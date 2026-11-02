Preview: Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Miami Heat @ Los Angeles Lakers • Crypto.com Arena • Tuesday 3 November, 3:00am GMT Tip of the match Heat +2.5 Game total Over 238.5 Key player prop Luka Doncic Over 32.5 points Injury alert Ziaire Williams (LAL) Out

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat arrive at Crypto.com Arena in the early hours of Tuesday morning to face Luka Doncic and a Los Angeles Lakers side playing the second night of a back-to-back. Miami have won two straight games to pull level after an 0-4 start, while the Lakers underlined their own firepower when Doncic poured in 45 points against Toronto less than a day earlier.

The Lakers have won the last three meetings between these sides, including this exact fixture twelve months ago to the day, and they sit top of the Pacific Division after their quick start to the season. For Miami, Monday's game opens a five-game road trip that will test how far their rediscovered form can travel away from Kaseya Center.

How do Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers shape up before Tuesday's game?

Form Guide Miami Heat 2-4 · 5th Southeast Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L W W 118.3 PPG 121.5 Opp PPG 114.2 Off. rating 117.3 Def. rating Los Angeles Lakers 5-2 · 1st Pacific Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W L W L W 118.5 PPG 115.0 Opp PPG 119.7 Off. rating 114.4 Def. rating

Miami have found some rhythm after their rocky start, scoring 145 points in a rout of Indiana before that, following a nine-point home loss to Dallas with a gritty away win in Atlanta.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has driven that turnaround, averaging 28.2 points and 12.3 rebounds on 58.6% shooting through six games, with Bam Adebayo and Davion Mitchell steadying things alongside him.

The Lakers, meanwhile, have been streaky rather than steady, alternating wins and losses across their last four outings before Doncic's 45-point, season-high 15-rebound night against Toronto settled any nerves.

Monday's game is also the first stop on a five-game trip for Miami, a stretch that sits inside a wider NBA schedule built to test road legs against the league's Western Conference pace-setters.

The sharper schedule story belongs to Los Angeles, who are playing their second game in two nights after Sunday's win over the Raptors, while Miami arrive with three full days of rest behind them.

Bam Adebayo set the tone for how Miami plan to approach Doncic, saying before the trip that the Heat would try to make him see double and miss difficult shots rather than leave the job to one defender.

Tale of the Tape Heat Lakers 118.3 PPG 118.5 Lakers +0.2 121.5 Opp PPG 115.0 Lakers -6.5 114.2 Off. rating 119.7 Lakers +5.5 117.3 Def. rating 114.4 Lakers -2.9 28.8 APG 23.0 Heat +5.8 15.0 TOV 17.8 Heat -2.8 34.1% 3P% 37.3% Lakers +3.2%

The numbers line up with the eye test, with Los Angeles ahead in scoring efficiency at both ends and comfortably better from three-point range.

Miami's answer is ball movement and care with the basketball, out-assisting the Lakers by almost six per game while committing nearly three fewer turnovers.

That contrast, a sharper offence for Los Angeles against a more disciplined, if less explosive, Miami attack, is likely to decide how close this one stays into the fourth quarter.

Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers team news and rotations

Injury Report Miami Heat Tim Hardaway Jr. (personal) Questionable Los Angeles Lakers Ziaire Williams (left foot) Out Adou Thiero (knee) Out

Tim Hardaway Jr. carries a questionable tag for personal reasons, and his absence would hand more minutes to Pelle Larsson and Klay Thompson off the bench.

Everyone else in Erik Spoelstra's rotation, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo included, is available.

For the Lakers, Ziaire Williams remains out with a left foot issue after being downgraded ahead of Sunday's win over Toronto, with Jake LaRavia continuing to start in his place.

Adou Thiero is also out with a knee problem and is not pencilled in to return before 9 November, leaving JJ Redick's frontcourt options centred on Walker Kessler, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Kevon Looney.

Miami currently sit fifth in the Southeast Division at 2-4, just a game back of the pack, while the Lakers' 3-1 home record is a reminder that their 5-2 overall mark has come with Crypto.com Arena mostly on their side.

The key matchups that could shape Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Key Matchups The scoring duel Luka Doncic LAL VS Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA 37.7 PPG Doncic season 28.2 PPG Giannis season 58.6% Giannis FG% 48.2% Doncic FG% Doncic leads the league in scoring and comes off a 45-point night, while Antetokounmpo has been just as central to Miami's own turnaround. The frontcourt battle Bam Adebayo MIA VS Walker Kessler LAL 16.3 PPG Adebayo season 7.8 RPG Adebayo season 9.9 RPG Kessler season 2.9 BPG Kessler season Kessler's rim protection and efficiency make him the Lakers' anchor, while Adebayo's work on both ends carries much of Miami's defensive identity.

Neither star is short of support, but the Doncic and Antetokounmpo scoring race is the obvious headline act, with both players averaging well above their career norms through the opening weeks.

Underneath it, the Adebayo and Kessler battle on the glass and around the rim will decide which team controls second-chance opportunities.

Player props to watch for Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Player Props to Watch Luka Doncic LAL Points Over 32.5 37.7 Season avg 6 GP Doncic is up to 37.7 points a game after posting 45 points, 15 rebounds and six assists against Toronto on Sunday. Giannis Antetokounmpo MIA Points Over 25.5 28.2 Season avg 6 GP A Lakers defence that ranks mid-table for points allowed gives Antetokounmpo room to work inside. Bam Adebayo MIA Points Over 14.5 16.3 Season avg 6 GP Adebayo has stayed involved offensively alongside Giannis rather than fading into a purely defensive role.

How have Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers fared in recent meetings?

Season Series 19 Mar 2026 Lakers 134-126 Heat Miami 2 Nov 2025 Lakers 130-120 Heat Los Angeles 15 Jan 2025 Lakers 117-108 Heat Los Angeles 4 Dec 2024 Heat 134-93 Lakers Miami

Los Angeles have won three straight meetings in this series, two of them by double figures, and the most recent one was this exact fixture a year ago almost to the day.

Miami's last win in the series remains that 134-93 rout at home in December 2024, a result from a very different roster on both sides.

The two meetings before that were tighter, decided by eight and nine points respectively, a reminder that the Lakers' recent dominance in this series has not been one-sided.

The two sides have not yet met this season, with this the first of two scheduled meetings before a return fixture in Miami in March.

Tips and prediction for Miami Heat vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread Heat +2.5 Miami arrive rested against a Lakers side playing the second night of a back-to-back, and both of their last two wins have come by double figures. Total Over 238.5 Miami have scored 145 and 129 points in their last two games and Los Angeles just put up 131 against Toronto, with Miami's defence ranked 24th in the league. Prop Luka Doncic Over 32.5 points Doncic leads the league in scoring and has not cooled off after his 45-point night against Toronto. Prop Giannis Antetokounmpo Over 25.5 points Antetokounmpo is shooting 58.6% from the field and should find space against a Lakers defence that is middling for points allowed. Parlay Heat +2.5 and Luka Doncic Over 32.5 points A close game keeps Miami inside the spread while Doncic's usage stays high enough to clear his points line regardless of the final margin.

Score Prediction Lakers 123-121 Heat Predicted margin: Lakers by 2 · Predicted total: 244

A tired Lakers team should still have enough shot-making from Doncic and Reaves to edge a shootout, but a rested Miami side on a two-game winning streak looks the better bet to stay inside the spread.

Expect points at both ends from the opening tip, with neither defence likely to slow the other down for long.