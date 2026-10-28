Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary San Antonio Spurs @ Utah Jazz · Delta Center, Salt Lake City · 1:00am GMT (Thursday) Tip of the match Utah Jazz +12.5 Game total Under 234.5 Key player prop Victor Wembanyama, over 21.5 points Injury alert Jaren Jackson Jr. (UTA) — Out

A red-hot Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs head to the Delta Center to face a shorthanded Utah Jazz side in the early hours of Thursday, UK time, with the Spurs playing the second night of a back-to-back and the Jazz already missing two frontcourt starters.

It is the first of two meetings between the sides in four days, with a rematch already on the calendar for Monday in San Antonio, and last season's series went the Spurs' way two games to one.

What is the form like for San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz?

Form Guide San Antonio Spurs 2-2 · 7th West Last 4 (2026-27 regular season) L L W W 116.5 PPG 109.8 Opp PPG 115.6 Off. rating 109.5 Def. rating Utah Jazz 1-3 · 13th West Last 4 (2026-27 regular season) L W L L 112.8 PPG 121.0 Opp PPG 110.3 Off. rating 118.9 Def. rating

San Antonio arrive on the back of consecutive wins, the latest a 130-103 blowout of Sacramento at home, with Victor Wembanyama opening the season averaging 22.2 points and 10.8 rebounds a night to anchor an offence that already ranks among the league's dozen best scoring units.

Utah, by contrast, have lost three of their first four, and their most recent defeat to Memphis cost them both Jaren Jackson Jr. and Lauri Markkanen inside the same game, forcing head coach Will Hardy to reshuffle his rotation on the fly.

The schedule only sharpens that contrast tonight, since San Antonio are playing the second game of a back-to-back having travelled more than a thousand miles across a time zone, while Utah get a full day of rest after their own home defeat to the Grizzlies.

Both sides sit a long way apart in the Western Conference table too, with the Spurs seventh after four games while the Jazz are 13th, a reminder of how quickly the league's format can punish a slow start even this early in the season (see our guide to how the NBA format works) and of how little margin either club has to give in a loaded West, as our full NBA schedule for the season makes clear.

Tale of the Tape San Antonio Spurs Utah Jazz 116.5 PPG 112.8 Spurs +3.7 109.8 Opp PPG 121.0 Spurs -11.2 115.6 Off. rating 110.3 Spurs +5.3 109.5 Def. rating 118.9 Spurs -9.4 27.8 APG 27.5 Spurs +0.3 13.8 TOV 16.8 Spurs -3.0 46.6% FG% 46.2% Spurs +0.4% 43.5 RPG 45.3 Jazz +1.8

Those figures leave San Antonio comfortably the stronger side on both ends of the floor through the opening fortnight, outscoring opponents by a wide margin while protecting the ball far better than a Jazz side still finding its feet.

Utah's one genuine edge is on the glass, where they are out-rebounding opponents despite missing two of their regular frontcourt options, a sign that Mo Bamba and Ace Bailey have stepped into bigger minutes without the team losing its physicality underneath.

That rebounding resilience is about the only positive thread Utah can point to heading into a game where San Antonio's depth and defensive numbers give them a clear edge on paper.

Both sides have played three games apiece in the last week, so neither is unusually fatigued purely on game count, which makes San Antonio's specific back-to-back tonight feel like a sharper disadvantage than the schedule as a whole suggests.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris — left calf strain Yet to make his season debut Out Jayden Quaintance — right knee, recovering from surgery Not yet cleared for team activities Out Utah Jazz Jaren Jackson Jr. — torn right MCL Sidelined six to eight weeks Out Jusuf Nurkic — right foot, plantar plate tear Out at least four weeks Out Trey Alexander — left knee bone bruise Out Lauri Markkanen — right wrist sprain Left the Memphis game early Questionable Jaxson Hayes — right shoulder soreness Questionable

San Antonio are still waiting on Tobias Harris' debut after his calf strain, and Jayden Quaintance remains unavailable while he works his way back from knee surgery, but head coach Mitch Johnson otherwise has his full group to choose from.

Johnson has been mixing his three-guard look of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle rather than playing all three together for long stretches, and Wembanyama has said he is comfortable with that grouping since the Spurs have closed games with it before.

Devin Vassell struck a cautious tone after practice this week, saying the Spurs need to "become the hunters again" and admitting the group is "a little bit drunk off the success of last year" with "a lot of room to grow" as a new season begins.

Utah's situation is far more serious, with Jaren Jackson Jr. now expected to miss six to eight weeks after tearing his MCL in the same Memphis game that also forced Lauri Markkanen off with a wrist injury, and head coach Will Hardy has already praised how Mo Bamba and Ace Bailey have absorbed the extra workload underneath.

San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Frontcourt advantage Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Mo Bamba UTA 22.2 PPG 10.8 RPG 14.0 PPG 7.0 RPG With Jaren Jackson Jr. out for six to eight weeks, Bamba is the player left standing between Wembanyama and another huge scoring and rebounding night. Backcourt engines De'Aaron Fox SAS VS Keyonte George UTA 15.8 PPG 7.8 APG 22.8 PPG 7.8 APG George has emerged as Utah's clear number one scoring option despite the team's slow start, while Fox runs a Spurs offence built to control tempo in the closing minutes.

Wembanyama's early-season numbers already make him the single biggest swing factor in this matchup, and Utah's lack of a true rim-protecting partner for Bamba only widens that gap.

Fox and George match each other almost exactly for assists, so whichever guard dictates the pace in the final minutes could end up deciding where the spread lands.

Player props to watch for San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 21.5 22.2 Season PPG 22.2 Last 4 GP 4/4 GP played Facing a Jazz frontcourt now without Jackson Jr., Wembanyama has cleared this mark in three of his four games so far this season. Keyonte George UTA Points Over 21.5 22.8 Season PPG 22.8 Last 4 GP 4/4 GP played With Markkanen and Hayes both game-time decisions, Utah's offence is likely to run through George even more heavily than usual. Mo Bamba UTA Rebounds Over 6.5 7.0 Season RPG 7.0 Last 4 GP 4/4 GP played Bamba's minutes have grown since Jackson Jr.'s injury, and he will likely see extended frontcourt time against a Spurs team that does not dominate the glass.

San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz's head-to-head history

Season Series San Antonio 126-109 Utah Delta Center

San Antonio won last season's series two games to one, with that January meeting at the Delta Center the most recent, so Utah will at least have recent memory of a close-fought stretch against this frontcourt even in defeat.

There is no notable rivalry or play-off history between these two sides beyond that regular-season series, so tonight carries no extra edge beyond what each team's current form suggests.

What makes this particular meeting unusual is the quick turnaround, since the two sides are already scheduled to meet again on Monday in San Antonio, meaning whatever happens at the Delta Center will shape the mood heading into that rematch barely four days later.

Our San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz prediction

Spread Utah Jazz +12.5 A double-digit number is a lot to cover on the second night of a back-to-back after cross-country travel, even against a weakened Jazz side. Total Under 234.5 San Antonio's defence ranks among the league's better units, and that should keep a lid on Utah's attack even with the Jazz missing their normal frontcourt setup. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 21.5 points A clean path to a big scoring night against a Jazz frontcourt down its primary interior defender. Prop Keyonte George over 21.5 points George is Utah's clear first option, and that workload should only grow with two frontcourt starters sidelined or in doubt. Parlay Utah Jazz +12.5 + Under 234.5 A tighter, lower-scoring game than the total suggests fits both a travel-weary Spurs side and a Jazz team short on firepower.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 118-110 Utah Jazz Predicted margin: 8 points · Predicted total: 228

San Antonio's talent advantage, led by Wembanyama, should be enough to see them through even on tired legs, but the travel and back-to-back should keep Utah competitive enough to make the night less comfortable than the records suggest.

Expect a game in the Spurs' control for long stretches without the big runaway margin a heavy favourite's billing might imply.