Revengeful, the Knicks end the Bulls' invincibility

After three consecutive setbacks, the New York Knicks inflict on the Chicago Bulls their first defeat of the season (128-116).

After three consecutive setbacks, the New York Knicks inflict on the Chicago Bulls their first defeat of the season (128-116).

In the negative, the Knicks received at Madison Square Garden the Bulls, surprising Eastern Conference leaders. A match that Jalen Brunson's (31 points), OG Anunoby (21 points) and Karl-Anthony Towns' (20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists) teammates controlled from start to finish, even counting up to 25 points' lead, to end their evening visitors' invincibility. Who had already beaten them two days earlier, in the NBA Cup...

Mike Brown's men's offensive score more than accomplished, Chicago this time did not resist, despite a collective once again on hand (seven players with over ten points, including Josh Giddey with a triple-double). Propelled by Brunson, unstoppable in the first quarter and again intractable in the fourth, whilst the switch happened after the break, New York therefore give themselves a little air, after their ugly series of three consecutive defeats.

Besides the contribution of the Brunson-Anunoby-Towns trio, the Knicks can rejoice in noting that their bench has regained colours, in the image of Jordan Clarkson (15 points) and Josh Hart (14 points, nine rebounds), much more inspired than before. The kind of evening where everything ultimately went in the New Yorkers' direction, as their attacking statistics prove...

What to remember

– New York merciless in attack. Still undefeated at home this season after three matches, the Knicks managed everything necessary to return to equilibrium. In Brunson's wake, author of a super first quarter (19 points), they quickly took command, whilst their attack did not relax all evening. Accurate from three-point range (20/47), perfect from free throws (22/22), clean with the ball, present on offensive rebounds and efficient on fast breaks, Brown's players (Hart and Clarkson at the forefront) regained in 48 minutes all their confidence, which had flown away for a few days.

– Chicago fall for the first time. Surprisingly undefeated after five matches, the Bulls are no longer. On the offensive level, they admittedly did not have a bad match - even in their Sixth Man Ayo Dosunmu's absence -, but on the defensive level, it was a completely different story. Without response against the Brunson-Towns duo, too often sent to the line, Billy Donovan's gang thus took on water from all sides, and notably behind the three-point line, which they nevertheless defended so well since the restart.

This article was originally published on Basket USA.