The New York Knicks overturn the San Antonio Spurs to win NBA Cup!

By Axel Clody | 17 Dec 2025 06:35 , Last updated: 17 Dec 2025 15:35

Down by 11 points in the third quarter, the New York Knicks produced their effort at the start of the final period thanks to Mitchell Robinson's rebounding dominance and 25 points and eight assists from NBA Cup MVP Jalen Brunson (124-113).

Whilst the Knicks start their final well, a 9-0 run from the Spurs in the wake of Devin Vassell (12 points, 4/14 shooting) and Luke Kornet (14 points) allows them to take the lead (17-12). Whilst he had to wait until the start of the second quarter to make his entrance against the Thunder, Victor Wembanyama (18 points, 7/17 shooting) joins his teammates on court from the fifth minute of the match.

OG Anunoby (28 points, nine rebounds) then launches a 7-0 run and Jalen Brunson's rise in power (26-23). A good spell from De'Aaron Fox (16 points, nine assists) is then needed to put the Spurs ahead by a whisker at the end of the first quarter (30-28).

Three three-pointers from Julian Champagnie and Dylan Harper (21 points, seven rebounds) confirm San Antonio's surge (43-37). Mikal Bridges and Tyler Kolek (14 points) limit the damage from distance but two consecutive interceptions from Stephon Castle (15 points, 12 assists, seven rebounds) and Victor Wembanyama hammer home the advantage (50-43).

© Iconsport / SUSA

San Antonio had the match in hand

The Spurs then miss their chance. They miss the opportunity to go up by 10, and the Knicks take advantage to close back up. Brunson and Anunoby bring them level, before Fox puts San Antonio ahead with six seconds until half-time (61-59).

Two Fox three-pointers and yet another Stephon Castle alley-oop to Luke Kornet give the Spurs breathing room again (72-64). In the process, it is seven straight points from Dylan Harper off the bench that place San Antonio more than 10 points ahead for the first time in the match (82-71). Quiet until then, Wemby scores eight straight points but the Knicks respond. Karl-Anthony Towns (16 points, 11 rebounds), Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson raise their game, and New York remain lurking (94-89).

Mitchell Robinson's offensive rebounds change the match

Mike Brown's men then seize the opening. Mitchell Robinson grabs five offensive rebounds in 90 seconds, and two Jordan Clarkson three-pointers (15 points) complete an 8-0 run that puts New York ahead for the first time since the first quarter (97-94)! Sensing the Spurs are struggling, Brunson hammers home the advantage. With Wemby on the bench, the Knicks' point guard goes for his points at mid-range, forcing Mitch Johnson to call a timeout (104-97).

With the Knicks continuing their offensive rebounding harvest, the gap extends to eight on a Josh Hart three-pointer (115-107). Only Dylan Harper, with a long-range shot and an interception, delays the inevitable but the momentum is well and truly on the New Yorkers' side. The Knicks manage the end of the match and win the third edition of the NBA Cup. Probably the last in Las Vegas.

Mitchell Robinson in 18 minutes:



15 REB

10 OREB

2 BLKpic.twitter.com/1HIzkICXDS — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) December 17, 2025

Knicks vs. Spurs: What to take away

Mitchell Robinson and Jordan Clarkson decisive. With the Knicks trailing at the start of the final quarter, the two substitutes completely changed the match's complexion. Robinson dominated the boards, grabbing six of his 10 offensive rebounds in the final quarter. The Knicks went 7/9 from three-point range on these second chances. Jordan Clarkson took advantage of these offensive rebounds to score eight of his 15 points in the final quarter. He found his rhythm at the perfect moment to allow the Knicks to take control of the match.

Victor Wembanyama off the pace. Still coming off the bench, Wembanyama had far less energy than in the semi-final. Whilst he finishes as San Antonio's second-leading scorer, his decision-making left much to be desired. He seemed a step behind throughout the match. His numerous missed screens on Mitchell Robinson allowed New York to turn the tide.

Guerschon Yabusele glued to the bench. After his poor showing in the semi-final, where he only had three short minutes of playing time, the France captain did not enter the game during the final. Brown alternated the Anthony Towns-Robinson pairing, and even preferred German Ariel Hukporti for very short spells. Difficulties continue for Yabusele.