Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary San Antonio Spurs @ Oklahoma City Thunder · Frost Bank Center · 2:30am BST (Wednesday) Tip of the match Spurs -2.5 Game total Over 229.5 Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, over 29.5 points Injury alert Tobias Harris (SAS) — Questionable

The 2026 Western Conference champions meet the team they knocked out of the play-offs to get there when San Antonio Spurs host Oklahoma City Thunder at Frost Bank Center on Tuesday night in both sides' opener for the 2026-27 NBA schedule.

San Antonio eliminated the defending champions in a seven-game Western Conference finals last May, then fell one round short of the title themselves, losing the NBA Finals to New York Knicks in five games.

Form and outlook

Form Guide Oklahoma City Thunder 64-18 · 1st West (2025-26) Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs vs. Spurs) W L W L L 119.0 PPG 107.9 Opp PPG 117.6 Off. rating 106.5 Def. rating San Antonio Spurs 62-20 · 2nd West (2025-26) Last 5 (2026 NBA Finals vs. Knicks) L L W L L 119.7 PPG 111.7 Opp PPG 118.7 Off. rating 110.4 Def. rating

Both sets of figures above are from the completed 2025-26 campaign since neither side has played a 2026-27 regular-season game yet.

Oklahoma City topped the West with 64 wins and owned home and road splits that few teams could match, but the summer brought a genuine shake-up.

General manager Sam Presti traded Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins away in a cost-cutting operation that dropped the Thunder below the luxury-tax second apron, costing the roster an All-Defensive wing and close to 30 points a game of combined production.

San Antonio's own close season was calmer by comparison, built around keeping the Victor Wembanyama-led core together and adding Tobias Harris as a veteran forward off the Detroit Pistons.

The Spurs posted the better offensive rating of the two teams last season at 118.7 points per 100 possessions and out-rebounded the Thunder as a team, two traits that should carry over even with so many new faces around the league this autumn.

Where Oklahoma City held an edge was defensively, finishing with the better defensive rating by close to four points per 100 possessions, a gap the trimmed-down roster will need to defend without Dort's size on the wing.

San Antonio's best five-game run, taken from their Finals loss rather than the regular season, shows a team capable of winning on the road at Madison Square Garden but still prone to blowing fourth-quarter leads, exactly the profile a confident Thunder side will look to exploit.

Team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren — quadriceps Starting forward, high impact Day-to-Day Cason Wallace — undisclosed Starting guard Day-to-Day Jaylin Williams — heel Day-to-Day Nikola Topic — back Day-to-Day Thomas Sorber — knee Day-to-Day Otega Oweh — Achilles (surgery) Out for season San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris — left calf strain Missed entire preseason Questionable Jayden Quaintance — not yet cleared Prior ACL/meniscus tear Out

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson has already settled his starting five, confirming the unconventional three-guard look of De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper alongside Devin Vassell and Wembanyama that San Antonio trialled through the preseason.

That trio played just 69 minutes together during the whole of last season, but Johnson wants his five best players on the floor from the opening tip rather than staggering one off the bench.

Harris remains the one injury cloud, with his calf strain leaving him questionable after a preseason spent entirely on the sidelines, which should mean more early-season minutes for Julian Champagnie and Harrison Barnes at forward.

Oklahoma City's picture is murkier since half of the team's projected starting five carried a day-to-day tag into the final preseason reports, with Holmgren's quad knock the one most likely to shape head coach Mark Daigneault's opening-night lineup.

If Holmgren or Wallace are held out, Jared McCain and a small-ball look featuring Alex Caruso or Jaylin Williams are the most likely replacements, though neither has had the reps to make that transition seamless on night one.

Key matchups

Key Matchups Redemption at the five Chet Holmgren OKC VS Victor Wembanyama SAS 17.1 PPG 25.0 PPG 8.9 RPG 11.5 RPG Holmgren managed only 10.7 points per game in last year's Western Conference finals as Wembanyama's length bothered him at both ends, and he carries a day-to-day quad issue into this rematch, making his health as big a storyline as the matchup itself. Backcourt engines Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS De'Aaron Fox SAS 31.1 PPG 18.6 PPG 6.6 APG 6.2 APG Gilgeous-Alexander is the league's reigning top scorer and will carry an even heavier offensive burden with Dort, Joe and Wiggins all gone, while Fox now leads a backcourt that shares the ball between three genuine creators rather than relying on him alone.

Player props

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 29.5 31.1 Season PPG 16.3 Pre-season (3 GP) The preseason figure reflects limited minutes in low-stakes exhibitions, and with three of last year's rotation wings traded away, Gilgeous-Alexander's usage should only climb in a real opener. Victor Wembanyama SAS Rebounds Over 10.5 11.5 Season RPG 6.3 Pre-season (4 GP) Wembanyama's preseason boards were capped by short minutes, but he led all playoff rebounders against this exact opponent last spring and should see a full workload from the opening tip. Stephon Castle SAS Assists Over 6.5 7.4 Season APG 4.0 Pre-season (4 GP) Castle is the clear table-setter of San Antonio's confirmed three-guard starting unit, and the preseason dip looks more like reduced minutes than reduced role. De'Aaron Fox SAS Points Over 19.5 18.6 Season PPG 12.5 Pre-season (2 GP) Fox played sparingly in a two-game preseason, but a healthy, full-strength opener against a Thunder defence breaking in new personnel sets up a bigger scoring night than his limited exhibition sample suggests.

Head-to-head

Season Series · regular season and play-offs Spurs 111-103 Thunder Series-clinching Game 7 WCF Gm 7 · OKC Spurs 118-91 Thunder WCF Gm 6 · SAS Thunder 127-114 Spurs WCF Gm 5 · OKC Spurs 103-82 Thunder WCF Gm 4 · SAS Thunder 123-108 Spurs WCF Gm 3 · SAS Spurs 116-106 Thunder Regular season · SAS

San Antonio won last season's seven-game Western Conference finals 4-3, a series that swung as late as a Game 7 fought out in Oklahoma City.

The two sides also met five times in the regular season, with the Spurs taking four of those under the NBA's usual season format, their only defeat coming by 21 points when the Thunder were at full strength at home in January.

That volume of recent, high-stakes history gives this opener an edge most season-opening fixtures lack, with both coaching staffs having a genuine book on the other's sets from barely four months ago.

Tips and prediction

Spread Spurs -2.5 San Antonio's deeper, more settled roster and home advantage outweigh an Oklahoma City side still bedding in a reshaped rotation. Total Over 229.5 points Both teams ranked among the league's top offences last season and neither defence has had a real game to find its early-season rhythm yet. Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points A heavier offensive workload with three familiar rotation pieces now gone makes a big scoring night likely regardless of the final result. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 10.5 rebounds He dominated the boards against this exact opponent in the play-offs and should play a full workload after a managed preseason. Parlay Spurs -2.5 + Over 229.5 points A high-scoring, home win for San Antonio fits both the Finals-tested roster continuity and the pace both sides have shown all year.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 118-114 Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted margin: 4 points · Predicted total: 232

San Antonio's continuity, home floor and a settled starting five should be enough to see off an Oklahoma City side that enters with genuine uncertainty around Holmgren's health and a thinner bench than the one that won 64 games last season.

A tight finish feels right given how competitive last year's meetings were, but the Spurs' extra preparation time with their new-look lineup should just tip the balance in a high-scoring opener.