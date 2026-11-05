NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | November 5

Two games make up Thursday's NBA schedule, both tipping off in the early hours of Friday UK time. Orlando visit Phoenix at 2am GMT, followed by Miami at Golden State at 3am GMT.

The pick of the night is the Warriors, who are rested and at home against a Heat side playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick Over 223.5 points Tip-off 2am (GMT), Friday Venue Phoenix, Arizona Orlando Magic record 2-5 Phoenix Suns record 1-5

Both teams sit 12th in their conferences, with Phoenix at 1-5 and Orlando at 2-5. The Magic start a West Coast road trip here, and Paolo Banchero is out with a high-ankle sprain.

Phoenix's defence is the reason to back the over. The Suns concede 124.3 points per game, and their three home games have averaged 250.3 combined points, with every one going past 230.

Phoenix are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 132-119 home loss to Portland, while Orlando have had two days' rest. Tired legs might slow the pace, but that defence was already leaking points.

Phoenix score 123.3 points at home and Orlando average 110.3 on the road, a sum of 233.6. Even at Orlando's overall average of 105.7, the total is 229, so our pick is Over 223.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick Warriors -4.5 Tip-off 3am (GMT), Friday Venue Chase Center, San Francisco Miami Heat record 3-5 Golden State Warriors record 5-3

Golden State are 5-3 and eighth in the West, riding a five-game winning streak, while Miami are 3-5 and ninth in the East.

The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 117-116 overtime win at the Clippers, in which Bam Adebayo scored 35 and Klay Thompson hit the winner. Golden State have had two days' rest.

The home and road numbers favour Golden State. The Warriors have a +7.3 point differential at home, while Miami are at -3.3 away and concede 121.5 points per game on the road.

Golden State are without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out, but Stephen Curry averages 30.0 points and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg adds 21.5, so the scoring is covered. Our pick is Warriors -4.5.