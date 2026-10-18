Preview: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · Midnight BST (Wednesday) Tip of the match Knicks -5.5 Game total Under 231.5 Key player prop Jalen Brunson, over 24.5 points Injury alert Ariel Hukporti (PHI) — Out, season-ending

New York Knicks raise their first championship banner since 1973 before facing a rebuilt Philadelphia 76ers side fronted by new signing LeBron James at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, in the headline fixture of an Opening Night tripleheader shown live on NBC.

The occasion carries real edge since these Knicks eliminated that 76ers team with a four-game sweep in last season's East semi-finals, a series New York went on to finish as Eastern champions and, eventually, NBA champions over San Antonio.

Form and outlook

Form Guide Philadelphia 76ers 45-37 · 7th East (2025-26) Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs) W L L L L 115.9 PPG 116.1 Opp PPG 114.3 Off. rating 114.4 Def. rating New York Knicks 53-29 · 2026 NBA champions Last 5 (2026 NBA Finals vs. Spurs) W W L W W 116.5 PPG 110.1 Opp PPG 118.7 Off. rating 112.3 Def. rating

Tale of the Tape Philadelphia 76ers New York Knicks 115.9 PPG 116.5 Knicks +0.6 116.1 Opp PPG 110.1 Knicks -6.0 114.3 Off. rating 118.7 Knicks +4.4 114.4 Def. rating 112.3 Knicks -2.1 24.6 APG 27.4 Knicks +2.8 13.6 TOV 13.6 Even 34.9% 3P% 37.3% Knicks +2.4%

Philadelphia go into the opener having lost four straight to this opponent, all in that May sweep, and the gap in last season's underlying numbers was stark since the Knicks posted a plus-6.4 net rating to the 76ers' minus-0.1.

That 76ers roster no longer really exists, though, since Philadelphia sent Paul George to Boston in a three-team deal to land Jaylen Brown, then added LeBron James as a free agent in July, a rebuild aimed squarely at restarting the Knicks rivalry with different pieces.

New York's core, by contrast, is almost unchanged from the team that beat San Antonio in five games in June, with Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns all back after that title run.

The one subtraction of note is centre Mitchell Robinson, who left for Boston in free agency, trimming New York's rim-protecting depth behind Towns even as the rest of the rotation stayed intact.

Both sides have been shaky shooting the ball in preseason, Philadelphia making just 27.8% of threes across four games and New York only 25.3% across five, numbers so far off either team's regular-season norm that they read as early rust rather than a real trend.

How that settles matters for a conference that reshuffles every summer, and how the regular season builds toward playoff seeding means a slow start for either team could cost home-court advantage come spring.

On paper New York enters with the better rested, more cohesive group, and that is before factoring in the emotional lift of raising a championship banner in front of their own crowd.

Team news and rotations

Injury Report Philadelphia 76ers Ariel Hukporti — ruptured right Achilles tendon Out Anfernee Simons — hamstring yet to make his 76ers preseason debut Questionable Adem Bona — left foot sprain Questionable Dominick Barlow — back has not practised, no imminent return indicated Doubtful Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — finger Day-to-day Tacko Fall — two-way roster spot Day-to-day New York Knicks Josh Hart — right ankle soreness sat out the final preseason game, expected to play barring a setback Probable Kevin McCullar Jr. — held out of a recent preseason game, not injury-related Day-to-day

Centre depth is Philadelphia's biggest early-season worry since Hukporti's Achilles injury, suffered in the preseason opener against this same opponent, is season-ending and leaves Joel Embiid with a thinner safety net behind him.

Embiid himself played just 38 games last season and only two in preseason as his minutes are managed, so his workload through the first few weeks is worth tracking regardless of what the injury report says on game night.

LeBron James arrives having sat out Philadelphia's preseason opener for rest before making his 76ers debut, and at 40 years old how long he intends to keep playing will shadow every update on his workload this season, even on opening night.

New York's only real doubt is Hart's ankle, and with Miles McBride and Landry Shamet both in reserve, a late scratch would not meaningfully disrupt a rotation that barely changed from the title-winning group.

Key matchups

Key Matchups Engine vs. engine Jalen Brunson NYK VS Tyrese Maxey PHI 26.0 PPG 28.3 PPG 6.8 APG 6.6 APG Brunson is the reigning Finals MVP running an unchanged title offence, while Maxey now has to share the ball with Brown, James and Embiid, so his usage rate this season is the one to watch. Battle of the bigs Joel Embiid PHI VS Karl-Anthony Towns NYK 26.9 PPG 20.1 PPG 7.7 RPG 11.9 RPG Embiid's scoring rate outstrips Towns's when healthy, but he played only 38 games last season, and New York's superior rebounding number hints at where second-chance points could decide a close night.

Player props

Player Props to Watch Tyrese Maxey PHI Points Under 26.5 28.3 Season PPG 14.7 Pre-season (4 GP) Maxey is no longer Philadelphia's lone shot-creator with Brown, James and Embiid all drawing touches, and his preseason scoring dropped sharply as that new pecking order took shape. Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 24.5 26.0 Season PPG 16.3 Pre-season (5 GP) Finals MVPs tend to show up for banner nights, and Brunson faces a 76ers defence still bedding in several new faces, the kind of matchup he punished regularly last season. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Points Under 18.5 20.1 Season PPG 9.3 Pre-season (5 GP) Towns's scoring dipped as Brunson and Anunoby carried New York's preseason offence, and Embiid gives him a genuinely physical test at the rim on opening night.

Head-to-head

Season Series · regular season, playoffs and preseason Knicks 144-114 76ers ECSF Gm4 (Clincher) · PHI 76ers 130-119 Knicks New York Knicks 138-89 76ers Philadelphia 76ers 120-97 Knicks Preseason · Philadelphia

New York's dominance of this fixture last season was total by the end, closing out the semi-final sweep with a 30-point blowout after Philadelphia had actually won two of the four regular-season meetings.

Both rosters look different enough now that last season's results carry only narrative weight rather than predictive value, though the manner of that sweep, four straight losses by an average of 22 points, still says plenty about where the gap stood before this summer's rebuild.

The two sides' only meeting since has gone the other way, Philadelphia routing New York 120-97 in their preseason opener on October 5, though that game is most notable for Ariel Hukporti's season-ending Achilles injury rather than any real form reading, since both benches were still finding their new-look rotations.

Philadelphia's two competitive wins both came at Madison Square Garden before the Knicks found their best form, a reminder that the version of New York facing them tonight, freshly crowned and largely unchanged, is a sharper proposition than the one they beat twice last winter.

Tips and prediction

Spread Knicks -5.5 New York's plus-6.4 net rating and largely intact title roster should outweigh any banner-night jitters against a 76ers side still learning each other. Total Under 231.5 points Both teams shot poorly from three in preseason and opening-night rotations are rarely the most fluent of the year, which tends to drag the pace down. Prop Tyrese Maxey under 26.5 points A more crowded 76ers attack means fewer touches for Maxey than his season average suggests. Prop Jalen Brunson over 24.5 points The reigning Finals MVP against a 76ers defence still finding its shape is a favourable spot. Parlay Knicks -5.5 + Under 231.5 points A comfortable, defensively led home win fits both the spread and total read above.

Score Prediction New York Knicks 116-106 Philadelphia 76ers Predicted margin: 10 points · Predicted total: 222

None of this is to say Philadelphia's new pieces cannot cause problems, since Brown, James and Embiid are all capable of a big individual night, but cohesion usually beats talent on paper in an opener.

New York enter healthier, more settled and with far more recent winning basketball behind them, and that should be enough to see off a 76ers side still working out its rotation.