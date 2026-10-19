Preview: NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Three games open the 2026-27 NBA season on Tuesday, headlined by LeBron James making his Philadelphia 76ers debut against the defending champion New York Knicks on banner night at Madison Square Garden.

Detroit Pistons host Boston Celtics in the afternoon opener, and the nightcap brings last May's Western Conference finalists face to face again in San Antonio.

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

Our pick Pistons -1.5 Tip-off 8:00pm (BST) Venue Little Caesars Arena, Detroit Celtics record 56-26 Pistons record 60-22

Detroit led the Eastern Conference with 60 wins last season and host a Boston side fielding Paul George, Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley together for the first time.

The only injury concern heading in is Devin Carter, who is questionable with illness, while Jalen Duren returns to the Pistons rotation fully prepared after resolving his summer contract standoff this month.

Detroit won three of their four regular-season meetings with Boston last term and carry a deeper frontcourt with John Collins alongside Duren.

Pistons -1.5 backs the home side's settled rotation and their familiarity with this fixture over a Celtics group still finding its new combinations on opening night.

For detailed player props and a score prediction, read our Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons preview.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks

Our pick Knicks -5.5 Tip-off Midnight (BST) Venue Madison Square Garden, New York 76ers record 45-37 Knicks record 53-29

New York lift their first championship banner since 1973 at Madison Square Garden before facing a 76ers side lining up LeBron James alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown for the first time competitively.

Ariel Hukporti is out for the season after rupturing his Achilles in the preseason, while Josh Hart carries a probable tag for the hosts with an ankle complaint.

Philadelphia posted a -0.1 net rating on the road last season against New York's +6.4 at home, and the Knicks return an essentially intact title-winning rotation anchored by Finals MVP Jalen Brunson.

Knicks -5.5 backs the more cohesive, better-rested side at home in a fixture where familiarity counts from the opening tip.

For the full breakdown including player props, read our Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks preview.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Our pick Spurs -2.5 Tip-off 2:30am (BST) Venue Frost Bank Center, San Antonio Thunder record 64-18 Spurs record 62-20

San Antonio host the team they eliminated in seven games in last May's Western Conference finals, with both sides carrying changes since that series.

Chet Holmgren is day-to-day with a quad injury for Oklahoma City, while Tobias Harris is set to miss the opener for San Antonio with a calf strain that kept him out of every preseason fixture.

Oklahoma City shed Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins during the summer, losing close to 30 points per game of combined production and thinning their options on the wing.

San Antonio confirmed a settled three-guard starting five throughout the preseason, and Spurs -2.5 backs that continuity alongside home advantage against a Thunder rotation still finding its shape.

For an in-depth look at the lineups and player props, read our San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder preview.