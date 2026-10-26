Preview: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary Sacramento Kings @ San Antonio Spurs · Frost Bank Center · 00:00 GMT (Wednesday) Tip of the match Spurs to win Game total Over 218.5 points Key player prop Zach LaVine, over 24.5 points Injury alert Keegan Murray (SAC) — Out

Sacramento Kings arrive at Frost Bank Center off a winless start to face a San Antonio Spurs side that reached last season's NBA Finals, with tip-off arriving in the small hours of Wednesday morning for viewers in the UK.

The two sides already met once this autumn, but that was San Antonio's preseason finale, so this is the first result that actually counts between them in 2026-27. Sacramento enters having waived DeMar DeRozan and handed the backcourt to rookie Darius Acuff Jr., while San Antonio is still finding its feet in Mitch Johnson's first full season in charge, after losing two of its opening three games.

How do Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs match up heading in?

Form Guide Sacramento Kings 0-3 · 15th West Last 3 (2026-27 regular season — only three games played) L L L 109.3 PPG 124.0 Opp PPG 108.0 Off. rating 122.5 Def. rating San Antonio Spurs 1-2 · 9th West Last 3 (2026-27 regular season — only three games played) L L W 112.0 PPG 112.0 Opp PPG 109.9 Off. rating 109.9 Def. rating

Three games is a small sample, but Sacramento's numbers already stand out for the wrong reasons, since nobody in the league is conceding more points a night than the Kings right now.

San Antonio has not been convincing either, dropping its first two games of the season before finally clicking on the road at Dallas, yet its underlying numbers remain roughly league-average rather than alarming.

Zach LaVine has carried most of Sacramento's scoring load so far, while Domantas Sabonis has been the one genuine bright spot, pulling down boards at a rate that would lead the whole league if it holds up over a full season.

San Antonio's issue has been fit rather than talent, with a crowded guard rotation of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle still working out who does what, even as Victor Wembanyama anchors a defence that has conceded fewer points than it has scored.

Tale of the Tape Kings Spurs 109.3 PPG 112.0 Spurs +2.7 124.0 Opp PPG 112.0 Spurs -12.0 108.0 Off. rating 109.9 Spurs +1.9 122.5 Def. rating 109.9 Spurs -12.6 21.0 APG 25.3 Spurs +4.3 15.0 TOV 13.7 Spurs -1.3 28.3% 3P% 31.9% Spurs +3.6%

Laid out side by side, San Antonio has the better number in every single category above, which is a stark read for a team that has still only won once.

The turnover gap is the tightest of the lot, so Sacramento's issue is not giving the ball away, it is simply not stopping anyone once a possession starts.

That shows up most clearly in the three-point numbers, where the Spurs' extra few points of accuracy from distance line up with an offence that has scored comfortably enough to cover for its own early jitters, a theme that will matter again in the Western Conference standings once results start to separate the contenders from teams still finding their rotation.

Kings vs. Spurs team news and rotations

Injury Report Sacramento Kings Keegan Murray — ankle Missed the last game; a game-time call for this one Out Maxime Raynaud — knee Not yet made his season debut Out Dylan Cardwell — calf Out Ben Simmons — achilles Ruled out for the full 2026-27 season Out San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris — calf Missed the Dallas win; targeting a return for this game Game-Time Decision Jayden Quaintance — knee Rookie; not yet cleared for basketball activities Out

Keegan Murray's ankle is the one to watch on the Sacramento side, since the Kings' own listing has him down as out for now despite earlier hope he could feature.

His absence has already pushed Precious Achiuwa into the starting five alongside Sabonis, which leaves Sacramento small up front against a Spurs team that start a genuine seven-footer.

Tobias Harris carries the same game-time uncertainty for the home side, with the veteran forward sidelined for the Dallas win and his calf still the swing factor in San Antonio's own frontcourt plans.

If Harris sits again, expect the Spurs to stick with the smaller five that beat Dallas, built around Fox, Harper, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Wembanyama.

The key matchups in Kings vs. Spurs

Key Matchups Backcourt engines Darius Acuff Jr. SAC VS De'Aaron Fox SAS 22.3 PPG 4.7 APG 17.3 PPG 8.3 APG Sacramento's rookie point guard has outscored every Spurs starter so far, but Fox is the more complete two-way threat and gets first crack at setting the tempo. Size mismatch in the paint Domantas Sabonis SAC VS Victor Wembanyama SAS 17.3 RPG 7.0 APG 11.0 RPG 4.0 BPG Sabonis is out-rebounding everyone in the league right now, but Wembanyama's length and shot-blocking give San Antonio an answer Sacramento's other bigs simply can't offer.

Acuff's scoring has been the early story of Sacramento's rebuild, but Fox's all-round game, allied to a frontcourt that includes Wembanyama's rim protection, gives San Antonio the edge in both matchups above.

Whichever team wins the rebounding battle between Sabonis and Wembanyama is likely to control the game's pace, given how differently the two sides are built up front.

Player props to watch for Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Player Props to Watch Zach LaVine SAC Points Over 24.5 29.0 Season PPG 3 GP this season LaVine leads the Kings in scoring by some margin and is seeing a heavier share of the offence than at any point in Chicago. Domantas Sabonis SAC Rebounds Over 13.5 17.3 Season RPG 3 GP this season Sabonis has dominated the glass in every game so far, and a shorthanded Kings frontcourt means he will keep seeing heavy minutes to crash the boards. Victor Wembanyama SAS Blocks Over 2.5 4.0 Season BPG 3 GP this season Wembanyama already leads the league in shot-blocking and faces a Sacramento frontcourt down two of its regular big men. De'Aaron Fox SAS Assists Over 6.5 8.3 Season APG 3 GP this season Fox leads San Antonio in assists and steals, and a crowded Kings defence missing a true rim protector should open up driving lanes for him to pick apart.

Kings and Spurs' head-to-head record

Season Series Spurs 132-104 Kings Sacramento Spurs 139-122 Kings San Antonio Spurs 123-110 Kings San Antonio

San Antonio has won the last three meetings between these two sides, though the wider series over the last ten games is tied at five apiece, so there is no long-running dominance either way.

None of those three recent results came by fewer than 13 points, which fits a Spurs side that has generally found Sacramento's defence easy to score against.

There is no notable rivalry or play-off history between the franchises to lean on here, so the recent form in those head-to-head scorelines carries more weight than anything from further back.

Our prediction for Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Moneyline Spurs to win San Antonio is the stronger side across nearly every team metric and has won the last three meetings between these two by at least 13 points. Total Over 218.5 points Sacramento's defence has leaked the most points in the league while San Antonio's offence has yet to go cold, a combination that should keep the scoreboard moving. Prop Domantas Sabonis over 13.5 rebounds Sabonis has dominated the glass all season and a shorthanded Kings frontcourt means he keeps seeing heavy minutes to chase boards. Prop Victor Wembanyama over 2.5 blocks A Kings frontcourt missing two regular bigs gives Wembanyama a favourable look at extending his early shot-blocking rate. Parlay Spurs to win + De'Aaron Fox over 6.5 assists Fox has set the tone in every Spurs game so far, and a win here would likely come with him controlling the offence from the point.

Score Prediction San Antonio Spurs 118-102 Sacramento Kings Predicted margin: 16 points · Predicted total: 220

Sacramento has shown enough scoring punch through LaVine and Sabonis to stay competitive for stretches, but a leaky defence against a Spurs team finally finding its rhythm points to a comfortable home win.

San Antonio's early-season wobbles, and the fact this fixture sits inside a busy run on the NBA schedule with a back-to-back to follow, are reasons for some caution, but not enough to change the overall pick.