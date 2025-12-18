NBA: San Antonio Spurs eye mega deal involving Sochan and Johnson

By Axel Clody | 18 Dec 2025 11:24

Despite an excellent start to the season, the San Antonio Spurs executives are working behind the scenes to further strengthen the roster. San Antonio are looking for a forward and could sacrifice their expendable players: Jeremy Sochan and Keldon Johnson.

San Antonio have been at the centre of numerous trade rumours in recent weeks. While Giannis Antetokounmpo appeared to be the number one priority, Spurs executives have ultimately set their sights on a more attainable target.

Sochan and Johnson sacrificed for Murphy III?

© Iconsport / SUSA

For the first time in a long while, the Spurs have no trouble attracting big names in the NBA. Indeed, many superstars looking to move on, such as Ja Morant or Trae Young, would dream of joining a Texan franchise chasing a championship.

The Spurs' problem this season is quite different. San Antonio's roster is simply incredible and almost every player has become indispensable as injuries have mounted. As a result, in addition to Wemby, Castle and Harper who are naturally untouchable, Fox, Barnes and Vassell have been added to the list of players that Mitch Johnson does not want to see leave under any circumstances.

Despite the lack of trade assets, the Spurs have nonetheless targeted Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. This season, the 25-year-old forward is averaging 21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals per game, shooting 48.9% from the field including 36.0% from three.

Spurs identify solution to land Murphy III

© Iconsport / SUSA

A significant addition who would ideally strengthen an already quality roster. And it appears that Spurs executives have found the solution to complete this trade. San Antonio could send a package including Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, Jordan McLaughlin and several first-round picks to bring in Trey Murphy III.

As we reported a few days ago, Jeremy Sochan is going through a difficult spell in San Antonio. Used far less frequently, the 22-year-old forward remains highly valued around the NBA and looks to be THE solution for the Spurs to bring a new player to San Antonio.

This article was originally published on We Sport.