Best bets and predictions for every game | 22 October 2026

Our NBA picks today cover both games on the NBA schedule for Thursday 22 October 2026, with UK tip-offs coming in the early hours of Friday.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers

Our pick Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5 Tip-off 12am Fri (BST) Venue Xfinity Mobile Arena, Philadelphia Cavaliers record 0-0 76ers record 1-0

The Cavaliers begin their season in Philadelphia, where the 76ers are already 1-0 after a 106-100 win at New York on Tuesday. Jarrett Allen is questionable for Cleveland with right patellar tendinopathy.

We back Cleveland Cavaliers +2.5, as they carried a net rating of +4.1 last season against -0.1 for Philadelphia. Dominick Barlow and Ariel Hukporti are out for the 76ers, thinning their frontcourt behind Joel Embiid.

Allen's status is the main risk to the pick, since Cleveland would lose their starting center if he sits. Our full breakdown of Cleveland Cavaliers vs Philadelphia 76ers has the player props and injury report.

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Our pick Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5 Tip-off 2.30am Fri (BST) Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Nuggets record 0-0 Thunder record 1-0

Oklahoma City are 1-0 after beating San Antonio 116-104 on Tuesday, while Denver open their season. Julian Strawther is out for the Nuggets and Spencer Jones is questionable.

Our pick is Oklahoma City Thunder -8.5. They won 34 of 42 home games last season, and their defensive rating of 106.5 sits far below Denver's 116.0.

A second game in three nights is the main risk, with Denver arriving fresh. Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are both out for the Thunder, and our full breakdown of Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder has the player props and injury report.