Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers, riding Luka Doncic's record scoring tear, travel to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to face a Sacramento Kings side still missing four rotation players but buoyed by the first win of its season.
The Lakers arrive 6-2 and fourth in the Western Conference on the back of consecutive wins over Toronto and Miami, while Sacramento opened the campaign with six straight defeats before finally breaking through with a 115-100 win at Dallas.
It is also the first meeting of the season between two teams whose rosters have changed considerably since they last shared a court, with Doncic now the Lakers' clear first option following LeBron James's summer move to Philadelphia, and Sacramento leaning heavily on rookie Darius Acuff Jr. after trading away De'Aaron Fox in February.
What's the form like for Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings?
Doncic has been the single biggest story of the Lakers' opening eight games, averaging 38.3 points this season and climbing to 41.3 over his last five, a level of production that has made this his first season as the team's unquestioned number one option since James departed in free agency.
Austin Reaves, who signed a four-year, $185 million extension in June to stay alongside him, has backed that up with 23.6 points a game of his own, and the Lakers' offence has been among the league's most efficient.
Sacramento's problems run deeper than one result either way. The Kings opened the season with six straight losses, conceding 130 points or more three times in that run, including a 136-point concession at Memphis, before Tuesday's breakthrough at Dallas.
Head coach Doug Christie, in the final year of his contract, has watched his side sit bottom of the Western Conference for most of the season, a situation that leaves little margin to absorb a Lakers team hitting this kind of stride even with a first win now banked.
The numbers above tell their own story since Sacramento are shipping more than a point per possession on defence while scoring under a point themselves at the other end, a combination few teams in the league can match for the wrong reasons.
Los Angeles, by contrast, sit comfortably positive on both ends and shoot almost six points better from the field as a team, and the Lakers have won two straight on the road to open a stretch of five games in eight days, a schedule that includes one back-to-back already completed at the Clippers.
Sacramento's one real statistical edge is ball security, turning it over fewer times per game than Los Angeles, though that has barely registered against an opponent capable of scoring from almost anywhere on the floor.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings team news and rotations
Los Angeles are missing only Adou Thiero, a fringe rotation forward who has not featured in the Lakers' recent win streak, meaning head coach JJ Redick can call on essentially a full-strength group.
Sacramento's situation is far more serious, with Keegan Murray, Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud all out and Ben Simmons sidelined for the rest of the season following surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon.
That leaves Doug Christie short at both forward spots and at centre, with Precious Achiuwa and Jonathan Mogbo the most likely beneficiaries of the extra minutes created by Murray's absence up front.
The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings matchups that could decide it
Doncic and Acuff Jr. are unlikely to guard one another much, but both will largely decide how fast this game is played and who controls the ball in the clutch.
The Sabonis-Kessler battle matters just as much given how thin Sacramento now are up front, since a heavy rebounding night for the visitors would compound an already difficult evening for the home side.
Player props to watch for Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings head-to-head record
The Lakers won three of their five meetings with the Kings in the 2025-26 regular season, with two of those wins coming by 24 points and Sacramento's two victories arriving by 12 points and by a single point respectively.
Neither side has met the other yet in 2026-27, which makes Wednesday the first time these two rosters have shared a court since both teams reshaped their rotations over the summer and in-season, with Doncic now a Laker full-time and Sacramento having moved on from De'Aaron Fox.
It is worth remembering the Lakers and Kings do also share genuine playoff history, including the 2002 Western Conference Finals, although that rivalry has lain dormant for more than two decades and carries no bearing on a bottom-of-the-table side hosting a top-four one.
Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings prediction
Sacramento's injury list still makes this a tough spot against a Lakers team playing its best basketball of the season behind Doncic, and even a spirited Acuff Jr. coming off a confidence-boosting win is unlikely to be enough on his own.
Fans checking the wider NBA schedule for how this fits into both teams' following week, or wanting a refresher on how the NBA season and conference standings work, can find both elsewhere on Sports Mole.