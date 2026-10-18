Preview: Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Boston Celtics @ Detroit Pistons · Little Caesars Arena · 8:00pm BST (Tuesday) Tip of the match Pistons -1.5 Game total Over 221.5 Key player prop Cade Cunningham, over 23.5 points Injury alert Devin Carter (BOS) — Questionable

Detroit Pistons, who finished top of the Eastern Conference last season, host Boston Celtics, the side that finished immediately behind them, in the opening game of the 2026-27 NBA season at Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday evening.

Both rosters look different to the ones that shared four meetings last season, with Boston sending Jaylen Brown to Philadelphia for Paul George and Detroit swapping Tobias Harris and Isaiah Stewart for John Collins.

Form and outlook

Form Guide Boston Celtics 56-26 · 2nd East Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs vs. 76ers) W W L L L 114.9 PPG 107.2 Opp PPG 120.0 Off. rating 111.7 Def. rating Detroit Pistons 60-22 · 1st East Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs vs. Cavaliers) L L L W L 117.8 PPG 109.6 Opp PPG 117.3 Off. rating 108.9 Def. rating

Tale of the Tape Boston Celtics Detroit Pistons 114.9 PPG 117.8 Pistons +2.9 107.2 Opp PPG 109.6 Celtics -2.4 120.0 Off. rating 117.3 Celtics +2.7 111.7 Def. rating 108.9 Pistons -2.8 24.6 APG 27.8 Pistons +3.2 12.4 TOV 15.1 Celtics -2.7 36.7% 3P% 35.6% Celtics +1.1%

Detroit finished the regular season at 60-22, the best record in the Eastern Conference under a play-off format that rewards table position all season. That was four games clear of Boston's own 56-26 mark.

Detroit's front office used the summer to lock down its frontcourt, extending Jalen Duren on a five-year, $200m deal and adding John Collins to start at power forward.

Boston's rebuild went in the opposite direction, parting with Jaylen Brown and Nikola Vucevic while bringing in Paul George and Mitchell Robinson as replacements.

Jayson Tatum remains the one constant for Boston after returning from Achilles surgery, and he has looked sharp in pre-season with more than 20 points in each outing.

Boston's other free agency additions, Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley, add size and play-making depth that the roster lacked by the end of last season.

Both sides also arrive carrying the sting of a Game 7 exit last May, Boston losing their first-round series to Philadelphia and Detroit falling to Cleveland in the second round.

Pre-season form actually favours the away side, with Boston unbeaten in four warm-up games to Detroit's three from four at home, though pre-season results carry little predictive weight this early.

Detroit's own pace of 99.91 points a game is among the quickest in the league, with Boston a little further back at 94.30 on the road, and that still points to a high-scoring opener.

Tuesday's tip-off is just the first of 82 games across the new season, with the full NBA schedule mapping out fixtures and UK viewing times for months to come.

Team news and rotations

Injury Report Boston Celtics Devin Carter — illness signed a two-way deal this week Questionable Detroit Pistons No players carry an injury designation into the opener.

Devin Carter is the only change of note for Boston, with illness leaving him as a game-time call after he signed a two-way deal earlier in the week.

Paul George's recent history of knee issues during two seasons in Philadelphia is worth flagging as context, though nothing in his build-up to this game points to a fresh concern.

Detroit have no other player carrying an injury designation into the opener, with Jalen Duren already working at full speed again after his contract stand-off delayed the start of his training camp.

John Collins and Isaiah Joe both arrive in the rotation as new additions up front, giving Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff fresh frontcourt options alongside Duren.

Neither team has fully settled on an opening night starting five, and Tuesday's line-ups should be treated as provisional until gameday confirmation.

Key matchups

Key Matchups Engine vs. engine Cade Cunningham DET VS Jayson Tatum BOS 23.9 PPG 9.9 APG 21.8 PPG 5.3 APG Cunningham and Tatum are the clear focal points for each offence, and how efficiently each gets to his own spots will shape the rest of the game. Frontcourt battle Jalen Duren DET VS Neemias Queta BOS 10.5 RPG 19.5 PPG 8.4 RPG 10.2 PPG Detroit's new-look frontcourt pairing of Duren and John Collins against Boston's centre rotation of Mitchell Robinson and Queta is just as important on the boards.

Player props

All four of the props below lean on season-long scoring form rather than small pre-season samples.

Player Props to Watch Cade Cunningham DET Points Over 23.5 23.9 Season PPG 14.0 Pre-season (3 GP) Cunningham was Detroit's clear number one scorer across a full season, and that workload should return once minutes are no longer managed as they were in pre-season. Jalen Duren DET Points Over 16.5 19.5 Season PPG 19.0 Pre-season (2 GP) Duren has carried his scoring load straight into pre-season despite a late start to camp, with his new long-term deal settled before a ball was bounced. Jayson Tatum BOS Points Over 20.5 21.8 Season PPG 21.0 Pre-season (2 GP) Tatum's limited pre-season outings have still produced more than 20 points each time, suggesting last season's efficiency has carried through his recovery. Derrick White BOS Points Over 14.5 16.5 Season PPG 16.0 Pre-season (2 GP) White should see a bigger share of the scoring load with Jaylen Brown gone, and his pre-season number already sits close to last season's average.

Head-to-head

Season Series Pistons 104-103 Celtics Detroit Pistons 112-105 Celtics Boston Celtics 117-114 Pistons Boston Pistons 119-113 Celtics Detroit

Detroit won three of last season's four meetings, though the sides met for the final time back in January and both squads have turned over significantly since then.

Paul George, John Collins and Mitchell Robinson were not on either roster for any of those four games, which makes the head-to-head record more a historical footnote than a form guide.

That history still carries some psychological weight for a Detroit side that beat this group of opponents in three different ways last season, home, away and in a one-point thriller.

Both front offices clearly used that familiarity when reshaping their rosters this summer, swapping out several of the players who featured in those four games.

Tips and prediction

Spread Pistons -1.5 Home comfort plus a deeper, re-tooled frontcourt should edge a Celtics side still integrating two new starters. Total Over 221.5 points Both rosters play at a fast pace and ranked among the highest-scoring sides in pre-season. Prop Cade Cunningham over 23.5 points Detroit's season-long leading scorer should see a full workload once meaningful minutes return. Prop Jalen Duren over 16.5 points A new long-term deal and a full week of training camp suggest no lingering effect from his contract stand-off. Parlay Pistons -1.5 + Cunningham over 23.5 points Both picks lean on the same Detroit-at-home, full-strength Cunningham logic.

Score Prediction Pistons 112-110 Celtics Predicted margin: 2 points · Predicted total: 222

Home advantage and a deeper rotation tip the balance towards Detroit, even allowing for Boston's own additions over the summer.

Expect a fast, competitive opener in which Detroit's deeper frontcourt and home comfort are enough to see them edge a Boston side still finding its feet together.