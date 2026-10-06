Is LeBron James retiring? Contract, timeline & latest news on 76ers star

LeBron James is not retiring, having signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2026 that will see him play his 24th NBA season at the age of 41.

Describing the move to Philadelphia as "my last decision" in the NBA, he has signalled that the 76ers are the final franchise of his career, though no retirement date has been attached to that statement.

LeBron James LeBron James Philadelphia 76ers · Eastern Conference · Atlantic Age · 2025-26 41 Nationality USA Position (lineups) Small forward Position (NBA listing) Small forward (F) Height 6-9 Weight 250 lb NBA team Philadelphia 76ers · #23 Draft 2003 · R1 #1 College St. Vincent-St. Mary HS (OH) NBA seasons 2003-04 → 2026-27 NBA games 1622 regular season · 302 playoffs PG Point guard SG Shooting guard SF Small forward PF Power forward C Center Main position Where his points come from · 2025-26 Paint 53 % Mid-range 10 % Threes 18 % Free throws 19 %

Is LeBron James retiring in 2026-27?

LeBron James is playing for the Philadelphia 76ers in 2026-27, having committed to the club on a two-year deal in July 2026, and has given no indication that he intends to step away from the game before that agreement expires.

His per-game scoring average dropped to 20.9 points in 2025-26, his lowest since his debut season two decades ago, though playing 60 games at 40 years old while averaging 33.2 minutes per night makes the continued effectiveness more striking than the statistical decline.

His usage rate fell from 32.3% in 2021-22 to 27.2% in 2025-26, reflecting a deliberate shift toward a reduced role within the offence rather than a sudden deterioration in his physical condition.

LeBron James — career per-game averages (regular season) Points, assists and rebounds across all 23 seasons, 2003-04 to 2025-26 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 03-04 07-08 11-12 15-16 19-20 23-24 25-26 CLE MIA LAL 31.4 20.9 30.3 20.9 PPG (points) PPG (points) RPG (rebounds) RPG (rebounds) APG (assists) APG (assists) Shading: franchise era

What has LeBron James said about retiring?

The most direct statement LeBron James has made about his future came in July 2026, when he confirmed the Philadelphia 76ers signing and described the move as "my last decision" in the NBA, a phrase that positioned the 76ers as his final franchise without fixing a date to his last game.

After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the 2025 playoffs, he told reporters he had "a lot to think about," remarks that briefly sent retirement speculation to a peak before he eventually signed with Philadelphia in the months that followed.

At the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, he responded to a direct question about his timeline by telling reporters "I just want to live," which conveyed a man aware of his career's impermanence but not yet prepared to put a year on its conclusion.

In a 2024 interview, he placed his career in terms of seasons rather than calendar years, suggesting it could last "24, 25 or 26 seasons," a range that puts any retirement between the current campaign and 2028-29.

Taken together, his public statements confirm that the conversation is live without pointing to any exit before his 76ers deal runs its course.

Points per game at age 40 — NBA all-time greats Regular season PPG in the season a player turned 40, where applicable LeBron James 76ers · age 40 · 2024-25 24.4 Michael Jordan Wizards · age 40 · 2002-03 20.0 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Lakers · age 40 · 1987-88 14.6 Karl Malone Lakers · age 40 · 2003-04 13.2

LeBron James’s contract and timeline

The Philadelphia deal is worth $8 million across two seasons, covering 2026-27 and 2027-28, a significant reduction from the more than $40 million per year he earned at the Los Angeles Lakers in the later stages of his time there.

Taking a pay cut of that magnitude to join a roster built around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is the behaviour of a player still motivated by a championship, not one reconciling himself to the end.

Whether he sees out both years will depend on how the 76ers perform, and on whether a fifth ring becomes a realistic prospect over the course of 2026-27.

His contract runs until the summer of 2028, at which point he would be 43 at the end of that season, and the two-year structure gives him a natural point of reassessment without any obligation to commit further.

NBA career highs — LeBron James From the box scores, playoffs included. 61 Points in a game March 3, 2014 · vs CHA · 124-107 — 61 pts · 7 reb · 4 ast · 0 blk 19 Assists in a game February 9, 2018 · vs ATL · 123-107 — 22 pts · 12 reb · 19 ast · 0 blk 20 Rebounds in a game Playoffs April 24, 2023 · vs MEM · 117-111 — 22 pts · 20 reb · 7 ast · 2 blk 5 Blocks in a game February 23, 2004 · vs NOP · 104-100 — 21 pts · 4 reb · 6 ast · 5 blk 46.6 Best season (pts + reb + ast + blk) 2009-10: 29.7 pts, 7.3 reb, 8.6 ast, 1.0 blk in 76 games — ahead of 2007-08 (46.2) NBA title Team's best finish with him Playoffs 2015-16 · won 4-3 against Golden State Warriors · run of 16-5: 4-0 DET · 4-0 ATL · 4-2 TOR · 4-3 GSW

Why does the retirement question keep coming up?

The retirement narrative around LeBron James is sustained by a combination of age, statistical trajectory, and the personal milestones he has publicly set for himself throughout his career.

At 41, he is operating in territory that almost no NBA player of comparable calibre has ever occupied, with virtually no precedent for a player at his level remaining genuinely effective beyond 38.

His per-game points average has fallen in each of the past five seasons, from 30.3 in 2021-22 to 20.9 in 2025-26, and while that figure would represent a career peak for most players, the direction of travel is consistent enough that each new campaign carries an implicit countdown quality.

His Player Impact Estimate of 10.8% in 2025-26 placed him 23rd in the league, down from the 17.1% he posted in 2021-22 when he was still challenging for scoring titles, and the advanced data as a whole reflects a player whose influence on outcomes has measurably narrowed over that period.

His departure from the Lakers after four seasons without adding to his title tally also contributed to a sense among observers that his championship window at his best franchise had closed, a narrative the Philadelphia move was a direct response to.

Bronny James was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft, and when he and LeBron shared a court during the 2024-25 season, they became the first father and son to appear simultaneously in NBA history, completing one of LeBron’s stated remaining goals and intensifying the obvious follow-up question about what still kept him playing at the highest level.

LeBron James — career timeline Key milestones across 24 NBA seasons, 2003 to 2026 2003 Drafted #1 overall, Cleveland Cavaliers Youngest #1 pick in franchise history at 18 2007 First Finals appearance, Cleveland Cavaliers Lost 4-0 to the San Antonio Spurs 2010 The Decision — joins Miami Heat Left Cleveland as a free agent alongside Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh 2012 First NBA Championship, Miami Heat Defeated Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1; named Finals MVP 2013 Second NBA Championship, Miami Heat Defeated San Antonio Spurs 4-3 in seven games; named Finals MVP 2014 Return to Cleveland Cavaliers Signed as a free agent, vowing to deliver a title to his home state 2016 Third NBA Championship, Cleveland Cavaliers Historic 3-1 comeback against Golden State Warriors; named Finals MVP 2018 Joins Los Angeles Lakers Signed a four-year, $154 million deal 2020 Fourth NBA Championship, Los Angeles Lakers Defeated Miami Heat 4-2 in the Orlando bubble; named Finals MVP 2023 NBA all-time scoring record Passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the league's all-time leading scorer 2024 Father-son NBA first, alongside Bronny James First father and son to appear simultaneously in NBA history 2026 Joins Philadelphia 76ers Signs two-year, $8 million deal; describes it as 'my last decision'

When will LeBron James retire?

Based on his own public framing, LeBron James is most likely to retire in the summer of 2027 or 2028, which would correspond to the end of either his 24th or 25th season respectively.

He has not closed the door on a 26th campaign, having told a 2024 interviewer that his career could span that many seasons, which would take him through to 2028-29 and to 44 years old at season’s end.

Winning a championship with the 76ers would change the calculus considerably, removing the primary competitive drive that has sustained him since his fourth title in 2020 and making any further seasons a matter of personal choice rather than unfinished business.

His career statistical profile places him in territory matched by very few players in league history, and the similarity data below gives a sense of just how unusual his longevity has been relative to the players whose career arcs most closely resemble his.

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