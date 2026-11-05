NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | November 5

By |

NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | November 5
© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
Quick tips
NBA · 5 November 2026 · 2 games tonight
2am GMT Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns Over 223.5 points See our pick →

Two games make up Thursday's NBA schedule, both tipping off in the early hours of Friday UK time. Orlando visit Phoenix at 2am GMT, followed by Miami at Golden State at 3am GMT.

The pick of the night is the Warriors, who are rested and at home against a Heat side playing the second night of a back-to-back.

Orlando Magic vs Phoenix Suns prediction

Our pick
Over 223.5 points
Tip-off
2am (GMT), Friday
Venue
Phoenix, Arizona
Orlando Magic record
2-5
Phoenix Suns record
1-5

Both teams sit 12th in their conferences, with Phoenix at 1-5 and Orlando at 2-5. The Magic start a West Coast road trip here, and Paolo Banchero is out with a high-ankle sprain.

Phoenix's defence is the reason to back the over. The Suns concede 124.3 points per game, and their three home games have averaged 250.3 combined points, with every one going past 230.

Phoenix are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 132-119 home loss to Portland, while Orlando have had two days' rest. Tired legs might slow the pace, but that defence was already leaking points.

Phoenix score 123.3 points at home and Orlando average 110.3 on the road, a sum of 233.6. Even at Orlando's overall average of 105.7, the total is 229, so our pick is Over 223.5 points.

Miami Heat vs Golden State Warriors prediction

Our pick
Warriors -4.5
Tip-off
3am (GMT), Friday
Venue
Chase Center, San Francisco
Miami Heat record
3-5
Golden State Warriors record
5-3

Golden State are 5-3 and eighth in the West, riding a five-game winning streak, while Miami are 3-5 and ninth in the East.

The Heat are on the second night of a back-to-back after a 117-116 overtime win at the Clippers, in which Bam Adebayo scored 35 and Klay Thompson hit the winner. Golden State have had two days' rest.

The home and road numbers favour Golden State. The Warriors have a +7.3 point differential at home, while Miami are at -3.3 away and concede 121.5 points per game on the road.

Golden State are without Kristaps Porzingis, who is out, but Stephen Curry averages 30.0 points and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg adds 21.5, so the scoring is covered. Our pick is Warriors -4.5.

When do tonight's NBA games start?
Orlando at Phoenix tips off at 2am GMT on Friday 6 November, and Miami at Golden State follows at 3am GMT.
How many games are on today's NBA schedule?
Two games, running from 2am to 3am GMT on Friday 6 November.
What does Warriors -4.5 mean?
Golden State must win by five points or more for the pick to land. If Miami win, or lose by four or fewer, it does not.
Google Preferred Source

Written by

Teams mentioned in this article :

Phoenix Suns related articles
Basketball related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe