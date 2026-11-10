Preview: Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets · Toyota Center, Houston · Thursday 12 November, 2.30am GMT Tip of the match Houston Rockets to win Game total Over 220 total points Key player prop Stephen Curry Over 27.5 points Injury alert Clint Capela, Rockets, Out

Golden State Warriors, who have won eight games in a row after losing their first three, visit Houston Rockets at the Toyota Center on Wednesday night (early Thursday in the UK) in a meeting of two Western Conference sides with identical records.

It is the first meeting of the 2026-27 season, following a 2025-26 series that Houston took 2-1, with a one-point win in San Francisco on 5 April, and a 2025 playoff series that went the distance.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets form and outlook

Form Guide (Last 5) Golden State Warriors 8-3 · 4th in the West W W W W W 124.8 PPG 106.2 Opp PPG +18.6 Diff 1 day Rest Houston Rockets 8-3 · 6th in the West W W L L W 108.8 PPG 102.0 Opp PPG +6.8 Diff 1 day Rest

Golden State followed a 0-3 start with eight straight wins, the latest a 138-87 rout of New Orleans on Monday that finished a run of home games, with the Warriors 72-43 ahead at half-time and winning by 51.

Across their last five games, all played in San Francisco, the Warriors have averaged 124.8 points and allowed 106.2, though the final win came against a New Orleans side missing three starters.

Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg combined for 73 points against the Pelicans, with Lendeborg making all four of his three-point attempts and Curry reaching 25 in just over 20 minutes, while the bench supplied 60 of the 138.

Houston's recent form is less tidy, with wins of 21 and 16 points over Oklahoma City and Boston followed by defeats against Minnesota and at Phoenix, before a 110-100 home win over Denver on Monday restored some momentum.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Golden State Warriors Houston Rockets Warriors +4.9 120.4 115.5 PPG Rockets -4.8 111.2 106.4 Opp PPG Warriors +0.5 119.0 118.5 Off. rating Rockets -1.3 110.3 109.0 Def. rating Rockets +0.2 44.3 44.5 RPG Rockets -1.2 16.5 15.3 TOV Warriors +2.0 29.0 27.0 APG

The Rockets' case rests on their home record, since they are 5-1 at Toyota Center and concede 104.7 points per game there, while Golden State have given up 121.5 per game in four road outings, winning two.

Over the season the sides are close on both offensive and defensive rating, so the edges come from turnovers, where Houston give it away 1.2 fewer times per game, and assists, where Golden State average two more.

Golden State are the faster team, at about 100 possessions per game to Houston's 97.5, and all four of their road games have finished above 230 combined points while only one of Houston's six home games has.

Both teams played on Monday and have one day of rest, with Golden State fourth and Houston sixth in the conference standings, and the Warriors travel to San Antonio next on the NBA schedule while Houston host Utah.

Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets team news and rotations

Injury Report Golden State Warriors Jimmy Butler knee Out Moses Moody knee Out Kristaps Porzingis stepped away from basketball Out Will Richard surgery or splint decision Out Brandon Williams left hamstring Questionable Gary Payton II knee Questionable Gui Santos started Monday Probable Houston Rockets Steven Adams calf Out Clint Capela ankle Sengun is the only centre left on the depth chart Out Oscar Tshiebwe illness Questionable

Golden State are without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, who are both recovering from knee injuries, and Will Richard, who is deciding between surgery and playing with a splint, which thins the guard and wing rotation behind Podziemski and Lendeborg.

Kristaps Porzingis announced on 6 November that he is stepping away from basketball, while Brandon Williams (hamstring) and Gary Payton II (knee) are questionable after Williams left Monday's win early and Payton sat it out.

Houston are missing centres Steven Adams (calf) and Clint Capela (ankle), which leaves Alperen Sengun as the only centre on the depth chart, and Oscar Tshiebwe is questionable with an illness after missing Monday's win over Denver.

The projected Golden State five is Curry, Podziemski, Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Draymond Green, the same group that started Monday, while Houston are expected to start Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jabari Smith Jr. and Sengun.

The matchups that could decide Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets

Key Matchups Playmaking centres Alperen Sengun HOU VS Draymond Green GSW PPG 21.3 v 2.8 RPG 9.0 v 4.9 APG 7.8 v 7.6 MIN 34.7 v 26.8 Sengun scores and rebounds far more, while Green matches him as a passer. Veteran against rookie Kevin Durant HOU VS Yaxel Lendeborg GSW PPG 21.0 v 21.4 RPG 6.3 v 7.2 APG 3.5 v 4.0 MIN 34.3 v 31.9 Last 5 PPG 18.2 v 23.2 Lendeborg has scored at a similar rate to Durant, which is why Golden State have not relied on Curry alone.

Sengun and Green both run their team's half-court offence from the centre spot and each averages more than seven assists per game, but Sengun adds far more scoring and rebounding, which makes him the more complete threat.

Durant and Lendeborg are separated by less than half a point per game, a notable return for a rookie set against an established scorer, and Lendeborg's scoring over the last five games has been the stronger of the two.

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Stephen Curry GSW Points Over 27.5 30.6 Season 32.3 Last 5 9 GP He leads Golden State in scoring by more than nine points a game, and his last-five average is above his season figure. Alperen Sengun HOU Assists Over 6.5 7.8 Season 8.4 Last 5 9 GP He has averaged more than eight assists across his last five games and is the hub of Houston's half-court offence. Yaxel Lendeborg GSW Points Over 18.5 21.4 Season 23.2 Last 5 11 GP He scored 23 on 8-of-10 shooting on Monday and his last-five average sits above his season figure.

How have Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets fared head-to-head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs 4 May 2025 Warriors 103-89 Rockets Playoffs Gm 7 · Houston 2 May 2025 Rockets 115-107 Warriors Playoffs Gm 6 · San Francisco 5 Apr 2026 Rockets 117-116 Warriors San Francisco 5 Mar 2026 Warriors 115-113 Rockets Houston 26 Nov 2025 Rockets 104-100 Warriors San Francisco

Houston won last season's series 2-1, beating Golden State 104-100 in San Francisco in November and 117-116 there on 5 April, with the Warriors taking the March meeting 115-113 in Houston, so the visiting team won all three games.

The sides also met in the 2025 playoffs, when Houston won Game 6 115-107 in San Francisco before Golden State took the seventh game 103-89 in Houston to end the series.

All three regular-season meetings last season were decided by four points or fewer, with the margins at one, two and four, so another tight finish would fit the pattern.

Our Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets tips and prediction

Winner Houston Rockets to win Houston have lost only once in six home games while conceding 104.7 points per game, and Golden State allow 121.5 on the road. Total Over 220 total points All four of Golden State's road games have cleared that mark, and they play at the faster pace of the two teams. Prop Stephen Curry Over 27.5 points He averaged 32.3 across his last five games and scored 25 in about 21 minutes on Monday. Prop Alperen Sengun Over 6.5 assists He has averaged 8.4 assists over his last five games, which sits well clear of this mark. Parlay Curry Over his points mark and Sengun Over his assists mark The two come from different teams and different skills, so neither outcome depends on the other.

Score Prediction Houston Rockets 116-111 Golden State Warriors Predicted margin of five points and a total of 227 points

Houston's home defence and Golden State's road record make the Rockets the more reliable side, although the visiting team won all three meetings last season and Curry's form should keep the Warriors in touch.

A Houston win would end the eight-game run that began after the Warriors' 0-3 start, and Toyota Center is where the Rockets' defence has been at its strongest this season.