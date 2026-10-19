Preview: Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
Sacramento Kings @ LA Clippers · Intuit Dome · 3:30am BST (Thursday)
Tip of the match
Clippers -4.5
Game total
Under 230.5
Key player prop
Darius Garland, over 5.5 assists
Injury alert
Ben Simmons (SAC) — Out
In this article

Sacramento Kings open the 2026-27 NBA season against LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on Thursday, with both rosters barely recognisable from the ones that met four times last season.

The Clippers have moved on from both Kawhi Leonard and Bennedict Mathurin since April's most recent meeting, while the Kings have waived DeMar DeRozan and parted ways with Russell Westbrook.

How do Sacramento Kings and LA Clippers head into their NBA opener?

Form Guide 
Sacramento Kings logo
Sacramento Kings
0-0 · Season opener
Last 5 (2025-26 regular season)
W L L W L
111.0PPG
121.0Opp PPG
110.6Off. rating
120.3Def. rating
LA Clippers logo
LA Clippers
0-0 · Season opener
Last 5 (2025-26 regular season)
W L L W L
113.9PPG
112.8Opp PPG
116.3Off. rating
115.2Def. rating

Neither side carries a record into this one, since it is the first game of the regular season for both, but the summer and autumn business tells its own story.

The Clippers sent Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto at the end of June in a deal completed in September, taking Brandon Ingram and Gradey Dick the other way along with a stack of future draft capital, and that trade followed an earlier move in February that shipped James Harden to Cleveland for Darius Garland.

Lawrence Frank's front office had insisted in the spring that the plan was to build around Leonard, so the reversal inside a few months marks a genuine change of course rather than a gradual transition.

Sacramento's rebuild has been just as blunt, with DeMar DeRozan waived in July after two seasons averaging 20.3 points, and Russell Westbrook allowed to leave once his contract expired.

In their place, the Kings handed a starting role to lottery rookie Darius Acuff Jr. and brought in Ben Simmons on a one-year deal, only for Simmons to be reported to have suffered a serious Achilles injury in practice within days of the opener.

The result is two teams that finished 2025-26 a combined 20 games under .500, both well outside the Western Conference play-in picture, walking into opening night without several of the faces who defined last season's head-to-head series.

Tale of the Tape · 2025-26 season
Sacramento KingsLA Clippers
111.0PPG113.9
 
 
Clippers +2.9
121.0Opp PPG112.8
 
 
Clippers -8.2
110.6Off. rating116.3
 
 
Clippers +5.7
120.3Def. rating115.2
 
 
Clippers -5.1
25.5APG23.7
 
 
Kings +1.8
14.3TOV14.3
 
Even
42.3RPG40.6
 
 
Kings +1.7
46.7%FG%48.4%
 
 
Clippers +1.7%

The gap in points conceded stands out above everything else in that table, and it lines up with what actually happened when these two sides played four times last season, since the Clippers won three of those meetings by taking care of the defensive end while Sacramento's defence has long been the issue holding the Kings back.

Both teams were even on turnovers across the full season, which is a reminder that neither group is especially sloppy with the ball, so the separation in this matchup is far more about what happens on defence and the offensive glass than it is about who forces more mistakes.

None of those figures account for personnel losses as significant as Leonard, Harden, DeRozan and Westbrook all leaving within the last eight months.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers: who is missing for the opener?

Injury Report
Sacramento Kings
Ben Simmons — believed season-ending Achilles injuryhad been pencilled in as the fifth starterOut
Maxime Raynaud — right knee (patellar subluxation)center, re-evaluation due around the 25thOut
Dylan Cardwell — left calf straincenter, expected back inside two weeksOut
Malik Monk — left ankle sorenesshas not featured since AprilQuestionable
LA Clippers
Brandon Ingram — partially torn right Achillesforward, no firm return dateOut
Max Strus — partial tear, right plantar fasciaguard, re-evaluation around four weeks outOut
Bradley Beal — right knee inflammationguard, not ready for the start of the seasonOut
Yanic Konan Niederhauser — recovering from foot surgerycenterOut
Jordan Miller — torn left rotator cuff (surgery)guard, long-term absenceOut
Kobe Sanders — left hip impingementguard, missed pre-seasonQuestionable

Four days out from tip-off, Sacramento's starting five looked settled, with Simmons reported to have won the job ahead of De'Andre Hunter and Precious Achiuwa through training camp.

That plan appears to have been torn up at the worst possible moment, with Simmons reported to have gone down in practice just days before the opener in what is described as a likely season-ending injury, and Hunter now the probable replacement in that forward spot alongside Acuff, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.

Sacramento's frontcourt depth was already stretched before that news, with both Raynaud and Cardwell sidelined, leaving Precious Achiuwa as the clear first man off the bench at center.

The Clippers have their own injury list to work around, with Ingram and Strus both confirmed out of the starting five they were originally pencilled in for, handing extra minutes to Rui Hachimura and rookie guard Keaton Wagler alongside Brook Lopez, who heads into the opener as the team's starting center.

Kings vs. Clippers: the individual battles that could decide it

Key Matchups · 2025-26 season stats
Shot creator vs. floor general
Zach LaVine
Zach LaVine
SAC
VS
Darius Garland
Darius Garland
LAC
19.2PPG
2.3APG
6.7APG
18.8PPG
With DeRozan and Westbrook both gone, LaVine is Sacramento's clearest scoring option, while Garland now runs the Clippers' offence as the primary ball handler following the Harden trade. Whoever controls tempo in that backcourt battle sets the terms for the rest of the game.
Control of the glass
Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis
SAC
VS
Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez
LAC
11.4RPG
15.8PPG
8.5PPG
3.6RPG
Sabonis takes on added rebounding responsibility with Raynaud and Cardwell both sidelined, and the matchup favours him on the glass against a Clippers center in Lopez whose value leans far more on spacing and rim protection than board work.

Player props for LA Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Player Props to Watch
Zach LaVine
Zach LaVineSAC
PointsOver 18.5
19.22025-26 PPG
12.8Pre-season (4 GP)
LaVine averaged this line across a full season as Sacramento's leading scorer, and the departures of DeRozan and Westbrook only increase the number of shots likely to come his way.
Domantas Sabonis
Domantas SabonisSAC
ReboundsOver 10.5
11.42025-26 RPG
6.5Pre-season (2 GP)
Sabonis is the unchallenged starting center with both Raynaud and Cardwell out, and he has cleared this line on a per-season basis even before accounting for the extra frontcourt minutes now on offer.
Darius Garland
Darius GarlandLAC
AssistsOver 5.5
6.72025-26 APG
5.7Pre-season (3 GP)
Garland steps into the lead playmaking role with Harden gone, and both his season figure from 2025-26 and his small pre-season sample sit above this line.

Sacramento Kings vs. LA Clippers head-to-head record

Season Series · 2025-26 meetings
Dec 31, 2025Clippers 131-90 KingsInglewood
Feb 7, 2026Clippers 114-111 KingsSacramento
Mar 15, 2026Kings 118-109 ClippersInglewood
Apr 6, 2026Clippers 138-109 KingsSacramento

LA Clippers won three of the four meetings between these two clubs last season, including a 138-109 rout in the most recent fixture, with Sacramento's only win coming by nine points away from home in March.

That series carries little weight for Thursday's opener given how much turnover both rosters have been through since, with none of Leonard, Harden, DeRozan or Westbrook involved in any of those four results still on either team.

A fresh series starts here, and fittingly the NBA's schedule-makers have paired these two sides again on the final day of the regular season in April, bookending the year with the exact same fixture.

Betting tips and score prediction for Kings vs. Clippers

Betting Tips
SpreadClippers -4.5
LA have the deeper available rotation of the two sides once the injury lists are accounted for, and home advantage for a season opener typically favours the better-rested roster.
TotalUnder 230.5
Both teams are missing multiple rotation pieces who would normally add scoring, and opening-night rust tends to suppress offensive rhythm before either group settles into its new-look lineup.
PropDomantas Sabonis over 10.5 rebounds
The clearest path to volume on either roster, with Sacramento's other two centers both unavailable.
PropZach LaVine over 18.5 points
The Kings' clearest go-to scorer now that DeRozan and Westbrook have left the roster.
ParlayClippers -4.5 + Under 230.5
Both picks lean on the same underlying read, a more complete Clippers side controlling a lower-possession game against a Kings team working in several new faces.
Score Prediction
Sacramento Kings 107-116 LA Clippers
Predicted margin: 9 points · Predicted total: 223

A short-handed Kings team should still be competitive for long stretches behind LaVine and Sabonis, but LA Clippers have the fresher pieces and the better recent offensive identity, and that edge should be enough to see the home side open the new NBA schedule with a win.

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