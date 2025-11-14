How long will Jalen Brunson be out for the Knicks?

Suffering from an ankle sprain, Jalen Brunson will now be monitored day-to-day by the New York Knicks.

We know more about Brunson's injury: ESPN indicates that he is suffering from a right ankle sprain (Grade I) and the Knicks will evaluate him day-to-day. In short, his exact length of unavailability is unknown, except that he will already miss Friday's home game against Miami Heat. And probably a few more encounters.

Brunson's injury raises concerns for Knicks

As a reminder, the point guard (28 points, 6.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds) was injured on Wednesday evening, on a drive right at the end of the match against Orlando Magic, after contact with Wendell Carter Jr's foot. New York's defeat seemed inevitable, but Mike Brown nevertheless waited too long to take him off.

Spotted afterwards on crutches and wearing a protective boot, Brunson had already injured this right ankle at the end of last season. His sprain cost him 15 matches' absence, whereas he was initially only supposed to miss two weeks of competition. Enough to encourage caution in New York ranks.

Currently in the top three of the Eastern Conference, the Knicks should rely on Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson, Miles McBride and Tyler Kolek to withstand the shock without their All-Star.

