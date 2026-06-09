Preview: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - prediction, team news, lineups for NBA Finals Game 4

By Adepoju Marvellous | 09 Jun 2026 23:13 , Last updated: 09 Jun 2026 23:13

Buoyed by a crucial Game Three win on Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs will look to level the series at two games apiece in Thursday’s Game Four of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden.

Off the back of three consecutive away wins, the New York Knicks will aim to secure the first home victory of the series and take a 3-1 lead, a deficit that has only been overturned once at this stage in NBA Finals history.

Match preview

Riding a 13-game winning streak and backed by a raucous Madison Square Garden crowd, the Knicks entered as firm favourites after back-to-back hard-fought wins in San Antonio to take a 2-0 lead.

In line with the series trend, Mike Brown’s side fell behind by double digits early on but rallied with a 42-point second quarter to take a seven-point lead into half-time.

Having won both third quarters in Games One and Two, the Knicks looked set to extend their lead, but were outscored by eight points in the third quarter, setting the stage for a 115-111 defeat.

It marked the Knicks' first defeat since April 24, when they lost Game Three of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Atlanta Hawks. Mike Brown admitted his side did not play well enough to win and expressed frustration with some of the officiating.

While the Knicks will be disappointed not to have capitalised on the chance to go 3-0 up in the Finals, they remain ahead in the series and will back themselves to respond, having not lost consecutive home games since February.

After committing five more turnovers than their opponents, the hosts were punished for their carelessness in possession and must take better care of the ball to avoid squandering their 2-0 lead with another defeat on Thursday.

© Imago / SOPA Images

Death, taxes, and the Spurs bouncing back from adversity. Down 2-0 and facing the prospect of a sweep, the Western Conference champions delivered their most important performance of the season, silencing Madison Square Garden and guaranteeing at least one more game in San Antonio.

Mitch Johnson’s side came off second best in a back-and-forth first half but took control in the final 24 minutes with clutch plays at both ends, as multiple players stepped up to secure a monumental victory.

Still reeling from his disappointing finish to Game Two, Victor Wembanyama responded in style, tallying 32 points on 11-for-18 shooting, along with eight rebounds and six assists.

He joined Stephon Castle, who contributed 23 points, five rebounds and five assists, to become the first pair of teammates aged 22 or younger to each score 20 or more points in an NBA Finals game.

Speaking after the game, Wembanyama insisted there is still much work to do, and it is hard to argue. Of all the teams to have overturned a 2-0 deficit in the Finals, none have done so after losing the first two games on home court.

Tuesday’s victory was the Spurs’ first at Madison Square Garden in nearly seven years, but this young group has shown they have more than enough to claim another big win and level the series before it shifts back to San Antonio.

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

David Jones Garcia was recently spotted in shooting practice five months after undergoing surgery on his right ankle, but the 24-year-old is not expected to return to action until next season.

Julian Champagnie hit three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc to become the Spurs’ all-time leader for three-pointers made in a single playoff run, surpassing Danny Green.

Wembanyama also made history on Tuesday, recording three blocks to break Dikembe Mutombo’s record of 69 for the most blocks by any player in their first postseason since blocks were first tracked in 1974.

Jalen Brunson continues to struggle with his shooting in the Finals. While he scored 32 points last time out, he converted only 11 of his 25 field-goal attempts.

Arguably the best player across the first two games, Karl-Anthony Towns had a quiet Game Three, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-10 shooting, along with eight rebounds and one assist, all of which were series lows.

New York Knicks possible starting lineup:

Brunson, Hart; Bridges, Anunoby; Towns

San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup:

Fox, Castle; Vassell, Champagnie; Wembanyama

We say: Knicks to win by 8+ points

The Knicks have appeared unstoppable for much of the postseason, and Tuesday’s defeat could serve as a timely reality check.

Like most top teams, the Eastern Conference champions have shown a strong ability to respond after setbacks, and we expect them to return to winning ways.