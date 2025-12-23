NBA: Departure on the cards at the New York Knicks?

By Axel Clody | 23 Dec 2025 06:47 , Last updated: 23 Dec 2025 06:49

Sparingly used by the Knicks, a summer arrival could already be traded.

While he was happy to win the NBA Cup and the reward cheque that comes with it ($500,000) the day before his birthday, Guerschon Yabusele has clearly not hidden his frustration since the start of the season. The target of criticism, the Frenchman barely plays in New York, with only 10 minutes of court time per game.

His statistics and impact have suffered greatly, and we are far from his impressive season with the Philadelphia Sixers during the 2024-25 campaign. Naturally, given that he was supposed to be a key piece off the Knicks' bench, New York are not winning in this situation either.

Yabusele could be on the move before trade deadline

So much so that, according to The Athletic, Guerschon Yabusele could pack his bags and be traded before the deadline on 5th February 2026. This could potentially allow the Knicks to strengthen at point guard or centre, the areas where the franchise are hoping for reinforcements, according to the outlet.

However, since the Frenchman only signed a two-year deal on a modest salary ($5.5m this season and $5.7m next), and his second year is a player option (meaning he could become a free agent as early as 2026), the front office will likely struggle to find a gem without adding other players to sweeten the deal.

