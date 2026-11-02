NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | November 2

Fifteen games fill tonight's NBA schedule, and the standout storyline belongs to Memphis, who can tie their best start in franchise history if they handle New Orleans.

Several of tonight's biggest lines are being shaped by fatigue, with Atlanta, Boston, Golden State, Toronto and both Los Angeles teams all facing opponents who played only a night earlier. Here are our NBA picks today for every fixture on the slate, with the full reasoning behind each one below.

New Orleans vs Memphis

Our pick Grizzlies -5.5 Tip-off 1.30am (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Pelicans record 2-4 Grizzlies record 6-0

Memphis are six from six and can match the best start in club history with a win here, a remarkable turn for a team that opened the season as a rebuilding project built around rookie Cameron Boozer.

That record is backed by substance rather than a soft schedule. The Grizzlies own a plus-20.0 scoring differential and are rolling Ty Jerome (25.8 points per game) and Boozer (17.3 points, 10.5 rebounds) off the bench and into the starting picture, which is why Grizzlies -5.5 looks a sound lean.

New Orleans arrive without Jordan Poole (ankle) and Yves Missi (knee) for a second straight outing, stripping away two rotation pieces against a Memphis side that is simply playing faster and cleaner basketball right now.

Both teams are working on a day's rest, so fatigue is not the deciding factor here. The gap is pure form, and Memphis have given no sign yet of a let-up.

Boston vs Houston

Our pick Rockets -5.5 Tip-off 1.30am (GMT) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Celtics record 5-1 Rockets record 6-1

This is the night's best record-on-record collision, with Boston at 5-1 travelling to face a Houston side sitting just half a game off Memphis for the league's best mark.

The deciding factor is rest rather than quality. Boston are playing the second night of a back-to-back after winning in Orlando on Sunday, while Houston have had a full day off since beating Atlanta, which is why Rockets -5.5 is our lean.

Boston are only 1-1 on the road this season, and Alperen Sengun has been in career-best all-around form for Houston, averaging 22.8 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Jayson Tatum has carried Boston's offence (27.7 points per game) throughout their five-game stretch, but asking him to do it again with zero recovery time against the league's hottest home crowd is a tall order.

Atlanta vs Indiana

Our pick Hawks -9.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis Hawks record 3-4 Pacers record 2-5

Indiana are already without Tyrese Haliburton for multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, and that absence now collides with a genuine fatigue problem.

The Pacers are playing the second night of a back-to-back after losing at home to Brooklyn on Sunday, while Atlanta had a normal day's rest following their own loss at New Orleans, supporting Hawks -9.5.

Jalen Johnson has been outstanding for Atlanta across his last seven outings, putting up 18.1 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.9 assists a night, and he should find space against a short-handed Indiana defence.

With Andrew Nembhard and T.J. McConnell also out, Indiana are leaning heavily on Pascal Siakam and a rookie-laden bench, a tough combination against a rested, in-form Atlanta side.

Sacramento vs Dallas

Our pick Mavericks -9.5 Tip-off 1.00am (GMT) Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Kings record 0-6 Mavericks record 4-2

Sacramento's winless start has become one of the season's biggest stories, with some pundits openly wondering whether the Kings could challenge the worst start in NBA history.

The numbers back up the concern. Sacramento have been outscored by 21.3 points per game on the road this season, which is the backbone of our Mavericks -9.5 pick.

Darius Acuff Jr. has been a genuine bright spot, averaging 26.3 points, but Dallas get a reasonably healthy look even with Kyrie Irving listed as questionable with a knee issue.

Dereck Lively II, Tarik Biberovic and Sergio de Larrea remain out for Dallas, yet that depth chart still dwarfs a Sacramento side chasing its first win of the campaign.

Brooklyn vs New York

Our pick Under 218.5 points Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York Nets record 1-5 Knicks record 2-4

Brooklyn arrive on the second night of a back-to-back having just snapped an 0-5 start in Indiana, and their offence remains the thinnest on tonight's slate at 108.2 points per game.

That road fatigue against a Knicks defence yielding only 104.7 points at home underpins Under 218.5 points, with New York having had an extra day to prepare.

Our full breakdown of the player props and injury list for this one, including Karl-Anthony Towns and Jose Alvarado's fitness, is available in our Full breakdown of Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks.

Chicago vs Philadelphia

Our pick 76ers -10.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT) Venue Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia Bulls record 1-5 76ers record 6-1

Philadelphia's 6-1 start has leaned heavily on defence, with the 76ers conceding just 105.3 points per game across their last four outings.

Chicago have been the opposite story on the road, giving up 129.3 points a night away from the United Center, which makes 76ers -10.5 a straightforward lean even with Joel Embiid listed as questionable with a foot issue.

Milwaukee vs Minnesota

Our pick Timberwolves -12.5 Tip-off 1.00am (GMT) Venue Target Center, Minneapolis Bucks record 1-5 Timberwolves record 4-3

Minnesota are already adjusting to life without Anthony Edwards, who had right knee surgery in late October and is expected to miss up to two months.

Even without their leading scorer, the Timberwolves still hold a clear home-court edge over a Milwaukee side that is 0-2 on the road, supporting Timberwolves -12.5.

Utah vs San Antonio

Our pick Spurs -16.5 Tip-off 2.00am (GMT) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Jazz record 1-5 Spurs record 4-2

Victor Wembanyama's 28.0-point average anchors a San Antonio side already missing Tobias Harris, while Utah are down two starting-calibre big men in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jusuf Nurkic.

That gap in available frontcourt talent is behind Spurs -16.5, with Keyonte George left to carry Utah's offence almost single-handedly.

For the full prop breakdown on Wembanyama, Keyonte George and the rest of the injury list, see our Full breakdown of Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs.

Toronto vs LA Clippers

Our pick Clippers +5.5 Tip-off 3.00am (GMT) Venue Intuit Dome, Inglewood Raptors record 3-3 Clippers record 1-5

Toronto are on zero rest after losing at the Lakers on Monday night, while the Clippers used the weekend to recall Brandon Ingram and Max Strus from the G League to bolster their rotation.

Scottie Barnes has taken on a bigger scoring load (24.8 points per game) for Toronto with Kawhi Leonard sidelined, but the Raptors' quick turnaround backs Clippers +5.5.

Miami vs LA Lakers

Our pick Heat +1.5 Tip-off 3.00am (GMT) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Heat record 2-4 Lakers record 5-2

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Toronto, while Miami have had two full days to prepare, a split we think keeps this one tight.

Luka Doncic has been sensational for Los Angeles at 37.7 points per game, but Heat +1.5 backs Miami to hang around behind a rested Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. Read our Full breakdown of Miami Heat vs Los Angeles Lakers for the full props and injury list.

Also on tonight's slate

Oklahoma City vs Cleveland (12.30am). The Thunder are missing Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Alex Caruso, and Cleveland's 3-0 home record makes Cavaliers to win our pick.

our pick. Washington vs Orlando (12.30am). Orlando are already down five rotation players and now play with zero rest, which is why we're backing Wizards +2.5 .

. Detroit vs Charlotte (1.00am). The Pistons carry a plus-8.0 road scoring differential into a Hornets side still missing Kon Knueppel and Grant Williams, so take Pistons -5.5 .

. Portland vs Denver (3.00am). Portland are a perfect 3-0 on the road, while Denver have conceded 134.5 points a game across their last two, supporting Trail Blazers +4.5 .

. Phoenix vs Golden State (3.00am). The Warriors are already without Jimmy Butler, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis and now play with zero rest, backing Suns +2.5 .