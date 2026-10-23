Preview: Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Brooklyn Nets @ Cleveland Cavaliers · Rocket Arena · 12.30am BST (Sunday 25 October) Tip of the match Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game total Over 217.5 points Key player prop Donovan Mitchell, 25+ points Injury alert Tyler Bilodeau (BKN) — game-time decision

Cleveland Cavaliers will look to bounce back from blowing a 29-point lead at Philadelphia when they host Brooklyn Nets at Rocket Arena on Saturday, with both teams still chasing a first win of the 2026-27 NBA season after opening-night defeats.

The game tips off at 12.30am BST on Sunday morning in the UK, one of the early fixtures on the NBA schedule, and Cleveland won all three meetings between the sides last season.

How are Brooklyn Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers shaping up?

Form Guide Brooklyn Nets 0-1 · 9th in the East Last 5 (2025-26 regular season and 2026-27 opener) W L L L L 103.0 PPG 110.0 Opp PPG 102.0 Off. rating 107.8 Def. rating Cleveland Cavaliers 0-1 · 12th in the East Last 5 (2025-26 play-offs and 2026-27 opener) L L L L L 106.0 PPG 114.0 Opp PPG 97.2 Off. rating 103.6 Def. rating

Cleveland were swept 4-0 by New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals and then lost at Philadelphia 76ers on opening night after leading by as many as 29 points.

That run followed seven-game series wins over Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, so the Cavaliers are coming off a sharp slide rather than a long collapse.

In their last five games, Cleveland have conceded at least 109 points every time, with the 130 allowed in the fourth game against New York the heaviest return.

Brooklyn finished 13th in the East at 20-62, lost their final three regular-season games and then fell at home to Charlotte Hornets, which leaves them with four defeats in a row, decided by an average of 22 points.

Tale of the Tape Brooklyn Nets Cleveland Cavaliers 103.0 PPG 106.0 Cavaliers +3.0 110.0 Opp PPG 114.0 Nets -4.0 102.0 Off. rating 97.2 Nets +4.8 107.8 Def. rating 103.6 Cavaliers -4.2 22.0 APG 18.0 Nets +4.0 22.0 TOV 21.0 Cavaliers -1.0 12.0 3PM 7.0 Nets +5.0 38.0 RPG 46.0 Cavaliers +8.0

Brooklyn's preseason offered better signs, with the Nets going 3-1 while scoring 124.3 points per game and shooting 40.9% from three-point range.

The opening-night numbers split the two sides, as Brooklyn were the more efficient team per possession and made 12 threes to Cleveland's seven, even though Cleveland's game ran at 109.5 possessions against 101.5 for the Nets.

Cleveland held the edge on the defensive end and on the glass, grabbing 46 rebounds in Philadelphia, eight more than Brooklyn managed against Charlotte, although the 76ers scored 69 points after the break, so that edge faded badly once the game turned.

Cleveland shot only 24.1% from three in Philadelphia, well below the 34.9% they managed in preseason, which makes the opener a poor guide to what their shooting will look like.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers team news and rotations

Injury Report Brooklyn Nets Tyler Bilodeau — shoulder sprain Game-time decision Mikel Brown Jr. — left ankle sprain Minutes restriction Cleveland Cavaliers Nae'Qwan Tomlin — lower back Out Khalifa Diop — knee Day-to-day

Brooklyn's only formal designation is Tyler Bilodeau, a game-time decision with a shoulder sprain that kept him out of the opener.

Rookie guard Mikel Brown Jr. was limited to 20 minutes against Charlotte after an ankle sprain, and Jordi Fernandez wants him playing more than 24 minutes consistently before he starts, which keeps the nominal starting guard spot beside Egor Demin open.

For Cleveland, Nae'Qwan Tomlin is out with a back problem and Khalifa Diop is day-to-day with a knee issue, while Jarrett Allen, a game-time decision for the opener who played at Philadelphia, does not appear on the latest reports for this game.

Cleveland's projected group is James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Allen, while Brooklyn's likely frontcourt is Michael Porter Jr., Julius Randle and Day'Ron Sharpe, with Demin the probable guard and the fifth starting spot unresolved.

Depth should not be a problem for either side, as Jaylon Tyson and Mario Hezonja both averaged 10 or more points for Cleveland in preseason, while Nolan Traore scored 12.8 per game as Brooklyn's backup point guard.

The matchups that could decide Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Key Matchups Veteran creator against rookie guard James Harden CLE VS Mikel Brown Jr. BKN 16 v 6 2026-27 points 5 v 3 2026-27 assists Harden controlled the pace in the opener while Brown played 20 minutes off the bench, so ball security and tempo are the early tests. Opening-night scorers Donovan Mitchell CLE VS Michael Porter Jr. BKN 32 v 26 2026-27 points Mitchell scored 22 of his points before half-time at Philadelphia, while Porter Jr. took 21 shots in Brooklyn's defeat. Frontcourt tests Evan Mobley CLE VS Julius Randle BKN 18 v 33 2026-27 points Randle opened his Nets career with a 33-point night, and Mobley is the Cleveland big who has to stay engaged after the break.

Cleveland's guards combined for 48 points in Philadelphia, with Donovan Mitchell's 32 supported by James Harden's 16 and five assists, while Mikel Brown Jr. managed six points and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.

Up front, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen combined for 29 first-half points and only three after the break, so Julius Randle's 33 points on 11-of-18 shooting in his Nets debut test whether Cleveland's bigs stay involved for 48 minutes.

Which player props stand out in Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers?

These prop reads lean on opening-night production, since each side has played one game in 2026-27 and Brooklyn's full box score lines were not all available.

Player Props to Watch Donovan Mitchell CLE Points Over, 25+ points 32 2026-27 points 10 2026-27 rebounds 1 2026-27 GP Mitchell scored 32 in the opener, 22 of them before half-time, and remains Cleveland's first scoring option. Julius Randle BKN Points Over, 20+ points 33 2026-27 points 11-18 2026-27 FG 1 2026-27 GP Randle was Brooklyn's top scorer on 11-of-18 shooting and faces a Cleveland defence that surrendered a 29-point lead. Michael Porter Jr. BKN Points Over, 18+ points 26 2026-27 points 10-21 2026-27 FG 1 2026-27 GP Porter Jr. took 21 shots in the opener and sits second to Randle in Brooklyn's scoring order.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

Season Series Cavaliers 106-102 Nets Brooklyn Cavaliers 112-84 Nets Cleveland Cavaliers 131-124 Nets Brooklyn

Cleveland won all three meetings last season, by an average of 13 points.

Brooklyn came closest in March, losing by four, while the 28-point defeat in Cleveland in February showed how wide the gap can get.

The October 2025 game was the highest scoring of the three, with Brooklyn reaching 124 points in a seven-point defeat.

Our Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers prediction and tips

Result Cleveland Cavaliers to win Cleveland led by 24 at half-time in Philadelphia and rate better defensively than Brooklyn after the opening games, which backs the home side to correct its second-half failings. Total Over 217.5 points Cleveland's opener produced 220 combined points at a pace of 109.5 possessions, and Philadelphia scored 69 in the second half alone. Prop Donovan Mitchell 25+ points Mitchell scored 32 points in the opener and carried the first-half lead, with 22 before the break. Prop Julius Randle 20+ points Randle scored 33 on 11-of-18 shooting in his Brooklyn debut and is the focal point of the Nets' half-court offence. Parlay Mitchell 25+ points + Randle 20+ points The two scorers sit on opposite teams, and each carried the scoring load in his own side's opener.

Score Prediction Cleveland Cavaliers 113-105 Brooklyn Nets Predicted margin 8 points · Predicted total 218

Cleveland's home advantage, stronger defensive rating and clean sweep of last season's series make them the side to pick, while Mitchell's scoring role backs his prop and the pace of their opener supports the total, with Brooklyn's higher offensive rating adding to the scoring potential.

Brooklyn's three-point shooting is the main threat to that read, but seedings mean little after one game under the NBA format, and Cleveland's shooting from deep has room to recover, even if Brooklyn's 40.9% from three in preseason suggests they can stay level for a half.