NBA news: Luka Doncic makes history alongside Michael Jordan

By Axel Clody | 26 Mar 2026 11:48

The Los Angeles Lakers wrapped up their six-game road trip with a 137-130 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, finishing the stretch with an impressive 5-1 record. The win moves them to 47-26 and consolidates their position in third place in the Western Conference.

Doncic joins Jordan in the history books

© Iconsport / SUSA

The star of the show was Luka Doncic, who posted 43 points, six rebounds and seven assists, closing out the road trip with an average of 40.7 points per game across the six matches.

The Slovenian point guard became the first NBA player to average at least 40 points over a six-game road trip since Michael Jordan did the same at the start of the 1986-87 season — a milestone that places Doncic in truly elite and historically significant company.

In March, Doncic has been operating on an entirely different level: averages of 36.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.1% from three. That form has earned him a place in MVP conversations, though the trophy itself seems unlikely to come his way.

Lakers hitting their best form of the season

© Iconsport / SUSA

What matters most, however, is the impact on the team. Thanks to Doncic's extraordinary run, the Lakers have won 13 of their last 15 games and head into the playoffs as a dangerous, in-form side.

Every time a player enters the record books alongside the greatest of all time, it speaks volumes about the level they have reached.