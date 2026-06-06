Preview: New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs - prediction, team news, lineups for NBA Finals Game 3

By Adepoju Marvellous | 06 Jun 2026 15:07 , Last updated: 06 Jun 2026 15:14

Now facing the daunting task of overturning a 2-0 deficit, the San Antonio Spurs travel to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday for Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals against the New York Knicks.

The Spurs became just the third team to lose the opening two games of an NBA Finals at home. History is firmly against them, as both the 1993 Chicago Bulls and 1995 Orlando Magic went on to lose after falling behind 2-0 on their own court.

Match preview

Few expected the Knicks to reach the Eastern Conference Finals, let alone the NBA Finals, but the New York side are now just two wins away from ending a 53-year title drought.

However, Mike Brown’s side could easily be 0-2 down, having trailed with two minutes to play in Game One and 58 seconds left in Game Two.

Jalen Brunson again struggled with his shooting (7-for-25), but delivered a crucial steal and free throw to seal victory for his side. Karl-Anthony Towns was the major difference maker, contributing 21 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on 8-of-12 shooting.

The Knicks have now won 13 consecutive playoff games, the most in a single postseason since the 2017 Golden State Warriors, who recorded a 15-game winning streak before losing Game Four of the Finals to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Still, the Knicks remain grounded, knowing the job is not done. Mikal Bridges, in particular, is mindful of this, having been on the wrong end of a 2-0 comeback in the 2021 Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Returning to the Garden, where they are 6-1 in the playoffs, the Knicks will expect a huge atmosphere as they look to feed off the crowd and secure a crucial Game Three win that would put them on the brink of the title.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Despite being a very young team, the Spurs have shown their mettle on multiple occasions during the playoffs, and the Western Conference champions will now have their character hugely tested over the next week if they are to keep their championship hopes alive.

A 105-95 defeat in Game One left San Antonio with work to do in Saturday’s Game Two. Mitch Johnson’s side started strongly, taking a nine-point lead in the first quarter, but a poor second quarter saw them go into the half-time break behind.

Another slow start to the second half left the Spurs facing a 14-point deficit. They fought back to tie the game at 97 and appeared set for a remarkable turnaround when Victor Wembanyama’s dunk and free throw put them two points ahead. However, the Defensive Player of the Year committed a costly turnover in the closing stages and missed the final shot, ultimately costing his side the win.

Nonetheless, it was a much-improved performance from Wembanyama and his teammates compared to their Game One loss, yet it counts for little as the Spurs now head to New York aiming to do what no team in NBA history has done before: come back from a 2-0 home deficit in the Finals.

After losing their last six games at MSG, the Spurs do not need a reminder of how huge a task lies ahead, but they must take at least one win on the road if the series is to return to San Antonio for a Game Five.

Tuesday’s visitors can take confidence from having not lost three in a row all season long, ahead of what is arguably their most important game of the campaign away from home, where they defeated reigning champions Oklahoma City Thunder in a winner-takes-all Game Seven last time out.

New York Knicks NBA Playoffs form:

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San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs form:

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Team News

© Imago / PRESSE SPORTS

Dylan Harper tallied 15 points in Game Two, with the Spurs rookie continuing to justify his significant role off the bench ahead of Sixth Man of the Year Keldon Johnson.

Starting point guard De’Aaron Fox bounced back from a poor Game One to record 20 points on 8-for-12 shooting. However, questions remain over his full recovery from the injury that kept him out of the first two games of the Western Conference Finals.

Jalen Brunson continues to enhance his reputation as one of the NBA’s most clutch players. He is now the first player since 1971 to score the final go-ahead points with less than two minutes left in consecutive Finals games.

No Knick has seen his reputation rise more this postseason than Karl-Anthony Towns, who last time out became just the third player to record at least 275 points, 170 rebounds, 90 assists, and 25 three-pointers in the first 16 games of a single playoff run.

New York Knicks possible starting lineup:

Brunson, Hart; Bridges, Anunoby; Towns

San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup:

Fox, Castle; Vassell, Champagnie; Wembanyama

We say: Knicks to win by 8+ points

With momentum firmly on their side and the weight of expectation from a packed Madison Square Garden crowd, the Knicks are well placed to extend their series advantage.

We are backing the Eastern Conference champions to move within 48 minutes of NBA glory.