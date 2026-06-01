Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 01 Jun 2026 11:52 , Last updated: 01 Jun 2026 11:56

After a gruelling seven months of drama, the destination of the 2025–26 NBA trophy will be decided over the next three weeks as the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks look to make a winning start in Thursday’s Finals opener.

The Spurs needed seven games to knock out reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, while the Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers 4–0 in the East.

Match preview

Despite having one of the NBA’s youngest starting fives, the San Antonio Spurs took the league by storm with a 62–20 regular-season record—their best since 2016, when they fell to the Thunder in the second round.

Many wondered how Mitch Johnson’s squad, led by unanimous Defensive Player of the Year Victor Wembanyama, would fare in the postseason, but a 4–1 triumph over the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round quickly silenced any early doubts.

Then came the Minnesota Timberwolves—who had knocked out the Denver Nuggets—in the second round. The Spurs bounced back from an opening defeat to take the series 4–2 and reach their first Conference Finals since a 2017 sweep at the hands of the Golden State Warriors.

After watching Shai Gilgeous-Alexander receive the MVP trophy—an honour Wembanyama was also in contention for—just before Game One of the WCF, the Spurs star responded with a 41-point, 24-rebound performance to lead his side to a 122–115 double-overtime win at the Paycom Center.

However, defeats in the next two games—including a thrilling Game Three where the Spurs opened with a 15–0 run—left them with work to do. They responded by winning two of the next three to force a decisive Game Seven.

With the exception of veteran Harrison Barnes, no Spur had Game Seven experience, but San Antonio showed their mettle to claim a 111–103 road victory and book their place in this year’s Finals.

Much of the Spurs’ 2026 playoff run has echoed their 1999 championship journey, which also culminated in a Finals clash with the Knicks. Now, Thursday’s hosts will aim to take a crucial step towards another title with a Game One win.

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

While their opponents had a more strenuous route to the Finals, the New York Knicks have navigated most of their postseason challenges with relative ease—apart from a first-round scare against the Atlanta Hawks.

After taking Game One 113–102, Mike Brown’s side lost back-to-back games by a single point to trail 2–1, but responded by winning the next three to wrap up a 4–2 series win.

Facing a Philadelphia 76ers side fresh off a 3–1 comeback against the Boston Celtics, the Knicks underlined their championship credentials with a 4–0 sweep—giving themselves a 10-day rest before the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers.

Having trailed by 22 points with just under eight minutes left in ECF Game One, the Knicks pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in play-off history to win, setting the tone for another sweep—sealed with a 130–93 victory in Game Four.

Now, the Knicks seek to complete the job against their toughest postseason opponents to date, taking confidence from a 2–1 record over three regular-season meetings with the Spurs—including an NBA Cup final win.

San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs form:

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Team News

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Twenty-four-year-old David Jones has not featured for San Antonio since January due to an ankle problem and remains the Spurs’ only absentee.

Victor Wembanyama is averaging 34.5 points per game over his last four starts against the Knicks, making the Western Conference Finals MVP one to watch once again.

The Knicks may have a statistical antidote to the Frenchman in OG Anunoby, who has allowed the fewest points per 75 possessions—15 on 44% true shooting—among players who have defended Wembanyama for at least 100 possessions since he entered the league.

While Anunoby could prove decisive defensively, much of the offensive burden will again fall on Jalen Brunson, who has averaged 26.9 points and 6.6 assists over 14 play-off games this season.

Mitchell Robinson is a doubt for the Knicks after surgery on his broken right pinky finger, though the center plans to play on Thursday.

San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup:

Fox, Castle; Vassell, Champagnie; Wembanyama

New York Knicks possible starting lineup:

Brunson, Hart; Bridges, Anunoby; Towns

We say: Spurs to win by 6+ points

Both teams have impressed throughout the playoffs. The Knicks possess the best offensive unit, averaging just under 120 points per game, while the Spurs lead all teams in defensive rating.

Only three times in the last 13 years has the home team failed to win Game One of the Finals, and we are backing the Spurs to edge ahead with a hard-fought victory.