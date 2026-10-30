Preview: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers travel to Fiserv Forum on Saturday to face a Milwaukee Bucks side playing host to them for the first time since trading franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat back in June.
The Cavaliers arrive 3-2 and sixth in the Eastern Conference, while the rebuilding Bucks sit 13th at 1-4 as they begin life after their most successful era, with this fixture an early test of where both sides actually stand once the NBA schedule starts to bite.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: how do the two sides' form compare?
Cleveland's record undersells how competitive this stretch has actually been, since both defeats have come on the road against sides that were fresher on the night, including Friday's narrow loss in Atlanta on the second night of a back-to-back.
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden have all featured in every game so far and form a clear statistical top three, with Mitchell's 24.2 points per game the headline figure from a Cavaliers attack that is outscoring its opponents on average despite the early-season hiccups.
Milwaukee's picture looks very different five games into the first season of its post-Antetokounmpo rebuild, with only a single win against Indiana interrupting a run that has twice seen them concede more than 125 points.
Tyler Herro has stepped straight into the leading role he was traded for, averaging 23.4 points a game, but the supporting cast around him, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner among them, has not yet found a consistent defensive identity.
Nearly every statistical category above favours Cleveland by a comfortable margin, which is a fair reflection of a team that has lost only to good opposition while Milwaukee has lost to almost everyone.
The one exception is the boards, where the Bucks actually lead 49.8 rebounds per game to 46.6, a function of Kel'el Ware and Kyle Kuzma crashing the glass hard even as the defence around them has struggled to stop anyone scoring.
That rebounding edge is the single thread Milwaukee can realistically pull on here, since every other number points toward a Cleveland side that defends better, shoots better from three and protects the ball more carefully.
What's the injury situation for Cavaliers vs. Bucks?
Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and James Harden are all fit and have not missed a game, which matters given how heavily Cleveland's attack already runs through that trio.
Meleek Thomas is the only Cavalier with a firm designation, having been ruled out of Thursday's win in Atlanta with a foot issue that has not yet been formally updated for Milwaukee.
Milwaukee's situation is murkier, with Kyle Kuzma, Myles Turner and Gary Trent Jr. all sitting on open-ended game-time-decision tags that carry no confirmed body part or date attached.
Both Turner and Kuzma were projected starters in the Bucks' post-trade frontcourt plans, so any late scratch would force a heavier workload onto Kel'el Ware and the returning Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks: the matchups that could decide it
Mitchell and Herro are separated by less than a point per game this season, so the backcourt duel is as close to even as anything in this preview.
Up front, though, Mobley's efficiency advantage over Ware gives Cleveland a route to neutralising the one area, rebounding, where Milwaukee's team numbers actually come out on top.
Player props for Cavaliers vs. Bucks
Head-to-head: Cavaliers vs. Bucks in the post-Giannis era
Cleveland have won four of the last five meetings between these two sides, and the most recent of those, a 123-116 road win in March, still featured Antetokounmpo in a Bucks jersey.
That makes this weekend's game the first in franchise history between the Cavaliers and a Bucks side without their former two-time MVP on the roster at all, a genuinely new dynamic rather than a continuation of an old rivalry.
The two sides have never met in the play-offs, so Saturday's game is best read on its own early-season merits rather than through any deeper postseason history.
Cavaliers vs. Bucks tips and score prediction
Milwaukee's rebounding edge and two extra days of rest are real factors, but they are not enough to offset a Cleveland side that defends better, shoots better from three and has already shown it can win on the road under worse circumstances than this.
Expect the Cavaliers to pull away in the second half, with Mitchell and Mobley doing most of the damage while Herro keeps the hosts within shouting distance without ever threatening a genuine upset.