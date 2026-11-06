Best bets and predictions for every game | Friday 6 November 2026

Nine NBA Cup group games on Friday’s NBA schedule tip off between midnight and 3am GMT on Saturday, and our NBA picks today cover every one of them.

The biggest tests are Portland Trail Blazers at the Los Angeles Lakers, first against second in the West, and Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers, where the East’s top seed travels. Our NBA predictions today and NBA best bets follow in tip-off order.

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks prediction

Our pick Hawks -6.5 Tip-off 00:00 (GMT) Venue State Farm Arena, Atlanta Wizards record 4-4 Hawks record 5-4

The Washington Wizards are 4-4 and seventh in the East, while the Atlanta Hawks are 5-4 in fourth. The sides met earlier this week and Atlanta won 120-105 in Washington.

Hawks -6.5 leans on that result and on the schedule. Washington have played five games in seven days, including two back-to-backs, while Atlanta have had one back-to-back across ten days.

Atlanta score 115.8 points per game against Washington’s 108.9, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker leading the Hawks on 21.7. The home side are only 1-2 in Atlanta, which is the one reason for caution.

Anthony Davis is questionable with a right ankle sprain and leads Washington at 23.4 points per game, with Trae Young on 19.6 points and 9.5 assists. Without him the visitors lose their leading scorer.

Boston Celtics vs Charlotte Hornets prediction

Our pick Celtics -8.5 Tip-off 00:00 (GMT) Venue Spectrum Center, Charlotte Celtics record 6-2 Hornets record 3-6

The Boston Celtics are third in the East at 6-2 after beating Milwaukee 109-102 in their last outing, while the Charlotte Hornets are tenth at 3-6 and have lost five in a row.

Celtics -8.5 rests on the size of those defeats, which have come by an average of 14.4 points, including a 124-91 loss to Detroit. A spread this wide needs a comfortable win, and Charlotte have not been close.

The Hornets score only 98.1 points per game against Boston’s 114.3, so they need Brandon Miller, who leads them on 22.0, to deliver. Jayson Tatum averages 27.0 for the visitors.

The main risk is availability. Payton Pritchard is questionable with an eye issue and averages 13.0 points, while Boston’s 1-2 road record is the other caution.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Cleveland Cavaliers prediction

Our pick Cavaliers +2.5 Tip-off 00:30 (GMT) Venue Rocket Arena, Cleveland 76ers record 8-1 Cavaliers record 4-4

The Philadelphia 76ers lead the East at 8-1 and are unbeaten in four road games, while the 4-4 Cleveland Cavaliers sit sixth and have lost their last two to Oklahoma City.

Cavaliers +2.5 is the pick because this profiles as a close game. Three of Cleveland’s four home games and two of Philadelphia’s four road games finished within five points.

Philadelphia won at home 114-106 on 23 October and Tyrese Maxey averages 28.0, but Cleveland score 119.3 per game against a defence allowing 105.2. Donovan Mitchell (22.5) and Evan Mobley (18.8) lead the home attack.

Jarrett Allen is questionable with a knee issue, so check the line close to tip-off. With +2.5 on offer, even a narrow Philadelphia win would still land the pick.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs New Orleans Pelicans prediction

Our pick Pelicans +4.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Timberwolves record 6-3 Pelicans record 4-4

The Minnesota Timberwolves are seventh in the West at 6-3 and 3-2 on the road, while the New Orleans Pelicans are tenth at 4-4.

Pelicans +4.5 rests on who is missing. Anthony Edwards, Minnesota’s top scorer at 33.3 points per game, is out after knee arthroscopy and has played only four of the team’s nine games.

The scoring now falls to LaMelo Ball (17.2), Jaden McDaniels (16.4) and Ayo Dosunmu (16.3), and nobody else on the roster averages more than 17.2.

New Orleans score 119.7 points per game, with Zion Williamson on 21.5 and Dejounte Murray on 18.2, so they have the firepower to stay within 4.5 even in defeat.

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks prediction

Our pick Mavericks -7.5 Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue American Airlines Center, Dallas Jazz record 1-7 Mavericks record 4-4

The Utah Jazz are 1-7 and 15th in the West, while the Dallas Mavericks are 4-4 in 11th after losing 111-112 at San Antonio. Jaren Jackson Jr. is out for Utah with a torn MCL.

Mavericks -7.5 reflects Utah’s road form, as they are 0-3 away from home with a -16.3 point differential and have lost their last five by an average of 12.4 points.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Our pick Thunder to win Tip-off 01:00 (GMT) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Thunder record 6-2 Grizzlies record 6-2

Both teams are 6-2, with the Oklahoma City Thunder fourth in the West and the Memphis Grizzlies sixth. Chet Holmgren is out for Oklahoma City with a patellar tendon injury.

Thunder to win is backed by the history, as Oklahoma City won all three regular-season meetings last season and swept Memphis 4-0 in the 2025 playoffs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averages 30.1 points.

Full breakdown of Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies

Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction

Our pick Trail Blazers +3.5 Tip-off 03:00 (GMT) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Trail Blazers record 6-1 Lakers record 7-2

The Portland Trail Blazers lead the West at 6-1 and are 5-0 on the road, while the Los Angeles Lakers are second at 7-2. Ja Morant is out for Portland with a hamstring injury.

Trail Blazers +3.5 is the pick because Portland won the last meeting 136-129 in Los Angeles, despite 41 points from Luka Doncic. A Portland win, or a loss by three or fewer, covers.

Full breakdown of Portland Trail Blazers vs Los Angeles Lakers

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Our pick Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 points Tip-off 03:00 (GMT) Venue Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Spurs record 6-2 Kings record 1-7

The San Antonio Spurs are fifth in the West at 6-2, while the Sacramento Kings are 14th at 1-7 and have lost all three home games. Keegan Murray is out for Sacramento with an ankle injury.

Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 points suits a Kings side conceding 123.3 per game. He averages 29.0 this season, 34.4 over his last five, and cleared the line in four of them.

Full breakdown of San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings

Also on tonight’s slate

Washington Wizards vs Atlanta Hawks (00:00 GMT). Our pick is Hawks -6.5 , as Atlanta won 120-105 in Washington two days ago and the Wizards have played five games in seven days. Anthony Davis is questionable with an ankle sprain.

, as Atlanta won 120-105 in Washington two days ago and the Wizards have played five games in seven days. Anthony Davis is questionable with an ankle sprain. Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks (01:00 GMT). Our pick is Over 231.5 points , as Milwaukee concede 124.1 per game and Toronto score 117.9. Scottie Barnes is questionable with a groin problem.

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