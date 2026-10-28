Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

A red-hot Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs head to the Delta Center to face a shorthanded Utah Jazz side in the early hours of Thursday, UK time, with the Spurs playing the second night of a back-to-back and the Jazz already missing two frontcourt starters.
It is the first of two meetings between the sides in four days, with a rematch already on the calendar for Monday in San Antonio, and last season's series went the Spurs' way two games to one.
What is the form like for San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz?
San Antonio arrive on the back of consecutive wins, the latest a 130-103 blowout of Sacramento at home, with Victor Wembanyama opening the season averaging 22.2 points and 10.8 rebounds a night to anchor an offence that already ranks among the league's dozen best scoring units.
Utah, by contrast, have lost three of their first four, and their most recent defeat to Memphis cost them both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen inside the same game, forcing head coach Will Hardy to reshuffle his rotation on the fly.
The schedule only sharpens that contrast tonight, since San Antonio are playing the second game of a back-to-back having travelled more than a thousand miles across a time zone, while Utah get a full day of rest after their own home defeat to the Grizzlies.
Both sides sit a long way apart in the Western Conference table too, with the Spurs seventh after four games while the Jazz are 13th, a reminder of how quickly the league's format can punish a slow start even this early in the season (see our guide to how the NBA format works) and of how little margin either club has to give in a loaded West, as our full NBA schedule for the season makes clear.
Those figures leave San Antonio comfortably the stronger side on both ends of the floor through the opening fortnight, outscoring opponents by a wide margin while protecting the ball far better than a Jazz side still finding its feet.
Utah's one genuine edge is on the glass, where they are out-rebounding opponents despite missing two of their regular frontcourt options, a sign that Mo Bamba and Ace Bailey have stepped into bigger minutes without the team losing its physicality underneath.
That rebounding resilience is about the only positive thread Utah can point to heading into a game where San Antonio's depth and defensive numbers give them a clear edge on paper.
Both sides have played three games apiece in the last week, so neither is unusually fatigued purely on game count, which makes San Antonio's specific back-to-back tonight feel like a sharper disadvantage than the schedule as a whole suggests.
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz team news and rotations
San Antonio are still waiting on Tobias Harris' debut after his calf strain, and Jayden Quaintance remains unavailable while he works his way back from knee surgery, but head coach Mitch Johnson otherwise has his full group to choose from.
Johnson has been mixing his three-guard look of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle rather than playing all three together for long stretches, and Wembanyama has said he is comfortable with that grouping since the Spurs have closed games with it before.
Devin Vassell struck a cautious tone after practice this week, saying the Spurs need to "become the hunters again" and admitting the group is "a little bit drunk off the success of last year" with "a lot of room to grow" as a new season begins.
Utah's situation is far more serious, with Jaren Jackson Jr. now expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing his MCL in the same Memphis game that also forced Lauri Markkanen off with a wrist injury, and head coach Will Hardy has already praised how Mo Bamba and Ace Bailey have absorbed the extra workload underneath.
San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: the matchups that could decide it
Wembanyama's early-season numbers already make him the single biggest swing factor in this matchup, and Utah's lack of a true rim-protecting partner for Bamba only widens that gap.
Fox and George match each other almost exactly for assists, so whichever guard dictates the pace in the final minutes could end up deciding where the spread lands.
Player props to watch for San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz
San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz's head-to-head history
San Antonio won last season's series two games to one, with that January meeting at the Delta Center the most recent, so Utah will at least have recent memory of a close-fought stretch against this frontcourt even in defeat.
There is no notable rivalry or play-off history between these two sides beyond that regular-season series, so tonight carries no extra edge beyond what each team's current form suggests.
What makes this particular meeting unusual is the quick turnaround, since the two sides are already scheduled to meet again on Monday in San Antonio, meaning whatever happens at the Delta Center will shape the mood heading into that rematch barely four days later.
Our San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz prediction
San Antonio's talent advantage, led by Wembanyama, should be enough to see them through even on tired legs, but the travel and back-to-back should keep Utah competitive enough to make the night less comfortable than the records suggest.
Expect a game in the Spurs' control for long stretches without the big runaway margin a heavy favourite's billing might imply.