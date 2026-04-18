Oldest NBA players: Is LeBron James the king of longevity?

By Adepoju Marvellous | 18 Apr 2026 16:42 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 16:42

Longevity is widely regarded as one of the true hallmarks of sporting excellence, and nowhere is this more evident than in the NBA. With the demands of an 82-game regular season, relentless travel, and the physical toll exacted by elite competition, most players see their careers wind down in their early-to-mid 30s.

The league’s pace and intensity have only increased over recent decades, making extended careers increasingly rare and all the more impressive when they do occur.

While physical fitness and athleticism are crucial for NBA success, only a select few veterans have managed to defy Father Time and excel well into the twilight of their careers. These players become fan favourites, admired not just for their skill but also for their experience and leadership, proving that age can be an asset as well as a challenge.

Some of these remarkable individuals have maintained peak athleticism late into their careers, while others have leaned on their vast experience and basketball IQ to remain impactful contributors.

In this article, Sports Mole shines a spotlight on the oldest player currently active in the NBA and takes a closer look at the oldest players ever to grace the league, celebrating the extraordinary endurance and lasting legacies they have left on the game.

WHO IS THE OLDEST CURRENT NBA PLAYER?

Having stepped onto the court in the NBA back in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the oldest player in the league at 41.

The Akron-born forward, who entered the NBA as the second-youngest player in league history, claimed the title of oldest active player after the retirements of Udonis Haslem (42) and Andre Iguodala (41) in 2023.

James was selected first overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft and quickly established himself as one of the game’s most dominant forces and a surefire future Hall of Famer.

After seven years in Cleveland, James joined the Miami Heat, leading the franchise to four consecutive NBA Finals appearances. He formed a formidable partnership with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, delivering back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

James returned to Cleveland in 2014, and after a finals defeat to the Golden State Warriors in 2015, he led the Cavaliers to their first-ever NBA title in 2016. Teaming up with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, he helped overturn a 3-1 deficit to beat the Warriors in a dramatic seven-game series. In July 2018, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers.

During the 2023-24 campaign, James became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s long-standing record of 38,387 points. He also captained Team USA to a record-extending 17th Olympic gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

James further cemented his legacy by becoming part of the NBA’s first-ever father-son duo, following Bronny James’s selection by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Despite being in the twilight of his career, James continues to produce at an elite level. In the 2025-26 regular season, he made 60 appearances for the Lakers, averaging 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game, helping guide Los Angeles to fourth place in the Western Conference.

He is one of just two active players aged 40 or above in the league, alongside Philadelphia 76ers guard Kyle Lowry.

WHO IS THE OLDEST NBA PLAYER OF ALL TIME?

© Imago

Nat Hickey holds the distinction of being the oldest player ever to appear in an NBA game, suiting up for the Providence Steamrollers just two days before his 46th birthday while serving as the team’s head coach during the 1947-48 season.

Hickey’s brief playing stint came in the final two games of a challenging season for the Steamrollers, who ended the year with a 4-25 record. He went 0-for-6 from the field, but managed to score two points from three free-throw attempts.

Former Atlanta Hawks forward Kevin Willis is the second-oldest player in NBA history, appearing at 44 years and 224 days old. Robert Parish, the league’s all-time leader in games played (1,611), sits third on the list at 43 years and 254 days.

Below is a rundown of the ten oldest players to ever feature in the NBA, ranked according to their age at their final appearance in the league:

1. Nat Hickey — 45 years, 363 days

2. Kevin Willis — 44 years, 224 days

3. Robert Parish — 43 years, 254 days

4. Vince Carter — 43 years, 45 days

5. Udonis Haslem — 42 years, 363 days

6. Dikembe Mutombo — 42 years, 300 days

7. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar — 42 years, 58 days

8. Bob Cousy — 41 years, 150 days

9. Herb Williams — 41 years, 129 days

10. John Stockton — 41 years, 35 days

LeBron James is currently 41 years and 109 days old, which already places him above John Stockton on this all-time list. If he continues playing next season, he has a realistic chance of threatening Kevin Willis's second-place record of 44 years and 224 days.