Best bets and predictions for every game | 23 October 2026

Twelve games are on the NBA schedule for Friday 23 October, from Bulls vs Bucks at 9pm BST to three late tip-offs at 3am on Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Miami Heat host last season’s East top seed Detroit, while the Knicks and Celtics both chase a first win. Here are our NBA picks today for every game.

Chicago Bulls vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

Our pick Over 237.5 points Tip-off 9:00 pm (BST), Friday Venue Fiserv Forum Bulls record 0-1 Bucks record 0-1

Both teams are winless. Chicago are 13th in the East after a heavy defeat at Toronto, Milwaukee 12th after losing at Washington, and tip-off was brought forward to 9pm BST because the Brewers host World Series Game 1 that evening.

Both defences were exposed on opening night, which points to Over 237.5 points. Chicago conceded 135 in that Toronto loss and Milwaukee 128 at Washington, and the Bucks still made 15 three-pointers in defeat, so neither attack looks short of firepower.

Milwaukee are also adjusting to life after Antetokounmpo, who was traded to Miami for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis. “We truly are invested in building the next great era of Bucks basketball,” new coach Taylor Jenkins said.

Chicago’s opener was a mess, with 24 turnovers and 32.1% shooting from the field, though coach Tiago Splitter still wants a fast pace and a deep rotation. Nic Claxton is Out with a hamstring injury, while Dailyn Swain and Jordan Hawkins are Day-To-Day with illness.

New York Knicks vs Boston Celtics prediction

Our pick Knicks +2.5 Tip-off 12:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue TD Garden Knicks record 0-1 Celtics record 0-1

The Knicks and Celtics both lost on opening night, New York on their banner-raising night against Philadelphia and Boston at Detroit after leading by 22 points. Paul George scored 38 on his Celtics debut, yet Jayson Tatum went 6-for-23 from the field and the lead disappeared.

Knicks +2.5 is our pick after New York grabbed 53 rebounds to Boston’s 39 yet shot only 37.2%, a gap that points to improvement. The Knicks are eighth in the East and Boston 11th. Our Knicks vs Celtics preview has the full injury report and player props.

Atlanta Hawks vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Our pick Hawks -2.5 Tip-off 12:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Spectrum Center Hawks record 1-0 Hornets record 1-0

Both teams won on the road in their openers, Atlanta at Orlando and Charlotte at Brooklyn. The Hawks are second in the East and the Hornets sixth, though Atlanta have played five games in seven days, including two back-to-backs. Charlotte’s win at Brooklyn came with 15 made threes but 21 turnovers.

Hawks -2.5 still looks right because Atlanta scored 132 at 48.9% shooting in that win, with Jalen Johnson posting 20 points and 14 rebounds. Charlotte are dealing with a long injury list, with Coby White, Kon Knueppel, Grant Williams and Kylan Boswell all carrying designations.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Orlando Magic prediction

Our pick Timberwolves to win Tip-off 12:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Kia Center Timberwolves record 1-0 Magic record 0-1

Minnesota are seventh in the West after an opening-night rout of Miami, with Anthony Edwards leading the way. Orlando are 10th in the East after a home defeat to Atlanta.

Timberwolves to win is our pick. Minnesota made 21 three-pointers against the Heat, a hot perimeter attack that now meets an Orlando defence that conceded 132 points to the Hawks.

Orlando must also cope without Black and Isaac, who are both Out with ankle and knee injuries. Minnesota’s only absentee is DiVincenzo, who is Out with an Achilles injury.

The Magic can score, as their 125 points against Atlanta showed, but Minnesota held Miami to 106 and carry a net rating of +24.8 into the game.

Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards prediction

Our pick Over 236.5 points Tip-off 12:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Capital One Arena Raptors record 1-0 Wizards record 1-0

Toronto and Washington are both 1-0 after double-digit wins, the Raptors beating Chicago 135-92 and the Wizards seeing off Milwaukee. Toronto are fourth in the East and Washington fifth.

Over 236.5 points is the lean. Toronto topped every team on the slate for scoring in the opener, and Washington shot 52.3% in their win.

The Wizards will be without rookie AJ Dybantsa, the first overall pick, who is Out with an ankle sprain. He also missed the opener against Milwaukee, so Washington have already shown they can win without him.

Toronto committed only seven turnovers in that win, so almost every possession ended in a shot. A one-game sample demands caution, which is why this is a lean on the total rather than a side.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat prediction

Our pick Pistons +1.5 Tip-off 1:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Kaseya Center Pistons record 1-0 Heat record 0-1

Detroit finished last season as the East’s top seed before losing a seven-game conference semi-final to Cleveland, and they sit first again after a comeback win over Boston. Miami are 14th after a home defeat to Minnesota.

Pistons +1.5 is our pick. Miami allowed 131 points in that Minnesota loss, and Detroit arrive with two days of rest to the Heat’s one.

Antetokounmpo made his Heat debut in that defeat, and the defence still leaked heavily around him. Miami’s report is clean, with no player listed Out or Questionable.

Detroit rallied from a big third-quarter deficit to beat Boston and added John Collins, Isaiah Joe, Taurean Prince and Ebuka Okori this summer. Prince is listed Probable.

Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs prediction

Our pick Spurs -6.5 Tip-off 2:30 am (BST), Saturday Venue Moody Center, Austin Rockets record 1-0 Spurs record 0-1

Houston are 1-0 and third in the West after beating Dallas, while San Antonio are 0-1 and eighth after losing to Oklahoma City. The Spurs have two days of rest to Houston’s one, and De’Aaron Fox is Questionable with a wrist sprain.

Spurs -6.5 is our pick. San Antonio won three of four meetings last season and made only 10 of 37 threes in the opener, while Houston’s win leaned heavily on one 38-12 quarter. Our Rockets vs Spurs preview has the full props and injury report.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Grizzlies +3.5 Tip-off 3:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Grizzlies record 1-0 Warriors record 0-1

Memphis are 1-0 and fifth in the West after beating Utah behind Ty Jerome’s 45 points, while Golden State are 0-1 and 11th after a heavy loss at the Lakers. The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 meetings, including a 133-112 win in Memphis in February.

Grizzlies +3.5 is still our pick because Golden State allowed 127 at the Lakers and have Jimmy Butler III, Moses Moody and Kristaps Porzingis all Out. Brandin Podziemski and Charles Bassey are game-time decisions. Our Grizzlies vs Warriors preview has the props.

LA Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Our pick Lakers -9.5 Tip-off 3:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Clippers record 1-0 Lakers record 1-0

Both city rivals are 1-0, with the Clippers second in the West and the Lakers fourth. The Lakers have won six of the last 10 meetings, and the teams meet again on 28 October. The Clippers’ 25-point opener came against a Sacramento side that went 0-5 in the preseason.

Lakers -9.5 is our pick. Los Angeles scored 127 on 56.8% shooting against Golden State, while the Clippers are missing Brandon Ingram, Max Strus and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, all Out, with Bradley Beal a game-time decision. Our Clippers vs Lakers preview has the props.

Portland Trail Blazers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Trail Blazers to win Tip-off 3:00 am (BST), Saturday Venue Golden 1 Center Trail Blazers record 1-0 Kings record 0-1

Portland top the West at 1-0 after thrashing Phoenix, while Sacramento are 12th at 0-1 after losing at the Clippers. The Blazers have won seven of the last 10 competitive meetings, including a 122-110 win in April.

Trail Blazers to win is the call. Portland held Phoenix to 83 points, and Sacramento shot only 42.4% in their opener, with Monk (ankle) a game-time decision.

Also on tonight’s slate

Dallas Mavericks vs Indiana Pacers (12:00 am BST). Our pick is Pacers to win . Dallas conceded 128 points at Houston, have four players Out and Howard Doubtful with a calf issue. Indiana are 1-0 and seventh in the East after winning at New Orleans.

. Dallas conceded 128 points at Houston, have four players Out and Howard Doubtful with a calf issue. Indiana are 1-0 and seventh in the East after winning at New Orleans. New Orleans Pelicans vs Utah Jazz (2:30 am BST). Our pick is Pelicans to win . New Orleans out-rebounded Utah by 49 to 38 across their openers, while the Jazz are without Jusuf Nurkic (Out) and have Tony Bradley Questionable. Both teams are 0-1, with New Orleans 14th in the West and Utah 10th.