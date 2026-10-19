Preview: Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Sacramento Kings @ LA Clippers · Intuit Dome · 3:30am BST (Thursday) Tip of the match Clippers -4.5 Game total Under 230.5 Key player prop Darius Garland, over 5.5 assists Injury alert Ben Simmons (SAC) — Out

Sacramento Kings open the 2026-27 NBA season against LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday, with both rosters barely recognisable from the ones that met four times last season.

The Clippers have moved on from both Kawhi Leonard and Bennedict Mathurin since April's most recent meeting, while the Kings have waived DeMar DeRozan and parted ways with Russell Westbrook.

How do Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers head into their NBA opener?

Form Guide Sacramento Kings 0-0 · Season opener Last 5 (2025-26 regular season) W L L W L 111.0 PPG 121.0 Opp PPG 110.6 Off. rating 120.3 Def. rating LA Clippers 0-0 · Season opener Last 5 (2025-26 regular season) W L L W L 113.9 PPG 112.8 Opp PPG 116.3 Off. rating 115.2 Def. rating

Neither side carries a record into this one, since it is the first game of the regular season for both, but the summer and autumn business tells its own story.

The Clippers sent Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto at the end of June in a deal completed in September, taking Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick the other way along with a stack of future draft capital, and that trade followed an earlier move in February that shipped James Harden to Cleveland for Darius Garland.

Lawrence Frank's front office had insisted in the spring that the plan was to build around Leonard, so the reversal inside a few months marks a genuine change of course rather than a gradual transition.

Sacramento's rebuild has been just as blunt, with DeMar DeRozan waived in July after two seasons averaging 20.3 points, and Russell Westbrook allowed to leave once his contract expired.

In their place, the Kings handed a starting role to lottery rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and brought in Ben Simmons on a one-year deal, only for Simmons to be reported to have suffered a serious Achilles injury in practice within days of the opener.

The result is two teams that finished 2025-26 a combined 20 games under .500, both well outside the Western Conference play-in picture, walking into opening night without several of the faces who defined last season's head-to-head series.

Tale of the Tape · 2025-26 season Sacramento Kings LA Clippers 111.0 PPG 113.9 Clippers +2.9 121.0 Opp PPG 112.8 Clippers -8.2 110.6 Off. rating 116.3 Clippers +5.7 120.3 Def. rating 115.2 Clippers -5.1 25.5 APG 23.7 Kings +1.8 14.3 TOV 14.3 Even 42.3 RPG 40.6 Kings +1.7 46.7% FG% 48.4% Clippers +1.7%

The gap in points conceded stands out above everything else in that table, and it lines up with what actually happened when these two sides played four times last season, since the Clippers won three of those meetings by taking care of the defensive end while Sacramento's defence has long been the issue holding the Kings back.

Both teams were even on turnovers across the full season, which is a reminder that neither group is especially sloppy with the ball, so the separation in this matchup is far more about what happens on defence and the offensive glass than it is about who forces more mistakes.

None of those figures account for personnel losses as significant as Leonard, Harden, DeRozan and Westbrook all leaving within the last eight months.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers: who is missing for the opener?

Injury Report Sacramento Kings Ben Simmons — believed season-ending Achilles injury had been pencilled in as the fifth starter Out Maxime Raynaud — right knee (patellar subluxation) center, re-evaluation due around the 25th Out Dylan Cardwell — left calf strain center, expected back inside two weeks Out Malik Monk — left ankle soreness has not featured since April Questionable LA Clippers Brandon Ingram — partially torn right Achilles forward, no firm return date Out Max Strus — partial tear, right plantar fascia guard, re-evaluation around four weeks out Out Bradley Beal — right knee inflammation guard, not ready for the start of the season Out Yanic Konan Niederhauser — recovering from foot surgery center Out Jordan Miller — torn left rotator cuff (surgery) guard, long-term absence Out Kobe Sanders — left hip impingement guard, missed pre-season Questionable

Four days out from tip-off, Sacramento's starting five looked settled, with Simmons reported to have won the job ahead of De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa through training camp.

That plan appears to have been torn up at the worst possible moment, with Simmons reported to have gone down in practice just days before the opener in what is described as a likely season-ending injury, and Hunter now the probable replacement in that forward spot alongside Acuff, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento's frontcourt depth was already stretched before that news, with both Raynaud and Cardwell sidelined, leaving Precious Achiuwa as the clear first man off the bench at center.

The Clippers have their own injury list to work around, with Ingram and Strus both confirmed out of the starting five they were originally pencilled in for, handing extra minutes to Rui Hachimura and rookie guard Keaton Wagler alongside Brook Lopez, who heads into the opener as the team's starting center.

Kings vs. Clippers: the individual battles that could decide it

Key Matchups · 2025-26 season stats Shot creator vs. floor general Zach LaVine SAC VS Darius Garland LAC 19.2 PPG 2.3 APG 6.7 APG 18.8 PPG With DeRozan and Westbrook both gone, LaVine is Sacramento's clearest scoring option, while Garland now runs the Clippers' offence as the primary ball handler following the Harden trade. Whoever controls tempo in that backcourt battle sets the terms for the rest of the game. Control of the glass Domantas Sabonis SAC VS Brook Lopez LAC 11.4 RPG 15.8 PPG 8.5 PPG 3.6 RPG Sabonis takes on added rebounding responsibility with Raynaud and Cardwell both sidelined, and the matchup favours him on the glass against a Clippers center in Lopez whose value leans far more on spacing and rim protection than board work.

Player props for LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Player Props to Watch Zach LaVine SAC Points Over 18.5 19.2 2025-26 PPG 12.8 Pre-season (4 GP) LaVine averaged this line across a full season as Sacramento's leading scorer, and the departures of DeRozan and Westbrook only increase the number of shots likely to come his way. Domantas Sabonis SAC Rebounds Over 10.5 11.4 2025-26 RPG 6.5 Pre-season (2 GP) Sabonis is the unchallenged starting center with both Raynaud and Cardwell out, and he has cleared this line on a per-season basis even before accounting for the extra frontcourt minutes now on offer. Darius Garland LAC Assists Over 5.5 6.7 2025-26 APG 5.7 Pre-season (3 GP) Garland steps into the lead playmaking role with Harden gone, and both his season figure from 2025-26 and his small pre-season sample sit above this line.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 meetings Clippers 131-90 Kings Inglewood Clippers 114-111 Kings Sacramento Kings 118-109 Clippers Inglewood Clippers 138-109 Kings Sacramento

LA Clippers won three of the four meetings between these two clubs last season, including a 138-109 rout in the most recent fixture, with Sacramento's only win coming by nine points away from home in March.

That series carries little weight for Thursday's opener given how much turnover both rosters have been through since, with none of Leonard, Harden, DeRozan or Westbrook involved in any of those four results still on either team.

A fresh series starts here, and fittingly the NBA's schedule-makers have paired these two sides again on the final day of the regular season in April, bookending the year with the exact same fixture.

Betting tips and score prediction for Kings vs. Clippers

Betting Tips Spread Clippers -4.5 LA have the deeper available rotation of the two sides once the injury lists are accounted for, and home advantage for a season opener typically favours the better-rested roster. Total Under 230.5 Both teams are missing multiple rotation pieces who would normally add scoring, and opening-night rust tends to suppress offensive rhythm before either group settles into its new-look lineup. Prop Domantas Sabonis over 10.5 rebounds The clearest path to volume on either roster, with Sacramento's other two centers both unavailable. Prop Zach LaVine over 18.5 points The Kings' clearest go-to scorer now that DeRozan and Westbrook have left the roster. Parlay Clippers -4.5 + Under 230.5 Both picks lean on the same underlying read, a more complete Clippers side controlling a lower-possession game against a Kings team working in several new faces.

Score Prediction Sacramento Kings 107-116 LA Clippers Predicted margin: 9 points · Predicted total: 223

A short-handed Kings team should still be competitive for long stretches behind LaVine and Sabonis, but LA Clippers have the fresher pieces and the better recent offensive identity, and that edge should be enough to see the home side open the new NBA schedule with a win.