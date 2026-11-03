Preview: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Sacramento Kings: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Los Angeles Lakers @ Sacramento Kings · Golden 1 Center, Sacramento · 3:00am GMT, Thursday November 5 (UK time) Tip of the match Los Angeles Lakers -8.5 Game total Over 228.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 36.5 points Injury alert Keegan Murray (SAC) - Out, ankle

The Los Angeles Lakers, riding Luka Doncic's record scoring tear, travel to Golden 1 Center on Wednesday to face a Sacramento Kings side still missing four rotation players but buoyed by the first win of its season.

The Lakers arrive 6-2 and fourth in the Western Conference on the back of consecutive wins over Toronto and Miami, while Sacramento opened the campaign with six straight defeats before finally breaking through with a 115-100 win at Dallas.

It is also the first meeting of the season between two teams whose rosters have changed considerably since they last shared a court, with Doncic now the Lakers' clear first option following LeBron James's summer move to Philadelphia, and Sacramento leaning heavily on rookie Darius Acuff Jr. after trading away De'Aaron Fox in February.

What's the form like for Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings?

Form Guide Los Angeles Lakers 6-2 · 4th West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L W L W W 122.5 PPG 115.3 Opp PPG 121.9 Off. rating 114.0 Def. rating Sacramento Kings 1-6 · 15th West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L L W 110.1 PPG 124.3 Opp PPG 106.8 Off. rating 120.0 Def. rating

Doncic has been the single biggest story of the Lakers' opening eight games, averaging 38.3 points this season and climbing to 41.3 over his last five, a level of production that has made this his first season as the team's unquestioned number one option since James departed in free agency.

Austin Reaves, who signed a four-year, $185 million extension in June to stay alongside him, has backed that up with 23.6 points a game of his own, and the Lakers' offence has been among the league's most efficient.

Sacramento's problems run deeper than one result either way. The Kings opened the season with six straight losses, conceding 130 points or more three times in that run, including a 136-point concession at Memphis, before Tuesday's breakthrough at Dallas.

Head coach Doug Christie, in the final year of his contract, has watched his side sit bottom of the Western Conference for most of the season, a situation that leaves little margin to absorb a Lakers team hitting this kind of stride even with a first win now banked.

Tale of the Tape Lakers Kings 122.5 PPG 110.1 Lakers +12.4 115.3 Opp PPG 124.3 Lakers -9.0 121.9 Off. rating 106.8 Lakers +15.1 114.0 Def. rating 120.0 Lakers -6.0 25.4 APG 24.6 Lakers +0.8 18.4 TOV 17.1 Kings -1.3 52.0% FG% 46.1% Lakers +5.9%

The numbers above tell their own story since Sacramento are shipping more than a point per possession on defence while scoring under a point themselves at the other end, a combination few teams in the league can match for the wrong reasons.

Los Angeles, by contrast, sit comfortably positive on both ends and shoot almost six points better from the field as a team, and the Lakers have won two straight on the road to open a stretch of five games in eight days, a schedule that includes one back-to-back already completed at the Clippers.

Sacramento's one real statistical edge is ball security, turning it over fewer times per game than Los Angeles, though that has barely registered against an opponent capable of scoring from almost anywhere on the floor.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings team news and rotations

Injury Report Los Angeles Lakers Adou Thiero (F) - Knee Out Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray (F) - Ankle Out Dylan Cardwell (C) - Calf Out Maxime Raynaud (C) - Knee Out Ben Simmons (G) - Achilles (surgery) Out for season

Los Angeles are missing only Adou Thiero, a fringe rotation forward who has not featured in the Lakers' recent win streak, meaning head coach JJ Redick can call on essentially a full-strength group.

Sacramento's situation is far more serious, with Keegan Murray, Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud all out and Ben Simmons sidelined for the rest of the season following surgery to repair a torn right Achilles tendon.

That leaves Doug Christie short at both forward spots and at centre, with Precious Achiuwa and Jonathan Mogbo the most likely beneficiaries of the extra minutes created by Murray's absence up front.

The Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings matchups that could decide it

Key Matchups The NBA's hottest scorer against the league's best rookie Luka Doncic LAL VS Darius Acuff Jr. SAC 38.3 PPG Doncic season 26.1 PPG Acuff Jr. season Doncic has outscored every player in the league this season and arrives as the Lakers' clear number one option, while Acuff has climbed to 29.2 points a game over his last five and just posted a 34-point, 14-assist game against New Orleans that put him alongside Michael Jordan on the NBA's all-time rookie list. Battle of the boards Domantas Sabonis SAC VS Walker Kessler LAL 14.6 RPG Sabonis season 10.5 RPG Kessler season Sabonis remains one of basketball's most productive bigs even on a struggling team, averaging a near double-double and shooting better than seven in ten from the floor, while Kessler offers the closest thing Los Angeles has to an equivalent at the other end, shooting at an almost identical clip himself. Whoever wins the glass hands their side the extra possessions this game is likely to need.

Doncic and Acuff Jr. are unlikely to guard one another much, but both will largely decide how fast this game is played and who controls the ball in the clutch.

The Sabonis-Kessler battle matters just as much given how thin Sacramento now are up front, since a heavy rebounding night for the visitors would compound an already difficult evening for the home side.

Player props to watch for Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 36.5 38.3 Season avg 41.3 Last 5 avg 7 GP Doncic has topped 36.5 points in four of his last five games and faces one of the league's leakiest defences in Sacramento. Darius Acuff Jr. SAC Points Over 23.5 26.1 Season avg 29.2 Last 5 avg 7 GP The rookie has carried Sacramento's offence almost single-handedly through a difficult opening stretch, with Murray and Raynaud both sidelined and the ball in his hands more than ever. Domantas Sabonis SAC Rebounds Over 13.5 14.6 Season avg 15.4 Last 5 avg 7 GP Sabonis has cleared 13.5 boards in four of his last five outings and should find little resistance from a Lakers front line that goes barely two deep at centre with Kevon Looney limited to fringe minutes.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings head-to-head record

Season Series 02 Mar 2026 Lakers 128-104 Kings Crypto.com Arena 13 Jan 2026 Kings 124-112 Lakers Golden 1 Center 29 Dec 2025 Lakers 125-101 Kings Crypto.com Arena 27 Oct 2025 Kings 120-127 Lakers Golden 1 Center 18 Oct 2025 Lakers 116-117 Kings Crypto.com Arena

The Lakers won three of their five meetings with the Kings in the 2025-26 regular season, with two of those wins coming by 24 points and Sacramento's two victories arriving by 12 points and by a single point respectively.

Neither side has met the other yet in 2026-27, which makes Wednesday the first time these two rosters have shared a court since both teams reshaped their rotations over the summer and in-season, with Doncic now a Laker full-time and Sacramento having moved on from De'Aaron Fox.

It is worth remembering the Lakers and Kings do also share genuine playoff history, including the 2002 Western Conference Finals, although that rivalry has lain dormant for more than two decades and carries no bearing on a bottom-of-the-table side hosting a top-four one.

Los Angeles Lakers vs Sacramento Kings prediction

Spread Los Angeles Lakers -8.5 Los Angeles carry a comfortably positive net rating into a Kings side that is deeply negative on both ends of the floor, and have won three of their last five meetings with Sacramento, twice by 24 points. Total Over 228.5 Sacramento's two home games this season have both finished above 230 combined points, and the Lakers have scored freely on the road all season. Prop Luka Doncic Over 36.5 points Doncic's recent scoring surge continues against a Kings defence that is among the league's weakest by rating. Prop Darius Acuff Jr. Over 23.5 points Acuff has taken on an even heavier scoring load with Sacramento's frontcourt depleted, averaging 29.2 points a game over his last five. Parlay Lakers -8.5 & Luka Doncic Over 36.5 points A comfortable Lakers win and another huge night from their leading scorer are the two most defensible reads on this matchup.

Score Prediction Lakers 121-110 Kings Predicted margin of Lakers by 11, with a combined total of 231

Sacramento's injury list still makes this a tough spot against a Lakers team playing its best basketball of the season behind Doncic, and even a spirited Acuff Jr. coming off a confidence-boosting win is unlikely to be enough on his own.

Fans checking the wider NBA schedule for how this fits into both teams' following week, or wanting a refresher on how the NBA season and conference standings work, can find both elsewhere on Sports Mole.