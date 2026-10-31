Preview: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Oklahoma City Thunder @ Houston Rockets · Toyota Center · 12.30am GMT Sunday Tip of the match Houston Rockets -4 Game total Over 218.5 points Key player prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 25.5 points Injury alert Alperen Sengun (Houston), Questionable

Kevin Durant's Houston Rockets, beaten for the first time this season in Dallas in the NBA Cup group opener, host an injury-hit Oklahoma City Thunder at Toyota Center early on Sunday UK time with Alperen Sengun's back problem still unresolved.

Houston are 5-1 and second in the Western Conference, the Thunder are third on 4-1, and the two sides have not yet met in the 2026-27 regular season.

How are the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder shaping up?

Form Guide Oklahoma City Thunder 4-1 · 3rd in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W W W L 108.2 PPG 104.6 Opp PPG 109.5 Off. rating 106.1 Def. rating Houston Rockets 5-1 · 2nd in the West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W W W L 121.0 PPG 110.0 Opp PPG 120.4 Off. rating 109.6 Def. rating

Houston's only defeat came when Dallas turned an 11-point deficit late in the third quarter into a 116-111 win, with Kyrie Irving scoring 35 points and Cooper Flagg 33.

The Rockets did not play badly enough to be written off, since they collected 20 offensive rebounds and Durant scored 28, but he missed four free throws and the team shot 7-of-29 from three.

Before that Houston had won five in a row, including a 132-100 rout at Milwaukee that Sengun missed and a 114-110 win at San Antonio on the first night of their previous back-to-back.

Oklahoma City's start has been built on defence, with opponents scoring on only 45.7% of their possessions, the lowest rate in the league, while the Thunder's own offence, which makes only 10.0 threes a game, has been far less convincing.

Tale of the Tape Oklahoma City Thunder Houston Rockets 108.2 PPG 121.0 Rockets +12.8 104.6 Opp PPG 110.0 Thunder -5.4 109.5 Off. rating 120.4 Rockets +10.9 106.1 Def. rating 109.6 Thunder -3.5 22.0 APG 27.8 Rockets +5.8 14.8 TOV 16.2 Thunder -1.4 10.0 3PT made 12.0 Rockets +2.0 44.0% FG% 49.8% Rockets +5.8% 46.0 RPG 45.3 Thunder +0.7

The numbers favour Houston almost everywhere except the one area that defines Oklahoma City, since the Thunder allow fewer points and are stingier per possession, while the Rockets lead the efficiency, passing and shooting rows by clear margins.

That gap widens in this venue, because Houston have scored 124.0 points and conceded 110.0 across two home wins, while the Thunder have scored 106.0 and conceded 112.0 in their two road games.

Both Houston home games topped 220 points in total and neither Oklahoma City road game did, with the Thunder's road scoring sitting at 62.0 points per first half and 44.0 per second half.

The counterweight is rest, since Houston play the second night of a back-to-back, their second of the campaign after winning both games of the first, while Oklahoma City have had two days off since losing 96-120 in Dallas.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder team news and rotations

Injury Report Oklahoma City Thunder Chet Holmgren (knee) Out Jalen Williams (ankle) Out Cason Wallace (shoulder) Out Alex Caruso (ankle) Out Thomas Sorber (knee) Out Nikola Topic (back) Out Houston Rockets Alperen Sengun (back) Questionable Reed Sheppard (back) Questionable Steven Adams (calf) Out

Oklahoma City have lost three starters from their opening three games within a week, with Jalen Williams out after surgery on a broken fibula and dislocated ankle, Chet Holmgren out for eight to 10 weeks with a patellar tendon tear and Cason Wallace out after shoulder surgery.

Oklahoma City beat Phoenix 125-114 in their first game without Williams, Holmgren and Wallace before the heavy defeat in Dallas, and Alex Caruso, Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic are also out, which leaves Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Kenrich Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein as the likely starting five.

Houston's picture is less settled, as Sengun has missed two games with low back soreness and is questionable, Reed Sheppard is also questionable with a back complaint and Steven Adams is out with a calf problem.

If Sengun cannot play, expect Clint Capela to start alongside Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Durant and Jabari Smith Jr, the group that began in Dallas.

The matchups that could decide Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Key Matchups The two scorers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC VS Kevin Durant HOU 45.9% SGA FG% 51.8% Durant FG% 4.6 SGA RPG 6.0 Durant RPG Gilgeous-Alexander has carried a thinned Thunder attack, while Durant led Houston with 28 points in Dallas. Battle of the glass Isaiah Hartenstein OKC VS Tari Eason HOU 9.6 Hartenstein RPG 6.7 Eason RPG 55.6% Hartenstein FG% 45.1% Eason FG% Eason pulled down eight offensive rebounds in Dallas, so Hartenstein's box-outs decide how many second chances Houston get. Guard creation Ajay Mitchell OKC VS Fred VanVleet HOU 3.6 Mitchell APG 6.4 VanVleet APG 53.6% Mitchell FG% 37.5% VanVleet FG% Mitchell now has to create for others as well as himself, while VanVleet has run Houston's offence without needing to shoot well.

Gilgeous-Alexander against Durant is the headline, with Durant facing the franchise he left in 2016 and Gilgeous-Alexander having beaten Houston in double overtime in last season's opener.

Beyond the two stars, the rebounding battle matters because Houston's second-chance points kept them in the game in Dallas, and Mitchell must now create for others as well as score with so many Thunder guards and wings missing.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder player props to watch

Player Props to Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OKC Points Over 25.5 26.0 Season 26.0 Last 5 5 GP With Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren out, the Thunder still run almost everything through him, and his 87.5% free-throw shooting protects him on a cold night. Kevin Durant HOU Points Over 22.5 23.3 Season 22.0 Last 5 6 GP Durant scored 28 in Dallas despite missing four free throws and remains Houston's main scoring option if Alperen Sengun is out again. Ajay Mitchell OKC Points Over 17.5 18.6 Season 18.6 Last 5 5 GP Mitchell scores efficiently inside the arc and, with so many Thunder guards and wings out, his minutes and shot volume are secure.

What happened when the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder last met?

Season Series 7 Feb 2026 Thunder 106-112 Rockets OKC 15 Jan 2026 Rockets 91-111 Thunder HOU 21 Oct 2025 Thunder 125-124 Rockets (2OT) OKC

Oklahoma City opened last season by beating Houston 125-124 in double overtime, with Gilgeous-Alexander scoring 35 points and Sengun 39, before Durant fouled out with the Rockets leading in the second extra period.

The Thunder then won 111-91 at Toyota Center in January even though Houston out-rebounded them 60-44, because the Rockets shot only 33.7% from the field, and Houston answered with a 112-106 win in Oklahoma City in February.

The sides meet again on 27 December in Houston and 13 January in Oklahoma City, two more dates on the NBA schedule that will show how far this injury list has reshaped the Thunder.

Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder tips and prediction

Spread Houston Rockets -4 Houston's home form and efficiency edge outweigh the back-to-back, and Oklahoma City have not yet shown they can win a road game without their three injured starters. Total Over 218.5 points Both of Houston's home games have cleared 220, and the Rockets' shot-making and offensive rebounding should push the game past what Oklahoma City's low-scoring road games suggest. Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 25.5 points He leads a depleted attack and draws enough free throws to reach the mark even when his three-point shot is cold. Prop Kevin Durant Over 22.5 points His shot volume holds up with Houston's frontcourt rotation unsettled, and his free-throw shooting should recover after a poor night in Dallas. Parlay Houston Rockets -4 and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Over 25.5 points The pairing works because a Thunder deficit tends to raise Gilgeous-Alexander's shot count, so the two legs do not depend on the same outcome.

Score Prediction Rockets 116-105 Thunder Predicted margin 11 points, total 221 points

Houston are the sounder side because their scoring, ball movement and home record all point in one direction, and the back-to-back and Sengun's uncertainty are real but did not stop an offence that scored 132 at Milwaukee without him.

Oklahoma City's defence and Gilgeous-Alexander should keep the margin close for a while, though three starters short and with a weaker bench, the Thunder are unlikely to sustain it for 48 minutes against a team that scores this freely, and their lone road win came at San Antonio while their lone road defeat at Dallas was by 24 points.