, where he multiplied blocks to help the Spurs build their momentum.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.