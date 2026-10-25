Preview: Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Pistons @ 76ers · Xfinity Mobile Arena · 11:30pm GMT (Sunday) Tip of the match Pistons +2.5 Game total Over 226.5 Key player prop Tyrese Maxey, over 26.5 points Injury alert Jalen Duren (DET) — out

Unbeaten Philadelphia 76ers host Detroit Pistons at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday, playing the second night of a back-to-back against a rested side that won all four meetings between the clubs last season.

The 3-0 hosts and the 2-0 visitors sit first and second in the Eastern Conference standings, and the NBA schedule hands Detroit the fresher legs.

Philadelphia have rebuilt around Jaylen Brown and LeBron James since a second-round sweep by New York, while Detroit return largely intact after a 60-win season that ended in a Game 7 defeat to Cleveland.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers form and outlook

Form Guide Detroit Pistons 2-0 · 2nd in East Last 5 (2026 play-offs and 2026-27 regular season) L W L W W 124.5 PPG 112.0 Opp PPG 122.7 Off. rating 110.3 Def. rating Philadelphia 76ers 3-0 · 1st in East Last 5 (2026 play-offs and 2026-27 regular season) L L W W W 115.7 PPG 107.3 Opp PPG 107.8 Off. rating 100.0 Def. rating

Detroit opened with a home win over Boston and a road win at Miami, and the common thread was long-range shooting, with 42.3% from three on 39 attempts a game.

Duncan Robinson drives that volume by taking 9.5 threes a game and making 5.0 of them, which leaves Cade Cunningham to create the rest with 8.0 assists a game.

Philadelphia's route to 3-0 has run through its defence and a comeback from 29 points down against Cleveland in the home opener.

The weak point is the glass, where opponents are collecting 53.7 rebounds a game against Philadelphia's 43.0, the heaviest concession in the league.

Tale of the Tape Detroit Pistons Philadelphia 76ers 124.5 PPG 115.7 Pistons +8.8 112.0 Opp PPG 107.3 76ers -4.7 122.7 Off. rating 107.8 Pistons +14.9 110.3 Def. rating 100.0 76ers -10.3 30.5 APG 26.0 Pistons +4.5 18.5 TOV 13.3 76ers -5.2 42.3% 3P% 33.0% Pistons +9.3%

Detroit lead four of the seven rows in the tape, and the gap is widest in offensive rating.

Philadelphia take the other three, and turnovers could swing the game, since Detroit give it away 18.5 times a game against Philadelphia's 13.3.

Philadelphia also average 10.7 steals a game, which is the kind of pressure that will test a Detroit offence whose lead creator averages 6.0 turnovers himself.

Rest is the other factor, as Detroit last played on Friday while Philadelphia are in the third game of a four-night stretch after beating Milwaukee 127-116 on Saturday.

Who is available for Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers?

Injury Report Detroit Pistons Jalen Duren — right hamstring strain Out Ausar Thompson — right ankle sprain Questionable Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid — game-time decision Game-time decision LeBron James — lower back and sciatica management Load management Jabari Walker — ankle Game-time decision Dominick Barlow — lower back stress reaction Out Tacko Fall — left quadriceps strain Out Ariel Hukporti — right Achilles tendon tear Out for season

Detroit will be without Jalen Duren, who suffered a right hamstring strain in Friday's win at Miami, while Ausar Thompson is questionable with a right ankle sprain from the same game.

Paul Reed moved to centre after Duren went down and finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and John Collins also took minutes there, so Detroit have a ready small-ball option.

Tolu Smith, who played two minutes at Miami, is expected to see a bigger role, and two-way big man Isaac Jones looks the likelier third-string centre.

Philadelphia's picture is about workload, as Joel Embiid said he would play one game of the back-to-back and then logged 36 minutes in the win over Milwaukee.

James rested on Saturday with lower back and sciatica management and is not expected to play both ends of a back-to-back, while Dominick Barlow, Tacko Fall and Ariel Hukporti remain out.

Dean Wade made his Philadelphia debut on Saturday, playing 28 minutes after a left ankle sprain kept him out of the first two games.

Jabari Walker left that win in the third quarter with an ankle problem, which could lean harder on Adem Bona, who has averaged 11.0 minutes as the backup centre.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers, the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Playmaker against scorer Cade Cunningham DET VS Tyrese Maxey PHI 19.0 / 28.7 PPG 8.0 / 5.0 APG 6.0 / 2.3 TOV 32.5 / 39.0 MPG Detroit's attack runs through Cunningham's passing, while Philadelphia's runs through Maxey's scoring and minutes, so the ball security of each decides who controls the tempo.

Cunningham sets up others while Tyrese Maxey takes the shots, and Philadelphia's offence runs through Maxey whenever Embiid or James are resting.

The second contest is on the boards, where Reed and Collins can attack a side that concedes more rebounds than any other, with Bona the likeliest big man to meet them if Embiid sits.

Robinson's volume meets a perimeter defence that has held opponents to 9.7 threes a game, fifth-fewest in the league, so Detroit's shooting will be tested.

VJ Edgecombe has averaged 8.0 rebounds from the guard spot, which matters more if Philadelphia go small without a centre on the floor.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers player props

Player Props to Watch Tyrese Maxey PHI Points Over 26.5 28.7 Season PTS 14.7 Pre-season (3 GP) 3/3 GP played His minutes are among the league's highest and the offence runs through him whenever Embiid or James rest, so a line below his season average is the right side. Cade Cunningham DET Points Under 26.5 19.0 Season PTS 14.0 Pre-season (3 GP) 2/2 GP played Detroit's scoring is spread across Robinson, Collins and Reed, so Cunningham does not need to carry the load, and his average sits well below this line. Duncan Robinson DET Points Over 13.5 19.0 Season PTS 11.3 Pre-season (4 GP) 2/2 GP played He scores on volume from three, and with Duren out the Pistons lean further on perimeter shooting, which keeps his shot count high.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers head-to-head record

Season Series Pistons 116-93 76ers Maxey led all scorers with 23 points Philadelphia Pistons 131-109 76ers Detroit Pistons 114-105 76ers Detroit Pistons 111-108 76ers Philadelphia

Detroit won all four meetings in 2025-26, taking the games in Philadelphia by three points and 23 points and the games in Detroit by nine and 22.

The standings gap behind that sweep was real, with Detroit finishing 60-22 and Philadelphia 45-37.

Embiid missed the games on November 9 and March 12, which lessens the weight of the sweep for a Philadelphia side that has since added Brown and James.

The sides meet again on November 4 in Detroit and February 5 in Philadelphia.

Our Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction and tips

Spread Pistons +2.5 Detroit are rested, shoot the three well and swept this opponent last season, while Philadelphia play a third game in four nights with its two frontcourt stars on a managed schedule. Total Over 226.5 points Detroit's two games produced 234 and 239 combined points and Philadelphia's latest reached 243, and the hosts play at the faster pace. Prop Tyrese Maxey over 26.5 points Philadelphia's offence leans hardest on Maxey when its big names rest, and he plays more minutes than almost anyone in the league. Prop Duncan Robinson over 13.5 points Robinson takes 9.5 threes a game and Detroit need his shooting more with Duren out. Parlay Pistons +2.5 + Duncan Robinson over 13.5 points The two outcomes share a path, since a Detroit cover is likeliest when Robinson is making his threes.

Score Prediction Pistons 117-113 76ers Predicted margin 4 points · Predicted total 230

Detroit are the pick to cover because rest, a deep shooting group and a four-game run over this opponent outweigh the loss of Duren, particularly with Philadelphia managing its frontcourt stars across the back-to-back.

If both Embiid and James play, Philadelphia are the stronger side on paper, but Embiid has said he will sit one game of the back-to-back and James is not expected to play both, while Detroit scored 128 at Miami with Duren out for most of the game.

Philadelphia's defence and Maxey's scoring should keep it close, but a Detroit win by a few possessions looks the most likely outcome.