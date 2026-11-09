Preview: Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks , Madison Square Garden, tip-off 12.30am GMT on Wednesday 11 November (Tuesday evening in New York) Tip of the match Knicks to win by 10 or more Game total Under 225.5 points Key player prop Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points Injury alert Josh Hart (Knicks), game-time decision

The reigning NBA champions New York Knicks welcome the 1-9 Milwaukee Bucks to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night, with the Knicks riding a three-game winning streak and the Bucks stuck on six straight defeats.

Milwaukee are a different team since Giannis Antetokounmpo was traded to Miami, and first-year coach Taylor Jenkins is still searching for the right combination around Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kel'el Ware, who all arrived from Miami in the Antetokounmpo deal.

What is the form going into Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks?

Form Guide (Last 5) Milwaukee Bucks 1-9 · 15th in the East L L L L L 103.4 PPG 119.0 Opp PPG -15.6 Diff 1 day Rest New York Knicks 5-4 · 5th in the East W L W W W 114.6 PPG 103.4 Opp PPG +11.2 Diff 2 days Rest

The Knicks have won four of their last five, with the only defeat a 98-93 loss at Philadelphia, and their 135-105 win over Chicago at the Garden was the biggest margin of the run.

Milwaukee's last five games have all ended in defeat, and none was by fewer than seven points, with the closest a 109-102 loss at Boston.

The slow start follows a 32-50 season that ended nine straight playoff appearances, and the summer rebuild has so far brought no immediate lift, which leaves the Bucks at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Knicks +7.6 106.5 114.1 Off. rating Knicks -11.3 119.6 108.3 Def. rating Knicks +1.8 46.5 48.3 RPG Knicks -2.0 16.8 14.8 TOV Knicks -6.2% 53.3% 47.1% Opp. FG%

The season-long numbers explain the gap, with the Knicks conceding 108.3 points per 100 possessions against 119.6 for the Bucks, an 11-point difference at the defensive end alone. Opponents also shoot 47.1% against the Knicks, which ranks fourth in the league, and 53.3% against the Bucks, who rank 28th by the same measure.

Possession is another separator, with the Knicks turning the ball over 14.8 times a game against 16.8 for the Bucks and out-rebounding them 48.3 to 46.5, which gives New York extra shots against a defence that already struggles to get stops.

Tempo adds a wrinkle, since the Bucks play at the league's fifth-fastest pace while the Knicks play at its second-slowest, so Milwaukee will want to run and New York will want to slow the game into the half-court.

Home and road splits sharpen the picture, as the Knicks concede 101.8 points a game at the Garden while the Bucks have lost all four of their road games and allowed 119.0 on average.

The one area where Milwaukee can claim parity is shooting, with the Bucks hitting 43.5% from the field to New York's 42.9% and both teams making 14.6 threes a game, so a hot night from Herro and the bench is the realistic route to staying in touch.

Bucks vs. Knicks team news and rotations

Injury Report Milwaukee Bucks Gary Trent Jr. illness Has played two games this season Out New York Knicks Josh Hart right ankle soreness Listed as the starting shooting guard Game-Time Decision

Josh Hart is the only notable doubt for New York, listed as a game-time decision with right ankle soreness after appearing in seven of the Knicks' nine games.

He is the starting shooting guard on the latest depth chart, and if he sits, Landry Shamet, who is shooting 41.7% from three, is the projected replacement.

Gary Trent Jr. is out for Milwaukee with an illness, but he has played only twice this season, so the projected starting five of Brayden Burries, Herro, Jaquez, Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner is barely affected.

Behind them, Ware averages 6.9 rebounds in only 17.3 minutes, while Ryan Rollins, Nate Ament and Kasparas Jakucionis share the remaining minutes off the bench.

The matchups that could decide Bucks vs. Knicks

Key Matchups The lead guards Jalen Brunson NYK VS Tyler Herro MIL 26.2 Brunson PPG 5.6 Brunson APG 21.4 Herro PPG 4.3 Herro APG New York's second scorer averages 20.9 points, while Milwaukee's second scorer, Jaime Jaquez Jr., averages 15.2, so Brunson has more help around him than Herro does. The centres Karl-Anthony Towns NYK VS Myles Turner MIL 20.9 Towns PPG 13.6 Towns RPG 7.1 Turner PPG 5.7 Turner RPG Towns shoots 43.6% from three as well as 56.5% overall, so Turner has to defend him at the rim and on the perimeter.

The first duel is between the two lead guards, Brunson and Herro, who top the scoring on their respective sides and both shoot above 36% from three, so whichever defence closes out better on the perimeter will gain an edge.

The second is in the frontcourt, where Towns pulls down more than twice as many rebounds as Turner, who is shooting just 34.6% from the field, which gives New York a clear edge at the rim.

Bucks vs. Knicks player props to watch

The three prop angles below lean on the biggest gaps between the sides, with two Knicks overs built on workload and one Bucks over built on the shot volume Milwaukee tend to need when they are chasing a game.

Player Props to Watch Jalen Brunson NYK Points Over 24.5 26.2 Season PPG 34.1 Minutes 9 GP He tops the Knicks in scoring by a wide margin, and the Bucks have conceded 117 points or more in each of their last three home games. Karl-Anthony Towns NYK Rebounds Over 11.5 13.6 Season RPG 31.5 Minutes 9 GP No other Knicks starter comes close to his rebounding, and Milwaukee's starting centre, Turner, averages 5.7. Tyler Herro MIL Points Over 18.5 21.4 Season PPG 19.4 Last 5 PPG 10 GP Herro leads the Bucks in scoring and shoots 39.7% from three, and Milwaukee lean on his shot-making whenever they are chasing a game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks head-to-head record

Season Series · recent meetings Feb 2026 Bucks 98-127 Knicks Milwaukee Nov 2025 Knicks 118-109 Bucks New York Oct 2025 Bucks 121-111 Knicks Milwaukee Mar 2025 Bucks 107-116 Knicks Milwaukee Jan 2025 Knicks 140-106 Bucks New York

The Knicks have won four of the last five meetings, including a 127-98 win in Milwaukee in February 2026, and they scored at least 116 points in each of those four wins.

Milwaukee's lone win in that spell was a 121-111 home victory in October 2025, but those games were played with a very different Bucks roster, so the history says less than the current form.

The sides meet again on 2 December, 28 February and 8 April, all of which are on the NBA schedule.

Our Bucks vs. Knicks tips and prediction

Spread Knicks to win by 10 or more points New York have outscored opponents by 11.2 points a game over their last five and Milwaukee have been outscored by 15.6, which points towards a double-digit margin. Total Under 225.5 total points Milwaukee's road games average a combined 227.5 points and New York's home games 212.0, which puts the midpoint at roughly 220 and well inside this total. Prop Jalen Brunson Over 24.5 points Brunson tops the Knicks in scoring by a wide margin and faces a Bucks defence that ranks 28th in the league for opponent shooting. Prop Karl-Anthony Towns Over 11.5 rebounds Towns averages more than twice the rebounds of Turner, Milwaukee's starting centre, and gets plenty of volume at 31.5 minutes a game. Parlay Towns Over 11.5 rebounds and Herro Over 18.5 points Both lines sit comfortably below the players' season averages and neither leg depends on the other.

Score Prediction Knicks 116-103 Bucks Predicted margin 13 points, total 219 points

The Knicks are the clear pick since they hold the edge in every category in the comparison above, and their depth should cope even if Hart misses out.

A Milwaukee upset would need a hot-shooting night from Herro and the bench, and with the Bucks winless on the road so far this season, the Knicks look the safer side.