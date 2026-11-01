Preview: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs • Frost Bank Center • kick-off 1.30am GMT, Tuesday Tip of the match San Antonio Spurs to win Game total Over 225.5 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points Injury alert Jaren Jackson Jr. (Utah) – Out

San Antonio Spurs, last season's NBA runners-up, welcome a short-handed Utah Jazz to Frost Bank Center in the early hours of Tuesday, five days after needing overtime to see off the same opponents.

Victor Wembanyama's early-season scoring surge collides with a Jazz rotation that has been forced to rebuild itself on the fly since Jaren Jackson Jr. tore his right MCL against Memphis on 26 October.

San Antonio won that first meeting 117-111 in overtime at the Delta Center on 28 October, and the Spurs have since added two more wins to stretch their record to 4-2. Utah have lost four straight since, and come into this rematch 1-5 and bottom of the Western Conference pack heading into a season already complicated by injuries up front.

How do Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs compare on current form?

Form Guide Utah Jazz 1-5 • 14th West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W L L L L 108.7 PPG 118.8 Opp PPG 105.3 Off. rating 115.4 Def. rating San Antonio Spurs 4-2 • 6th West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L W W W 116.6 PPG 110.0 Opp PPG 115.2 Off. rating 108.5 Def. rating

Utah have not won since beating New Orleans on 23 October, a run that has swallowed four straight defeats including a heavy 112-90 loss at Portland on Saturday. The Jazz have been without Jaren Jackson Jr. for all but one of those games, the two-time All-Star ruled out for six to eight weeks with a torn right MCL suffered in the same first half that saw Lauri Markkanen limp off with a wrist injury.

Markkanen's own issue turned out to be far less serious. He was only a game-time doubt for the first meeting with San Antonio and has started every game since, leaving head coach Will Hardy's bigger problem at centre, where Jaxson Hayes and Mo Bamba have had to soak up minutes that would ordinarily belong to Jackson.

San Antonio's own start has been anything but smooth, with back-to-back losses to Oklahoma City and Houston in the season's first week, yet Mitch Johnson's side have won four of their last five since righting the ship against Dallas. That run has lifted the Spurs to sixth in the Western Conference, a reminder of how differently these two teams' seasons have begun and of how quickly the picture can still change once more of the regular season, and the play-in and play-off structure it feeds into, has actually played out.

San Antonio reached last season's NBA Finals before falling to the New York Knicks, and the roster that got them there is largely intact under Johnson, who inherited the job from Gregg Popovich in 2025.

Tale of the Tape Utah Jazz San Antonio Spurs 108.7 PPG 116.6 Spurs +7.9 118.8 Opp PPG 110.0 Spurs -8.8 105.3 Off. rating 115.2 Spurs +9.9 115.4 Def. rating 108.5 Spurs -6.9 26.2 APG 27.5 Spurs +1.3 17.7 TOV 13.7 Spurs -4.0 33.9% 3P% 34.6% Spurs +0.7%

The tale of the tape leaves little doubt about where the gap between these two teams currently sits. San Antonio hold the edge in every category above, from offensive rating to turnovers, and their defence has conceded almost nine fewer points per game than Utah's.

Much of that gap traces back to Victor Wembanyama, who is putting up 28.0 points and 10.7 rebounds a night in his fourth season and has not needed a slow start to find his rhythm. He dropped 43 points on Minnesota in San Antonio's last outing, a number that becomes more relevant below once Jackson's absence is factored in.

San Antonio's bigger ongoing subplot sits in the backcourt, where De'Aaron Fox remains the nominal starter alongside Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle despite growing noise that Harper has already overtaken him in the pecking order. Johnson has not needed to resolve that tension while winning, and Utah's depleted roster is unlikely to force the issue on Tuesday.

Both sides are back in action within 48 hours of this fixture, a reminder of how tightly packed the NBA schedule gets in the season's opening weeks, and the pair will meet for a third time this season at Frost Bank Center as early as 15 November.

Team news and rotations for Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

Injury Report Utah Jazz Jaren Jackson Jr. – torn right MCL Out Trey Alexander – left knee bone bruise Out Jusuf Nurkic – partial plantar plate tear Out San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris – calf Out Jayden Quaintance – not yet cleared Out

Jackson's six-to-eight week absence is the headline alongside Jusuf Nurkic's own four-week foot injury, leaving Hardy to lean on Hayes and Bamba up front while rookie Darryn Peterson and Keyonte George continue to carry the scoring load in the backcourt.

Markkanen's wrist is no longer a concern after five straight starts since the original scare, and Utah's confirmed five of George, Peterson, Ace Bailey, Markkanen and Hayes should take the floor unchanged from their last outing at Portland.

San Antonio's own absences are confined to the back of the rotation, with Tobias Harris sidelined by a calf issue and rookie Jayden Quaintance still working his way back from an injury that has kept him out since before the season began.

Neither absence touches San Antonio's first-choice five, with Fox, Castle, Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama all confirmed to start for a Spurs side otherwise at full strength.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Frontcourt mismatch Wembanyama SAS VS Hayes UTA 28.0 PPG 10.7 RPG 8.0 PPG 6.6 RPG With Jaren Jackson Jr. out for six to eight weeks, Hayes and Mo Bamba are left to try to contain the league's most productive young centre without their best interior defender. Backcourt battle George UTA VS Fox SAS 21.7 PPG 6.3 APG 16.5 PPG 7.0 APG George remains Utah's leading scorer by a distance and will need a big night to keep the Jazz competitive against a Spurs backcourt that already has Harper and Castle pushing Fox for minutes.

San Antonio's frontcourt advantage is the clearest route to victory on paper, with Wembanyama facing a Utah pairing that has combined for barely half his own rebounding output this season.

George offers Utah's best individual counter, and his 21.7 points a game would stand out on either roster, but he will need far more support than the Jazz have managed across their four-game losing run.

Player props to watch in Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 25.5 28.0 Season 25.0 Last 5 6 GP Wembanyama has cleared this mark in four of his six games and faces a Utah frontcourt missing its best defender. Keyonte George UTA Points Over 20.5 21.7 Season 21.6 Last 5 6 GP George's usage only grows as Utah's losses mount, and he has stayed remarkably consistent across his last five outings. De'Aaron Fox SAS Assists Over 6.5 7.0 Season 7.0 Last 5 6 GP Fox is running the offence at exactly his season rate and should see plenty of easy looks against an undersized Utah defence. Dylan Harper SAS Points Over 16.5 18.5 Season 17.2 Last 5 6 GP Harper is averaging 33.3 minutes a night as San Antonio's three-guard rotation continues and should see another heavy workload here.

What has happened so far between Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs this season

Season Series 28 Oct 2026 San Antonio Spurs 117-111 Utah Jazz (OT) Delta Center, Salt Lake City

The sides needed extra time to settle their first meeting of the season, with San Antonio eventually pulling clear in overtime to improve to 3-2 at the time.

Utah were already missing Jackson for that first meeting too, so Tuesday's rematch finds the Jazz leaning on the same stretched frontcourt rotation that could not get the job done in overtime five days ago.

A third meeting between the two sides is already on the calendar for 15 November back in San Antonio, giving both coaching staffs an early look at how this current form holds up before the month is out.

Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs tips and prediction

Spread San Antonio Spurs to win San Antonio hold a plus-6.7 net rating against Utah's minus-10.0, and the Jazz are missing two frontcourt starters for this one. Total Over 225.5 points Both sides' combined scoring in their recent home and road games has landed right around 226 points, and neither defence has looked settled enough to drag this one under. Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 25.5 points He dropped 43 points on Minnesota in San Antonio's last outing and now faces a Utah frontcourt that is also missing Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Keyonte George Over 20.5 points George has matched or beaten this mark in four of his six games and remains Utah's clear primary scoring option regardless of the result. Parlay San Antonio Spurs to win & Wembanyama Over 25.5 points San Antonio's overall form advantage and Wembanyama's individual matchup edge point in the same direction without leaning on the same single stat twice.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 123-105 Utah Jazz Spurs win by 18 points, with a projected total of 228

San Antonio's frontcourt advantage, home record and recent form all point the same way, and Utah's injury list makes it hard to see the Jazz finding enough resistance to repeat the closeness of last week's overtime thriller.

A heavier San Antonio win feels the likeliest outcome on Tuesday, with Wembanyama again doing the bulk of the damage against a Jazz team still working out how to cover for its missing starters.