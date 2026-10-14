NBA format explained: How the regular season, NBA Cup, Play-In tournament and Playoffs work

The NBA season runs across eight months and five distinct competitions, from the first tip-off in late October through to the NBA Finals in June, and understanding how each stage fits together is the fastest way into one of sport's most watchable leagues.

The 2026-27 season - the NBA’s 81st - begins on October 20, when Detroit Pistons take on Boston Celtics at Little Caesars Arena.

2026-27 NBA Season: Key Stages at a Glance Regular Season 82 games per team Oct 20 – Apr 11 Emirates NBA Cup In-season tournament Oct 30 – Dec 11 All-Star Weekend Feb Feb 19–21 Play-In Tournament 4 days April 13-16 Playoffs (4 rounds) 16 teams, best-of-7 Apr – Jun NBA Finals Best of 7 Jun 3 – Jun 21

The Regular Season

Every team plays 82 regular-season games between October and April, producing a total of 1,230 scheduled matches across the league.

The 30 clubs are split evenly between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, with 15 teams in each.

Both conferences are divided into three divisions of five teams: the East holds the Atlantic, Central and South-East divisions, and the West holds the Northwest, Pacific and South-West divisions.

Division titles carry no special playoff seeding value - only the conference standings table determines who advances and in what order.

The top six teams in each conference by win percentage automatically qualify for the first round of the playoffs when the regular season concludes on April 11, 2027.

Teams finishing seventh through tenth in their conference enter the Play-In Tournament, and any team finishing 11th or below is eliminated from postseason competition entirely.

NBA Conferences and Divisions (2026-27) Eastern Conference Atlantic Boston Celtics

Brooklyn Nets

New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto Raptors Central Chicago Bulls

Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons

Indiana Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks South-East Atlanta Hawks

Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat

Orlando Magic

Washington Wizards Western Conference Northwest Denver Nuggets

Minnesota Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz Pacific Golden State Warriors

LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers

Phoenix Suns

Sacramento Kings South-West Dallas Mavericks

Houston Rockets

Memphis Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans

San Antonio Spurs

The Emirates NBA Cup

The Emirates NBA Cup is a separate in-season tournament that runs within the regular-season schedule, reaching its Final on December 11 at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The concept mirrors what European football’s domestic cups do alongside their league seasons, though the NBA version integrates most of its games directly into each team’s 82-game record rather than scheduling them as additional fixtures.

All 30 teams are drawn into six groups of five - three groups per conference - seeded by last season’s standings, ensuring the strongest teams do not all end up in the same group.

Group-stage games take place on designated Cup Nights from October 30 through November 27, and every one of those results counts toward a team’s regular-season win-loss record.

The group winners and the two best runners-up from each conference advance to an eight-team knockout stage, giving 16 clubs a route to the tournament’s later rounds.

The Quarterfinals and Semifinals are also counted as regular-season games, meaning teams have a direct competitive incentive to progress beyond the group stage even if they are not the favourites to lift the trophy.

The Championship Final is the only game in the competition that does not count toward regular-season records - it is a standalone, winner-takes-all match.

The New York Knicks became the first team in the Cup’s history to win the in-season tournament and the NBA Finals in the same season, defeating the Spurs in the December final and again in the June showpiece to complete a unique double.

Emirates NBA Cup: Stage by Stage Stage 1 Group Play 6 groups of 5

Oct 30 – Nov 27 Counts as RS games › Stage 2 QFs & Semis 8 teams

Early December Counts as RS games › Stage 3 Cup Final Dec 11

Indianapolis Standalone game

The Play-In Tournament

The Play-In Tournament is a four-day competition played immediately after the regular season, used to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference before the playoffs begin.

Eight teams in total are involved - seeds seven through ten from both the East and West - with each team’s season depending on single games rather than series.

The seventh and eighth seeds face each other first in each conference: the winner goes straight into the playoffs as the seventh seed, while the loser receives a second chance.

Simultaneously, the ninth and tenth seeds play each other: the loser of that game is eliminated and enters the NBA Draft Lottery, while the winner stays alive.

The decisive game in each conference is between the loser of the 7/8 matchup and the winner of the 9/10 matchup - the winner takes the eighth playoff seed, and the loser is done for the season.

The format means that a team finishing seventh or eighth still faces genuine elimination risk despite carrying a better record than their final opponent across 82 games.

The Play-In debuted as a temporary experiment during the 2020 bubble season in Orlando and became a permanent fixture from 2021 onwards.

Play-In Tournament: How It Works (Per Conference) Game 1 7-seed vs 8-seed ✓ Winner → 7th seed in playoffs ✗ Loser → plays Game 3 & Game 2 9-seed vs 10-seed ✓ Winner → plays Game 3 ✗ Loser → eliminated Game 3 — Decisive G1 loser vs G2 winner Winner takes the 8th playoff seed - loser is eliminated for the season

The Playoffs

The NBA Playoffs feature 16 teams - eight from each conference - competing across four rounds, with every round a best-of-seven series.

The bracket is fixed the moment the Play-In ends and does not change: there is no reseeding after each round, so every team’s potential path to the Finals is set from the outset.

First-round matchups in each conference are determined by seeding: the first seed plays the eighth, the second plays the seventh, the third plays the sixth, and the fourth plays the fifth.

Every series uses the 2-2-1-1-1 home-court format: the higher seed hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 at their own arena, while the lower seed hosts Games 3, 4 and 6.

The first team to win four games in any series advances to the next round, with a series ending anywhere between four and seven games.

The Conference Finals produce one representative from the East and one from the West, and those two winners meet in the NBA Finals.

NBA Playoffs: First-Round Bracket Structure Eastern Conference 1 vs 8 4 vs 5 3 vs 6 2 vs 7 Western Conference 1 vs 8 4 vs 5 3 vs 6 2 vs 7 All four rounds are best-of-seven. The bracket is fixed after the Play-In and teams are not reseeded between rounds. Seeds 7 and 8 per conference are decided by the Play-In Tournament.

The NBA Finals

The NBA Finals is a best-of-seven series between the Eastern Conference champion and the Western Conference champion, typically running from early June through to mid-June.

Home-court advantage in the Finals goes to whichever team had the better regular-season record - regardless of which conference they represent or what seed they carried into the playoffs.

All games in the Finals follow the same 2-2-1-1-1 structure used throughout the playoffs, with the home team hosting Games 1, 2, 5 and 7.

The New York Knicks won the 2026 Finals 4-1 against the San Antonio Spurs, with Jalen Brunson earning Finals MVP honours after scoring 45 points in the clinching fifth game - the Knicks’ first title since 1973.

NBA Finals: Home-Court Schedule (2-2-1-1-1 Format) Game Venue Notes 1 Higher seed at home Determined by regular-season record 2 Higher seed at home 3 Lower seed at home 4 Lower seed at home 5 (if needed) Higher seed at home 6 (if needed) Lower seed at home 7 (if needed) Higher seed at home Winner-takes-all

All-Star Weekend

NBA All-Star Weekend is a standalone midseason event that does not affect regular-season standings or playoff seeding in any way.

The 2027 edition is scheduled for February 19 to 21 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Events across the three days include the Rising Stars game for first and second-year players, the Skills Challenge, the Three-Point Contest, the Slam Dunk Contest and the All-Star Game itself.

Player selections are made through a combination of fan voting, player voting and media voting, with the top vote-getters from each conference named as captains who then draft their own teams for the game.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many teams make the NBA Playoffs?

16 teams qualify - eight from the Eastern Conference and eight from the Western Conference. The top six in each conference qualify directly, and the remaining two spots per conference are decided by the Play-In Tournament involving seeds seven through ten.

What is the NBA Play-In Tournament?

The Play-In is a four-day knockout competition held after the regular season, used to decide the seventh and eighth seeds in each conference. Teams finishing seventh through tenth compete in three games per conference, with the seventh-seeded team needing only one win to secure a playoff spot.

How many games are in the NBA Playoffs?

Each series is a best-of-seven, so a team needs four wins to advance. A series can end in four games or go to seven. A team that wins every series in four games plays 16 games total; a team that goes seven in every round plays 28 games before the Finals, potentially 35 in all.

How does home-court advantage work in the NBA Playoffs?

The higher-seeded team hosts Games 1, 2, 5 and 7 while the lower seed hosts Games 3, 4 and 6 (the 2-2-1-1-1 format). In the NBA Finals specifically, home court goes to the team with the better regular-season record, not necessarily the higher seed.

What is the NBA Cup?

The Emirates NBA Cup is an in-season tournament running from late October to December. All 30 teams enter a group stage, with 16 clubs advancing to a knockout stage. Almost all games count toward regular-season records; only the Championship Final is a standalone game. The tournament reached its fourth edition in 2026-27.

When does the NBA season start and end?

The 2026-27 regular season started on October 20, 2026 and runs to April 11, 2027. The Play-In follows in mid-April, the first playoff round begins on April 18, and the Finals runs into mid-June, meaning the season spans approximately eight months in total.

Are NBA Playoff teams reseeded between rounds?

No. The bracket is fixed when the playoffs begin and does not change between rounds. Every team’s route to the Finals is set from the moment the first-round matchups are confirmed.