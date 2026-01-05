NBA: Stephen Curry and father Dell make NBA history

By Axel Clody | 05 Jan 2026 09:42

Dell and Stephen Curry have combined for 2,135 career games played, a record for a father-son duo in NBA history.

Last night against the Utah Jazz, Stephen Curry played his 1,052nd career game. Within a few matches, the Warriors superstar will surpass his father, Dell Curry, in this regard, who played 1,083 NBA games between 1986 and 2002.

But the two men already hold a record in league history: the most games played by a father-son duo. By participating in 2,135 games combined, they have overtaken Hall of Famer Dolph Schayes and his son Danny, who had totalled 2,134 matches.

The Currys have become synonymous with elite shooting across multiple decades, after Dell played 16 seasons in the NBA and became one of the most respected long-range snipers of his era. Steph followed in Dell's footsteps by becoming the greatest three-point shooter of all time, converting more shots from beyond the arc than any player in the history of the game.

© Iconsport / SUSA

A third Curry approaching 1,000 three-pointers

When Dell retired after the 2001-02 season, his 1,245 career three-pointers ranked him 10th in NBA history. Steph, who arrived on Saturday with 4,177 three-pointers made over his 17-year career, now has approximately 1,000 more than James Harden, who sits second.

In the Curry family, we must not forget the younger brother, Seth, who, after more than 500 games in the league with a career 43.3% three-point shooting percentage, has already made 947 such shots. This means he is on the verge of becoming the third Curry to make at least 1,000 three-pointers during his NBA career.

"It's cool. It's the longevity and the family business in this game. If you add my brother's points, it's even better, so it's really special for the Curry family as a whole. Knowing that (Dell) played for 16 years, and I'm in my 17th year still trying to do it. A dream come true, to be honest," Stephen Curry said.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.