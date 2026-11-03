Preview: Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

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Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
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Quick summary
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks · Madison Square Garden · Thursday 5 November, 12.30am GMT
Tip of the match
Knicks -8.5
Game total
Over 224.5 points
Key player prop
Karl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 rebounds
Injury alert
Nic Claxton (Bulls), game-time decision

Defending champions New York Knicks host a Chicago Bulls side on a five-game losing run at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, a week after the visitors led by 19 points and still lost 133-127 in the first meeting of the season.

Jalen Brunson scored 38 points to drag the Knicks back that night in Chicago, and the Bulls have not won since, while the Knicks have climbed to 3-4 after losing their opening three games.

It is the second of three meetings on this season's NBA schedule, with a tip-off early on Thursday morning UK time.

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks form and outlook

Form Guide
Chicago Bulls logo
Chicago Bulls
1-6 · joint-bottom of Central
Last 5 (2026-27 regular season)
LLLLL
112.6
PPG
128.9
Opp PPG
New York Knicks logo
New York Knicks
3-4 · fourth in Atlantic
Last 5 (2026-27 regular season)
LWWLW
106.4
PPG
105.1
Opp PPG

Chicago's only win of the season came at Milwaukee on 23 October, and the five games since have ended in defeats by four, 35, six, 14 and 19 points.

That run has left the Bulls joint-bottom of the Central Division in the Eastern Conference standings, level with Milwaukee on 1-6, and Wednesday is the third game of a road trip that started in Boston.

There were positives in the first meeting, with Chicago's 32 assists up from 20 in the loss at Boston two days earlier and rookie Caleb Wilson continuing to lead the team in scoring at 20 years old.

New York lost their first three games as champions, to Philadelphia, Boston and Orlando, before beating Detroit and the Bulls on consecutive nights.

Tale of the Tape
Chicago BullsNew York Knicks
112.6PPG106.4
 
 
Bulls +6.2
128.9Opp PPG105.1
 
 
Knicks -23.8
24.6APG25.9
 
 
Knicks +1.3
45.3RPG47.0
 
 
Knicks +1.7
41.6%FG%41.9%
 
 
Knicks +0.3%

Their results since have been uneven, with a 98-93 defeat at Philadelphia on Friday followed by a 103-90 win over Brooklyn on Monday that was settled in the fourth quarter.

Scoring is the Knicks' concern, with 102, 93 and 103 points in three of their last five games, yet Chicago have conceded 124 or more in each of their last five.

The table above shows where the gap sits, since the Knicks lead on defence by a wide margin and edge the Bulls for assists and rebounds and by a fraction in shooting accuracy, with Chicago's only clear advantage coming in raw scoring.

A defensive rating of 121.6 and a net rating of -15.7 before Monday's loss at Philadelphia underline why a Bulls team that scores freely keeps losing.

Bulls vs. Knicks team news and likely rotations

Injury Report
Chicago Bulls
Nic Claxton (C)Hamstring
Game-time decision
New York Knicks
No players carry an injury designation

Nic Claxton is the only name on the Bulls' injury report, listed as a game-time decision with a hamstring problem, and the centre is still waiting to make his Bulls debut after arriving from Brooklyn in July.

Chicago's projected starting five is Josh Giddey, Norman Powell, Matas Buzelis, Wilson and Jalen Smith, although Claxton is listed as the starting centre on the depth chart if he is cleared.

The Knicks have no players on the injury report, and their projected starters are Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Karl-Anthony Towns, the same five who began the first meeting.

Towns and Landry Shamet both picked up knocks in Chicago, yet Towns recorded 11 points and 16 rebounds against Brooklyn on Monday and Shamet scored a season-high 22 points, while Jordan Clarkson scored 18 off the bench in the first meeting and Tyler Kolek leads the Knicks with 6.3 assists in only 14.3 minutes a game.

The matchups that could decide Bulls vs. Knicks

Key Matchups
Playmakers
Jalen Brunson
Jalen Brunson
NYK
VS
Josh Giddey
Josh Giddey
CHI
24.6
Brunson PPG
19
Brunson vs. BKN, 2 Nov
7.9
Giddey APG
10
Giddey assists vs. PHI, 2 Nov
Brunson leads the Knicks in scoring and Giddey leads the Bulls in assists, so the first-possession battles run through these two.
Rookie against the champions' centre
Caleb Wilson
Caleb Wilson
CHI
VS
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns
NYK
21.6
Wilson PPG
6.7
Wilson RPG
13.9
Towns RPG
Wilson leads the Bulls in scoring and Towns leads the Knicks in rebounding, so each side's biggest weapon meets the other's anchor.

Brunson against Giddey shaped the first meeting, as Brunson scored 14 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter, including three three-pointers, while Giddey ran Chicago's offence with 11 assists and eight rebounds.

Wilson has scored 20 or more in each of his last three games, and Towns has followed a double-double in Chicago with another against Brooklyn, so the rookie's drives and the centre's rim protection are the contest to watch.

Best player props for Bulls vs. Knicks

Rebounds look the safest category, with Towns leading the Knicks and Wilson among the Bulls' main rebounders, and both prop lines sit below the players' season averages.

Player Props to Watch
Jalen Brunson
Jalen BrunsonNYK
PointsOver 23.5
24.6
Season avg
19
Last outing (2 Nov)
Brunson averages more than this line and the Bulls have conceded 120 or more points in each of their last five games.
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony TownsNYK
ReboundsOver 10.5
13.9
Season avg
13
28 Oct vs. CHI
Towns has cleared this line in both of his recent games and Chicago's centre position is still unsettled.
Caleb Wilson
Caleb WilsonCHI
ReboundsOver 5.5
6.7
Season avg
7.4
Last 5
7
GP
Wilson had seven rebounds at Philadelphia on Monday and six in the first meeting, and his last-five average sits well clear of this line.
Norman Powell
Norman PowellCHI
PointsOver 18.5
20.3
Season avg
20.4
Last 5
7
GP
Powell scored 30 on 10-of-15 shooting in the first meeting and 18 at Philadelphia on Monday, and he is the Bulls' most dependable source of points.

Bulls vs. Knicks head-to-head record

Season Series
28 Oct 2026Knicks 133-127 BullsChicago
3 Apr 2026Knicks 136-96 BullsNew York
22 Feb 2026Knicks 105-99 BullsRegular season
2 Nov 2025Knicks 128-116 BullsNew York
31 Oct 2025Bulls 135-125 KnicksRegular season

New York have won the last four meetings, by 12, six, 40 and six points, since Chicago's 135-125 win on 31 October 2025.

Last season's series finished 3-1 to the Knicks, whose 136-96 win at Madison Square Garden on 3 April was the heaviest of the sequence.

Scoring in those games has swung widely, with totals of 244, 204, 232 and 260 points, so the total here depends more on Chicago's defence than on any trend between the clubs.

Playoff history stretches back to the 1990s, with Chicago winning the 1993 Eastern Conference finals and New York taking a seven-game semi-final the following year.

Bulls vs. Knicks prediction and betting tips

SpreadKnicks -8.5Chicago have lost their last two road games by 14 and 19 points, while New York have held three of their last five opponents to 98 or fewer.
TotalOver 224.5 pointsThe first meeting reached 260 points and the Knicks do not need a big offensive night to clear this number against a defence this porous.
PropKarl-Anthony Towns Over 10.5 reboundsTowns took 13 rebounds in the first meeting and 16 against Brooklyn on Monday, comfortably above this line.
PropNorman Powell Over 18.5 pointsPowell scored 30 on 10-of-15 shooting in the first meeting and has averaged 20.4 across his last five games.
ParlayKnicks -8.5 and Caleb Wilson Over 5.5 reboundsWilson rebounds at a steady rate whatever the margin, so the rebound leg stands apart from the defensive edge behind the spread leg.
Score Prediction
Knicks 121-110 Bulls
Predicted margin 11 points, total 231 points

New York have the sturdier defence, the same rest as the Bulls and a home crowd, while Chicago have allowed 124 or more in each of their last five games, so a Knicks side that has struggled to score still looks capable of pulling clear.

Chicago will score, as they did in the first meeting, and that keeps the total live, but the Knicks' defence should still decide the margin.

The counter-case is the Knicks' scoring slump and the 19-point lead Chicago built last time, although that lead came on 43% three-point shooting that is hard to repeat.

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