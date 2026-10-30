Preview: Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Sacramento Kings @ Memphis Grizzlies · FedExForum · 12:00am GMT (Sunday) Tip of the match Grizzlies to win Game total Over 225.5 points Key player prop Ty Jerome, over 22.5 points Injury alert Keegan Murray (SAC) — Out

The NBA's best record meets its worst when the Memphis Grizzlies, perfect through five games in their first season without Ja Morant, host the winless Sacramento Kings at FedExForum in the early hours of Sunday morning, UK time.

It is a rematch of their only previous meeting this season, a 123-112 Memphis win in Sacramento on October 26, and it lands five days after that game with both sides' form having moved further apart rather than closer together.

How the form lines up for Kings vs. Grizzlies

Form Guide Sacramento Kings 0-5 · 15th West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) L L L L L 110.2 PPG 126.8 Opp PPG 105.8 Off. rating 121.5 Def. rating Memphis Grizzlies 5-0 · 2nd West Last 5 (2026-27 regular season) W W W W W 118.2 PPG 106.2 Opp PPG 116.8 Off. rating 104.9 Def. rating

Sacramento's five defeats have come by an average margin of more than 16 points, and Friday's 120-132 loss in New Orleans was their fourth straight game conceding at least 121 points.

Head coach Doug Christie, retained for a second full season after signing a multi-year deal, had his position publicly framed around results before this season had even begun, which gives the losing run weight beyond the standings alone.

Zach LaVine is still producing at an individual level, averaging 26.0 points on 50.0% shooting, and rookie lead guard Darius Acuff Jr. followed up with 34 points and 14 assists in Friday's defeat, but neither has been enough to drag the defence out of last place in points allowed.

Memphis, by contrast, arrived at this record without a single traditional superstar carrying the load, a change forced on the franchise when it traded Ja Morant to Portland at the end of June in exchange for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray.

Coach Tuomas Iisalo built the roster's identity over the preseason around pace and defensive effort rather than isolation scoring, and the results have followed, with a +11.9 net rating comfortably the best mark in the league through the opening fortnight.

Guard Ty Jerome has filled the primary ball-handling void directly, posting 25.8 points and 5.8 assists a game, while rookie forward Cameron Boozer has already produced two double-doubles worth of production on a nightly average of 15.4 points and 10.8 rebounds.

Tale of the Tape Kings Grizzlies 110.2 PPG 118.2 Grizzlies +8.0 126.8 Opp PPG 106.2 Grizzlies -20.6 105.8 Off. rating 116.8 Grizzlies +11.0 121.5 Def. rating 104.9 Grizzlies -16.6 41.2 RPG 50.8 Grizzlies +9.6 24.4 APG 26.4 Grizzlies +2.0 46.0% FG% 45.5% Kings +0.5% 16.8 TOV 15.8 Grizzlies -1.0

What stands out is how one-sided the numbers are even by the standards of a five-game sample, with Memphis leading Sacramento in every category except field-goal percentage, where the Kings hold only a marginal 0.5% edge.

The rebounding gap is the most notable of the raw totals, with Memphis out-boarding opponents by close to ten a night behind Boozer and Zach Edey, against a Kings front line missing one of its two rotation centres.

Sacramento's one genuine counter-argument sits in that October 26 result, when they kept the score to single figures against this same opponent despite losing, a tighter outcome than three of their four other defeats this season.

Who's missing for Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies?

Injury Report Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray — ankle Rotation forward, expected back in 10-14 days Out Dylan Cardwell — calf Reserve centre, expected back in around a week Out Maxime Raynaud — knee Reserve centre, expected back in around two weeks Out Ben Simmons — Achilles tendon surgery Out for the season Out Memphis Grizzlies Quinten Post — ankle Did not return after exiting Thursday's win over Portland Game-Time Decision

Sacramento's absentee list runs to four players, with Keegan Murray, Dylan Cardwell and Maxime Raynaud all sidelined and Ben Simmons ruled out for the year after Achilles tendon surgery.

That leaves Christie short on frontcourt depth behind Domantas Sabonis and Precious Achiuwa, with Jonathan Mogbo and Daeqwon Plowden the next options off the bench.

Memphis carries just one name on its own report, with centre Quinten Post a game-time decision after an ankle issue forced him out of Thursday's win in Portland having played only seven minutes.

Should Post sit out, Edey is set to see an expanded role at centre, a rotation adjustment that would not meaningfully dent a Memphis frontcourt already rebounding at close to ten more boards a game than Sacramento's.

Where Kings vs. Grizzlies could be won and lost

Key Matchups New-era point guards Ty Jerome MEM VS Darius Acuff Jr. SAC 25.8 PPG 5.8 APG 6.6 APG 24.0 PPG Neither man was his team's primary ball-handler a year ago, Jerome a reserve and Acuff Jr. a college prospect, and both have taken over their respective backcourts within five games. Glass and playmaking from the five Domantas Sabonis SAC VS Cameron Boozer MEM 16.2 RPG 7.2 APG 6.2 APG 10.8 RPG Sabonis remains the rebounding and passing hub of Sacramento's offence even in defeat, but Boozer has arrived as a rookie doing a similar job for Memphis, and this is the only individual board battle on the floor that could realistically swing Sacramento's way.

The guard matchup carries the heaviest individual weight, since both teams are leaning on a player who did not hold this role a year ago to set the tone in transition.

Sabonis against Boozer is the more even contest on paper, and a strong night on the glass from the Kings centre is arguably Sacramento's clearest route to staying competitive into the fourth quarter.

Player props to target in Kings vs. Grizzlies

Player Props to Watch Zach LaVine SAC Points Over 23.5 26.0 Season PPG 26.0 Last 5 5/5 GP played LaVine is Sacramento's one consistent scoring source and has hit this mark in every game so far, regardless of the final result. Ty Jerome MEM Points Over 22.5 25.8 Season PPG 25.8 Last 5 5/5 GP played Jerome has taken over as Memphis's go-to scorer in the backcourt, and a Kings defence already missing four rotation players offers little resistance. Domantas Sabonis SAC Rebounds Over 14.5 16.2 Season RPG 16.2 Last 5 5/5 GP played Sabonis has cleared this total in every outing, and nothing in Memphis's rotation profiles as a true individual rebounding stopper at centre. Cameron Boozer MEM Rebounds Over 9.5 10.8 Season RPG 10.6 Last 5 5/5 GP played Boozer's rebounding has held steady across every appearance so far, and Memphis's +9.6 team rebounding edge over Sacramento this season gives him a favourable setting to extend that.

The head-to-head record between Sacramento Kings and Memphis Grizzlies

Season Series Grizzlies 123-112 Kings Only meeting so far this season Sacramento

This season's series has produced one result so far, a 123-112 Memphis win in Sacramento that stands as the Kings' second-narrowest margin of defeat all year.

Both teams have since played three more games apiece, with Memphis extending its unbeaten start and Sacramento adding three further losses, so the gap between them is, if anything, wider now than it was on October 26.

No deeper rivalry history attaches to this fixture, and with Ja Morant traded away in the summer, Sunday's game carries none of the storylines that once came with his old meetings against Sacramento.

Kings vs. Grizzlies prediction and best bets

Moneyline Memphis Grizzlies to win An 11.9 net-rating edge, a full rest day on each side's schedule and Sacramento's four-strong absentee list all point the same way. Total Over 225.5 points Sacramento's three road games this season have averaged 234.0 combined points, and Memphis's one home game has gone for 226.0, both comfortably clear of this mark. Prop Ty Jerome over 22.5 points Memphis's primary scorer facing the league's worst scoring defence through five games. Prop Domantas Sabonis over 14.5 rebounds A workload Sabonis has cleared every time out, against a Memphis frontcourt without a dedicated individual rebounding stopper. Parlay Grizzlies to win + Ty Jerome over 22.5 points Both legs are backed independently above, and a Memphis win without a big scoring night from its lead guard would be the surprise, not the other way round.

Score Prediction Memphis Grizzlies 121-108 Sacramento Kings Predicted margin: 13 points · Predicted total: 229

Sacramento showed on October 26 that they can stay within shouting distance of this opponent for stretches, and a four-strong absentee list that includes a rotation forward and both backup centres makes that harder to repeat on Sunday.

Memphis's rebounding and scoring-defence advantages are too consistent through five games to ignore, and with a full rest day on their side and a congested run of the NBA schedule catching up with the Kings, the Grizzlies look set to open a season series lead before this early-season Western Conference standings picture has a chance to tighten again.