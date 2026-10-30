Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Cleveland Cavaliers @ Milwaukee Bucks · Fiserv Forum · 12:00am GMT (Saturday into Sunday UK time) · Saturday Tip of the match Cavaliers to win Game total Over 221.5 points Key player prop Donovan Mitchell, over 23.5 points Injury alert Meleek Thomas (CLE) — Out (foot)

Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Fiserv Forum on Saturday to face a Milwaukee Bucks side playing host to them for the first time since trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat back in June.

The Cavaliers arrive 3-2 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, while the rebuilding Bucks sit 13th at 1-4 as they begin life after their most successful era, with this fixture an early test of where both sides actually stand once the NBA schedule starts to bite.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks: how do the two sides' form compare?

Form Guide Cleveland Cavaliers 3-2 · 6th, Eastern Conference Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L W W W L 118.0 PPG 117.0 Opp PPG 113.0 Off. rating 112.7 Def. rating Milwaukee Bucks 1-4 · 13th, Eastern Conference Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L W L 113.4 PPG 124.2 Opp PPG 106.8 Off. rating 117.4 Def. rating

Cleveland's record undersells how competitive this stretch has actually been, since both defeats have come on the road against sides that were fresher on the night, including Friday's narrow loss in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back.

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden have all featured in every game so far and form a clear statistical top three, with Mitchell's 24.2 points per game the headline figure from a Cavaliers attack that is outscoring its opponents on average despite the early-season hiccups.

Milwaukee's picture looks very different five games into the first season of its post-Antetokounmpo rebuild, with only a single win against Indiana interrupting a run that has twice seen them concede more than 125 points.

Tyler Herro has stepped straight into the leading role he was traded for, averaging 23.4 points a game, but the supporting cast around him, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner among them, has not yet found a consistent defensive identity.

Tale of the Tape Cleveland Cavaliers Milwaukee Bucks 118.0 PPG 113.4 Cavaliers +4.6 117.0 Opp PPG 124.2 Cavaliers -7.2 113.0 Off. rating 106.8 Cavaliers +6.2 112.7 Def. rating 117.4 Cavaliers -4.7 26.2 APG 24.6 Cavaliers +1.6 15.6 TOV 17.4 Cavaliers -1.8 35.4% 3P% 34.0% Cavaliers +1.4% 46.6 RPG 49.8 Bucks +3.2

Nearly every statistical category above favours Cleveland by a comfortable margin, which is a fair reflection of a team that has lost only to good opposition while Milwaukee has lost to almost everyone.

The one exception is the boards, where the Bucks actually lead 49.8 rebounds per game to 46.6, a function of Kel'el Ware and Kyle Kuzma crashing the glass hard even as the defence around them has struggled to stop anyone scoring.

That rebounding edge is the single thread Milwaukee can realistically pull on here, since every other number points toward a Cleveland side that defends better, shoots better from three and protects the ball more carefully.

What's the injury situation for Cavaliers vs. Bucks?

Injury Report Cleveland Cavaliers Meleek Thomas — foot Ruled out of Thursday's game at Atlanta; not yet reconfirmed for this fixture Out Milwaukee Bucks Kyle Kuzma — undisclosed Carries an open-ended day-to-day tag with no body-part or date attached GTD Myles Turner — undisclosed Same open-ended day-to-day tag as Kuzma GTD Gary Trent Jr. — undisclosed Same open-ended day-to-day tag; has played just once this season GTD

Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden are all fit and have not missed a game, which matters given how heavily Cleveland's attack already runs through that trio.

Meleek Thomas is the only Cavalier with a firm designation, having been ruled out of Thursday's win in Atlanta with a foot issue that has not yet been formally updated for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee's situation is murkier, with Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Gary Trent Jr. all sitting on open-ended game-time-decision tags that carry no confirmed body part or date attached.

Both Turner and Kuzma were projected starters in the Bucks' post-trade frontcourt plans, so any late scratch would force a heavier workload onto Kel'el Ware and the returning Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks: the matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups Backcourt firepower Donovan Mitchell CLE VS Tyler Herro MIL 24.2–23.4 PPG 47.1%–50.0% FG% 36.4%–47.2% 3PT% 4.8–4.6 APG Mitchell (left figure in each pair) holds a narrow scoring edge, but Herro (right figure) is shooting the better percentage from deep, so whichever guard gets to his spots more efficiently is likely to swing the scoring battle. Battle on the boards Evan Mobley CLE VS Kel'el Ware MIL 8.8 RPG 18.2 PPG 55.2% FG% 0.4 STL/G Mobley matches Ware's rebounding and comfortably outscores him on far better shooting efficiency, which is exactly the kind of two-way frontcourt advantage Cleveland needs to cancel out Milwaukee's team-wide rebounding edge.

Mitchell and Herro are separated by less than a point per game this season, so the backcourt duel is as close to even as anything in this preview.

Up front, though, Mobley's efficiency advantage over Ware gives Cleveland a route to neutralising the one area, rebounding, where Milwaukee's team numbers actually come out on top.

Player props for Cavaliers vs. Bucks

Player Props to Watch Donovan Mitchell CLE Points Over 23.5 24.2 Season PPG 24.2 Last 5 5/5 GP played Mitchell has been remarkably consistent through five games, and a Bucks defence allowing 124.2 points a game gives him no reason to slow down now. Tyler Herro MIL Points Over 22.5 23.4 Season PPG 23.4 Last 5 5/5 GP played Herro is Milwaukee's entire offensive engine right now, and with the Bucks unlikely to keep this one close he should see a heavy shot diet from start to finish. Evan Mobley CLE Rebounds Over 8.5 8.8 Season RPG 8.8 Last 5 5/5 GP played Mobley is already averaging close to a double-double, and Milwaukee's season-long struggles defensively give him every chance to keep pace with his own season average.

Head-to-head: Cavaliers vs. Bucks in the post-Giannis era

Season Series · regular season Cavaliers 123-116 Bucks Milwaukee

Cleveland have won four of the last five meetings between these two sides, and the most recent of those, a 123-116 road win in March, still featured Antetokounmpo in a Bucks jersey.

That makes this weekend's game the first in franchise history between the Cavaliers and a Bucks side without their former two-time MVP on the roster at all, a genuinely new dynamic rather than a continuation of an old rivalry.

The two sides have never met in the play-offs, so Saturday's game is best read on its own early-season merits rather than through any deeper postseason history.

Cavaliers vs. Bucks tips and score prediction

Moneyline Cleveland Cavaliers to win A positive net rating against Milwaukee's minus-10.6 mark, plus four wins in the last five meetings between these sides, all point the same way. Total Over 221.5 points Cleveland's own away scoring average sits at 222.5 combined points and Milwaukee's home games have averaged 233.7, so this should clear comfortably even without Milwaukee needing to be competitive. Prop Donovan Mitchell over 23.5 points Mitchell has hit this mark in every game he has played this season against a Bucks defence that is conceding more than anyone in the league right now. Prop Evan Mobley over 8.5 rebounds Mobley is averaging 8.8 boards a night and Milwaukee have shown no ability to control the glass against the teams they have already faced this month. Parlay Cavaliers moneyline + Mobley over 8.5 rebounds Two independent reads on the same game, Cleveland's overall quality edge and Mobley's individual rebounding floor, rather than two bets relying on the identical outcome.

Score Prediction Cleveland Cavaliers 121-109 Milwaukee Bucks Predicted margin: 12 points · Predicted total: 230

Milwaukee's rebounding edge and two extra days of rest are real factors, but they are not enough to offset a Cleveland side that defends better, shoots better from three and has already shown it can win on the road under worse circumstances than this.

Expect the Cavaliers to pull away in the second half, with Mitchell and Mobley doing most of the damage while Herro keeps the hosts within shouting distance without ever threatening a genuine upset.