Best bets and predictions for every game | 7 November 2026

Seven games make up Saturday's NBA slate on 7 November, from the Nuggets and Pacers in Mexico City to the Spurs at the Trail Blazers in the early hours of Sunday.

Our NBA picks today lean on the schedule, with Atlanta and Cleveland both playing the second night of a back-to-back against rested opponents. Every game on the full NBA schedule gets a pick below.

Denver Nuggets vs Indiana Pacers prediction

Our pick Denver Nuggets -6.5 Tip-off 10pm (GMT) Venue Arena CDMX, Mexico City Denver Nuggets record 4-3 Indiana Pacers record 3-6

This is the league's Mexico City game, with Indiana listed as the home side at Arena CDMX. Denver are 4-3 and ninth in the West, while Indiana are 3-6 and 10th in the East.

We back Denver -6.5. The Pacers are being outscored by three points a game, scoring 111.2 and conceding 114.2, and Tyrese Haliburton is out with a left hamstring strain.

Nikola Jokic has three triple-doubles in seven games, and his passing keeps a Denver offence that averages 115.4 points supplied with clean looks for Jamal Murray and Cameron Johnson.

The risk is Denver's own defence, which concedes 114.7 points a game, so this is not a formality. Even so, Indiana have lost six of their nine and lack the creator to exploit that weakness.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Our pick Brooklyn Nets +6.5 Tip-off 12.30am (GMT), Sunday Venue State Farm Arena, Atlanta Brooklyn Nets record 2-6 Atlanta Hawks record 6-4

Atlanta are fourth in the East at 6-4 and play the second night of a back-to-back, having beaten Washington 139-132 on Friday. Brooklyn, 2-6 and 13th, arrive with two days of rest.

That rest gap is the case for Brooklyn +6.5. The Hawks have now played Washington twice in three days, and a side on the second night of a back-to-back rarely holds its edge for 48 minutes.

Brooklyn beat Charlotte 114-104 on Wednesday for their first home win of the season, recovering from a first-half deficit of 10 points. That is evidence they can stay in games without leading them.

Atlanta's Jalen Johnson has missed three straight games with a left ankle sprain and is considered questionable again. We expect the Hawks to win, but not by seven or more.

New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Our pick New York Knicks -4.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Sunday Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland New York Knicks record 4-4 Cleveland Cavaliers record 5-4

This is a rematch of last season's East finals, which the Knicks went on to turn into a title. New York are 4-4 and seventh, while sixth-placed Cleveland are 5-4.

The schedule decides it for us. Cleveland beat Philadelphia 119-95 on Friday and play again within 24 hours, their second back-to-back in eight days, while New York have had two full days off.

That is why we take Knicks -4.5 even though Josh Hart is out with right ankle soreness. New York concede 105.1 points a game against Cleveland's 114.7, a gap of nearly 10.

Jarrett Allen's right knee contusion leaves his availability for Cleveland unresolved, and a tired home side without its centre would struggle to close that defensive gap.

Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder prediction

Our pick Washington Wizards +11.5 Tip-off 1am (GMT), Sunday Venue Paycom Center, Oklahoma City Washington Wizards record 4-5 Oklahoma City Thunder record 7-2

Oklahoma City are third in the West at 7-2, but they also play the second night of a back-to-back after beating Memphis 128-97 on Friday. Washington, 4-5 and eighth in the East, lost in Atlanta.

The line is the story. The Thunder outscore opponents by 4.6 points a game (112.0 to 107.4), so a spread of 11.5 asks for far more than their season average, and Wizards +11.5 is our pick.

Both teams are on the second night of a back-to-back, which makes a late pull-away less likely. Oklahoma City are also without Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace.

Washington's Anthony Davis is day-to-day with a right ankle sprain after sitting out Friday, so his status before tip-off matters. With him, the Wizards have the interior scoring to keep this inside the number.

Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Golden State Warriors -6.5 Tip-off 1.30am (GMT), Sunday Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Orlando Magic record 2-6 Golden State Warriors record 6-3

Golden State are 6-3 and have won six in a row, while 2-6 Orlando have lost three straight and remain without Paolo Banchero, who is out with a right high ankle sprain.

The numbers support Warriors -6.5. Golden State score 117.8 and allow 113.0 a game, a margin of plus 4.8, while Orlando score 105.5 and concede 115.0, a margin of minus 9.5.

Full breakdown of Orlando Magic vs Golden State Warriors covers the key matchups and Stephen Curry's player prop in detail.

Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Houston Rockets -6.5 Tip-off 2am (GMT), Sunday Venue Mortgage Matchup Center, Phoenix Houston Rockets record 7-2 Phoenix Suns record 2-5

Houston are second in the West at 7-2 and have had two days of rest. Phoenix, 2-5 and 12th, play a third game in four nights after beating Orlando on Thursday.

That fatigue gap and the Suns' defence back Rockets -6.5. Phoenix allow 121.4 points a game against Houston's 107.6, and Mark Williams is out, while the Rockets have covered in seven of their nine games.

Full breakdown of Houston Rockets vs Phoenix Suns has the player props and Kevin Durant's return to Phoenix in more depth.

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers prediction

Our pick San Antonio Spurs to win Tip-off 3am (GMT), Sunday Venue Moda Center, Portland San Antonio Spurs record 7-2 Portland Trail Blazers record 6-2

Both sides play the second night of a back-to-back, so neither has a rest edge. San Antonio are fourth in the West and have won five in a row, while fifth-placed Portland lost at the Lakers on Friday.

We pick San Antonio to win. The Spurs are 3-0 on the road and concede 108.7 points a game, and Portland are without Ja Morant, who is out with a left hamstring strain.

The teams' scoring margins are identical at plus 9.0, so form does not separate them. Portland's depleted guard group is the difference, and it leaves the Spurs the more complete side.