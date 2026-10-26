Preview: Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Sacramento Kings arrive at Frost Bank Center off a winless start to face a San Antonio Spurs side that reached last season's NBA Finals, with tip-off arriving in the small hours of Wednesday morning for viewers in the UK.
The two sides already met once this autumn, but that was San Antonio's preseason finale, so this is the first result that actually counts between them in 2026-27. Sacramento enters having waived DeMar DeRozan and handed the backcourt to rookie Darius Acuff Jr., while San Antonio is still finding its feet in Mitch Johnson's first full season in charge, after losing two of its opening three games.
How do Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs match up heading in?
Three games is a small sample, but Sacramento's numbers already stand out for the wrong reasons, since nobody in the league is conceding more points a night than the Kings right now.
San Antonio has not been convincing either, dropping its first two games of the season before finally clicking on the road at Dallas, yet its underlying numbers remain roughly league-average rather than alarming.
Zach LaVine has carried most of Sacramento's scoring load so far, while Domantas Sabonis has been the one genuine bright spot, pulling down boards at a rate that would lead the whole league if it holds up over a full season.
San Antonio's issue has been fit rather than talent, with a crowded guard rotation of De'Aaron Fox, Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle still working out who does what, even as Victor Wembanyama anchors a defence that has conceded fewer points than it has scored.
Laid out side by side, San Antonio has the better number in every single category above, which is a stark read for a team that has still only won once.
The turnover gap is the tightest of the lot, so Sacramento's issue is not giving the ball away, it is simply not stopping anyone once a possession starts.
That shows up most clearly in the three-point numbers, where the Spurs' extra few points of accuracy from distance line up with an offence that has scored comfortably enough to cover for its own early jitters, a theme that will matter again in the Western Conference standings once results start to separate the contenders from teams still finding their rotation.
Kings vs. Spurs team news and rotations
Keegan Murray's ankle is the one to watch on the Sacramento side, since the Kings' own listing has him down as out for now despite earlier hope he could feature.
His absence has already pushed Precious Achiuwa into the starting five alongside Sabonis, which leaves Sacramento small up front against a Spurs team that start a genuine seven-footer.
Tobias Harris carries the same game-time uncertainty for the home side, with the veteran forward sidelined for the Dallas win and his calf still the swing factor in San Antonio's own frontcourt plans.
If Harris sits again, expect the Spurs to stick with the smaller five that beat Dallas, built around Fox, Harper, Devin Vassell, Stephon Castle and Wembanyama.
The key matchups in Kings vs. Spurs
Acuff's scoring has been the early story of Sacramento's rebuild, but Fox's all-round game, allied to a frontcourt that includes Wembanyama's rim protection, gives San Antonio the edge in both matchups above.
Whichever team wins the rebounding battle between Sabonis and Wembanyama is likely to control the game's pace, given how differently the two sides are built up front.
Player props to watch for Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kings and Spurs' head-to-head record
San Antonio has won the last three meetings between these two sides, though the wider series over the last ten games is tied at five apiece, so there is no long-running dominance either way.
None of those three recent results came by fewer than 13 points, which fits a Spurs side that has generally found Sacramento's defence easy to score against.
There is no notable rivalry or play-off history between the franchises to lean on here, so the recent form in those head-to-head scorelines carries more weight than anything from further back.
Our prediction for Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento has shown enough scoring punch through LaVine and Sabonis to stay competitive for stretches, but a leaky defence against a Spurs team finally finding its rhythm points to a comfortable home win.
San Antonio's early-season wobbles, and the fact this fixture sits inside a busy run on the NBA schedule with a back-to-back to follow, are reasons for some caution, but not enough to change the overall pick.