NBA picks today: Best bets and predictions for every game | October 21

Our NBA picks today cover all 11 games on the Wednesday, October 21 NBA schedule, and every tip-off falls after midnight in the UK.

The Miami debut of Giannis Antetokounmpo against LaMelo Ball's first game for Minnesota is arguably the standout fixture.

Here are our NBA predictions today in tip-off order, with Tyrese Haliburton's return and Cooper Flagg's second season among the stories to look out for.

Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors

Our pick Toronto Raptors -8.5 Tip-off 12:30am (BST) Venue Scotiabank Arena, Toronto Bulls record 31-51 (2025-26) Raptors record 46-36 (2025-26)

Kawhi Leonard makes his regular-season return to Toronto against a Chicago side that finished 31-51 and is without center Nic Claxton, who is out with a hamstring injury. The Raptors swept all three meetings last season.

Those wins came by 30, nine and 16 points, and Toronto went 24-17 at home, which is why Raptors -8.5 looks within reach. Our full breakdown of Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors has the props and injury report.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Miami Heat

Our pick Minnesota Timberwolves +1.5 Tip-off 12:30am (BST) Venue Kaseya Center, Miami Timberwolves record 49-33 (2025-26) Heat record 43-39 (2025-26)

Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to make his Miami debut after resting in the preseason finale, while Ball and Jonathan Kuminga arrive in Minnesota. Vladislav Goldin is questionable with an ankle sprain, which thins the Miami frontcourt.

Miami paid for Antetokounmpo with Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Kasparas Jakucionis, which leaves a thin bench and is the case for Timberwolves +1.5.

Minnesota won 49 games last season, 23 of them on the road, and now have Ball and Kuminga alongside Anthony Edwards, with Donte DiVincenzo the only notable absentee.

Antetokounmpo is 15-7 against Minnesota in his career, so a Heat win is far from fanciful. That record was built with a very different supporting cast, and a 1.5-point cushion is worth taking.

Indiana Pacers vs New Orleans Pelicans

Our pick Indiana Pacers -3.5 Tip-off 1:00am (BST) Venue Smoothie King Center, New Orleans Pacers record 19-63 (2025-26) Pelicans record 26-56 (2025-26)

Haliburton plays his first competitive game in 16 months after tearing an Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 Finals, and he does so alongside new center Ivica Zubac.

Indiana won only 19 games without him and went 8-34 on the road, yet the roster now has Haliburton, Zubac, Pascal Siakam, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Larry Nance Jr.

That is why Pacers -3.5 is the pick against a Pelicans side that won 26 games and only 17 of its 41 at home.

Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as day to day, so depth is a worry. The bigger risk is a managed workload for Haliburton in his first game back.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies

Our pick Utah Jazz +1.5 Tip-off 1:00am (BST) Venue FedExForum, Memphis Jazz record 22-60 (2025-26) Grizzlies record 25-57 (2025-26)

Jaren Jackson Jr. faces Memphis for the first time since February's trade, with the Grizzlies, who lost their last five games of 2025-26, missing Isaiah Stewart through an ankle injury.

Utah won only eight road games last season, yet Jackson, Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George make a far stronger core, so Jazz +1.5 is the pick if Jackson is cleared.

Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets

Our pick Houston Rockets -9 Tip-off 1:30am (BST) Venue Toyota Center, Houston Mavericks record 26-56 (2025-26) Rockets record 52-30 (2025-26)

Cooper Flagg, last season's Rookie of the Year, begins his second year against a Houston side that won 30 of its 41 home games.

Dallas won just 10 of 41 on the road, and a nine-point line is easier to trust than it first looks, so Rockets -9 is the pick.

Houston also led the league in rebounding last season at 47.9 per game, while Dallas could be light up front with Dereck Lively II day to day and Santi Aldama doubtful.

Kevin Durant anchors Houston's scoring, and Steven Adams being questionable with a calf problem is the only notable concern for the hosts.

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers

Our pick Los Angeles Lakers -7.5 Tip-off 3:00am (BST) Venue Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles Warriors record 37-45 (2025-26) Lakers record 53-29 (2025-26)

Golden State are without Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Moses Moody, and Stephen Curry is a game-time decision after turning his ankle in practice on Sunday.

Los Angeles won three of the last four meetings, two of them by 16 points or more, and Luka Doncic is healthy, which backs Lakers -7.5. Our full breakdown of Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers covers the props.

Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers

Our pick LA Clippers -4.5 Tip-off 3:30am (BST) Venue Intuit Dome, Inglewood Kings record 22-60 (2025-26) Clippers record 42-40 (2025-26)

Both rosters have been rebuilt, with Leonard and James Harden gone from the Clippers and DeMar DeRozan waived by a Sacramento side now without Ben Simmons, who has a reported season-ending Achilles injury.

Los Angeles won three of the four meetings last season, two by 29 points or more, and Sacramento lack centers Maxime Raynaud and Dylan Cardwell, so Clippers -4.5 is the pick. Read our full breakdown of Sacramento Kings vs LA Clippers for props.

Also on tonight's slate

Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards (12:00am BST). Washington won only 11 home games last season and are without top overall pick AJ Dybantsa, so Bucks +4.5 is the pick.

is the pick. Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic (12:00am BST). Orlando are without Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac and Noah Penda, and Atlanta won the March 16 meeting 124-112, so Hawks +3.5 is the pick.

is the pick. Charlotte Hornets vs Brooklyn Nets (12:30am BST). Charlotte are without Coby White, Kon Knueppel, who made a record 273 threes as a rookie, Grant Williams and Kylan Boswell, so Under 220.5 points is the pick.

is the pick. Phoenix Suns vs Portland Trail Blazers (3:00am BST). Phoenix won 45 games to Portland's 42, and the Trail Blazers are without Shaedon Sharpe until March, so Suns +3.5 is the pick.