Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs, New York Knicks - prediction, team news, lineups for NBA Finals Game 2

By Adepoju Marvellous | 04 Jun 2026 20:22 , Last updated: 04 Jun 2026 20:27

Now just three wins away from the 2025-26 NBA title, the New York Knicks will look to extend their series lead over the San Antonio Spurs in Saturday’s Game Two at Frost Bank Center.

For the Spurs, the objective is to level the Finals at one game apiece; falling 2-0 behind before the series shifts to Madison Square Garden would leave them at risk of a sweep.

Match preview

With home-court advantage, the Spurs appeared in control of Game One of the 2026 Finals, leading by as many as 14 points just before the midway point of the second quarter.

An uncharacteristically slow start to the third quarter saw Mitch Johnson’s side head into the final 12 minutes tied at 76-76, before San Antonio edged ahead on a Victor Wembanyama free throw with 2:16 remaining.

However, that proved to be the Spurs’ final point, as they conceded an 11-0 run to close the contest, leaving Frost Bank Center stunned at the final buzzer.

Having now lost a home game in each of their four postseason series, the newly crowned Western Conference champions find themselves in a familiar situation and cannot afford another subpar display in Game Two.

A key to any Spurs recovery will be improved shooting efficiency, after the starters connected on just 35.4% of their shots in Thursday’s defeat. Rookie Dylan Harper was the lone bright spot off the bench, contributing 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting.

San Antonio have only lost back-to-back games once since January 16, and this weekend’s hosts will back themselves to get back on track with a much-needed victory.

© Imago / Icon Sportswire

Riding an 11-game winning streak heading into San Antonio, the Knicks produced arguably their best performance of the playoffs, withstanding several Spurs surges before taking control when it mattered most.

Coaching in his second NBA Finals—having previously led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2007 showpiece—Mike Brown showcased his in-game management, navigating stretches without star guard Jalen Brunson during parts of the first half.

Brunson recovered from a slow start to lead all Knicks scorers with 30 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart were also instrumental, despite Hart enduring a tough shooting night.

The Knicks’ Game One victory marked their first win in San Antonio since December 2021, and another triumph would put them on the brink of ending a 53-year wait for basketball supremacy.

Not since 2011, when the Miami Heat faced the Dallas Mavericks, has a road team won the first two games of an NBA Finals, underscoring the size of the task facing the Knicks.

Still, Saturday’s visitors are unlikely to be fazed, and expectedly so given their current form.

San Antonio Spurs NBA Playoffs form:

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New York Knicks NBA Playoffs form:

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Team News

© Imago / SUSA

David Jones remains sidelined with an ankle injury and is the Spurs’ only injury concern.

Last time out, Dylan Harper became the first Western Conference rookie to record over 250 points and 100 rebounds in a single playoff run. The 20-year-old could see his involvement increase significantly in Game Two, especially with De’Aaron Fox still struggling.

While a 26-point, 12-rebound performance appears impressive on the surface, Victor Wembanyama struggled with his shooting (6-of-21) and committed six turnovers in Game One. He will need to improve in both areas if the Spurs are to come out on top.

Jalen Brunson overcame ankle and knee issues to lead the Knicks to victory on Thursday, and the 29-year-old has since dismissed any concerns about his fitness.

Having been deemed a doubt to feature earlier, Mitchell Robinson was able to suit up for 13 minutes, during which he managed two points and six rebounds.

San Antonio Spurs possible starting lineup:

Fox, Castle; Vassell, Champagnie; Wembanyama

New York Knicks possible starting lineup:

Brunson, Hart; Bridges, Anunoby; Towns

We say: Spurs to win by 5+ points

The pressure is firmly on San Antonio to make the adjustments needed to bounce back from their Game One defeat.

A poor shooting night across the board is rare for a team of San Antonio’s quality, and although it happened in Game One, the Spurs are tipped to bounce back on Saturday and level the series.