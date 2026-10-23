Preview: Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back from blowing a 29-point lead at Philadelphia when they host Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena on Saturday, with both teams still chasing a first win of the 2026-27 NBA season after opening-night defeats.
The game tips off at 12.30am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, one of the early fixtures on the NBA schedule, and Cleveland won all three meetings between the sides last season.
How are Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers shaping up?
Cleveland were swept 4-0 by New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals and then lost at Philadelphia 76ers on opening night after leading by as many as 29 points.
That run followed seven-game series wins over Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, so the Cavaliers are coming off a sharp slide rather than a long collapse.
In their last five games, Cleveland have conceded at least 109 points every time, with the 130 allowed in the fourth game against New York the heaviest return.
Brooklyn finished 13th in the East at 20-62, lost their final three regular-season games and then fell at home to Charlotte Hornets, which leaves them with four defeats in a row, decided by an average of 22 points.
Brooklyn's preseason offered better signs, with the Nets going 3-1 while scoring 124.3 points per game and shooting 40.9% from three-point range.
The opening-night numbers split the two sides, as Brooklyn were the more efficient team per possession and made 12 threes to Cleveland's seven, even though Cleveland's game ran at 109.5 possessions against 101.5 for the Nets.
Cleveland held the edge on the defensive end and on the glass, grabbing 46 rebounds in Philadelphia, eight more than Brooklyn managed against Charlotte, although the 76ers scored 69 points after the break, so that edge faded badly once the game turned.
Cleveland shot only 24.1% from three in Philadelphia, well below the 34.9% they managed in preseason, which makes the opener a poor guide to what their shooting will look like.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers team news and rotations
Brooklyn's only formal designation is Tyler Bilodeau, a game-time decision with a shoulder sprain that kept him out of the opener.
Rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr. was limited to 20 minutes against Charlotte after an ankle sprain, and Jordi Fernandez wants him playing more than 24 minutes consistently before he starts, which keeps the nominal starting guard spot beside Egor Demin open.
For Cleveland, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out with a back problem and Khalifa Diop is day-to-day with a knee issue, while Jarrett Allen, a game-time decision for the opener who played at Philadelphia, does not appear on the latest reports for this game.
Cleveland's projected group is James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Allen, while Brooklyn's likely frontcourt is Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle and Day'Ron Sharpe, with Demin the probable guard and the fifth starting spot unresolved.
Depth should not be a problem for either side, as Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja both averaged 10 or more points for Cleveland in preseason, while Nolan Traore scored 12.8 per game as Brooklyn's backup point guard.
The matchups that could decide Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland's guards combined for 48 points in Philadelphia, with Donovan Mitchell's 32 supported by James Harden's 16 and five assists, while Mikel Brown Jr. managed six points and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.
Up front, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for 29 first-half points and only three after the break, so Julius Randle's 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting in his Nets debut test whether Cleveland's bigs stay involved for 48 minutes.
Which player props stand out in Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?
These prop reads lean on opening-night production, since each side has played one game in 2026-27 and Brooklyn's full box score lines were not all available.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record
Cleveland won all three meetings last season, by an average of 13 points.
Brooklyn came closest in March, losing by four, while the 28-point defeat in Cleveland in February showed how wide the gap can get.
The October 2025 game was the highest scoring of the three, with Brooklyn reaching 124 points in a seven-point defeat.
Our Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and tips
Cleveland's home advantage, stronger defensive rating and clean sweep of last season's series make them the side to pick, while Mitchell's scoring role backs his prop and the pace of their opener supports the total, with Brooklyn's higher offensive rating adding to the scoring potential.
Brooklyn's three-point shooting is the main threat to that read, but seedings mean little after one game under the NBA format, and Cleveland's shooting from deep has room to recover, even if Brooklyn's 40.9% from three in preseason suggests they can stay level for a half.