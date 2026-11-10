Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

Quick summary San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls , United Center, 1am GMT on Thursday Tip of the match Spurs to win and cover -9.5 Game total Over 227.5 points Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 29.5 points Injury alert Norman Powell, Bulls, game-time decision

San Antonio Spurs carry a nine-game winning streak into the United Center on Wednesday, where they face a Chicago Bulls side that has lost seven in a row and is yet to win at home.

UK viewers can find the NBA schedule tip-off at 1am GMT on Thursday, and the question for a Bulls defence allowing 129.3 points per game is whether anything can slow Victor Wembanyama.

How do the Spurs and Bulls arrive in such different form?

Form Guide (Last 5) San Antonio Spurs 9-2 · 2nd in West W W W W W 120.4 PPG 103.2 Opp PPG +17.2 Diff 1 day Rest Chicago Bulls 1-8 · 14th in East L L L L L 114.2 PPG 129.2 Opp PPG -15.0 Diff 2 days Rest

The Spurs are 9-2, unbeaten since 24 October and 5-0 on the road, which puts them second in the Western Conference in the early conference standings.

Their last five wins have come by an average of 17.2 points, and even the one-point home win over Dallas featured a 52-point, 24-rebound, eight-block night from Wembanyama.

The Bulls are 1-8 and 14th in the East, and every game since a 132-125 win at Milwaukee on 23 October has ended in defeat, including a 127-121 home loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Tale of the Tape (Season) Spurs Bulls Spurs +10.9 118.3 107.4 Off. rating Spurs -16.9 106.7 123.6 Def. rating Spurs +5.4 49.1 43.7 RPG Spurs -3.1 13.0 16.1 TOV Spurs +3.7% 46.1% 42.4% FG%

The defensive record explains most of Chicago's slide, since the Bulls have conceded at least 124 points in all nine games.

The efficiency numbers show the gap, with San Antonio scoring 118.3 points per 100 possessions and allowing 106.7, against 107.4 and 123.6 for Chicago, a net rating of +11.6 against -16.2.

Chicago also loses the possession battle, turning the ball over 16.1 times per game against 13.0 for the Spurs and trailing by more than five rebounds per night.

The Bulls can score at home, averaging 122.7 in their three games at the United Center, but all three ended in defeat because the same defence allowed 128.0 per night.

The schedule gives Chicago a small edge, as the Spurs played at Sacramento and Portland on consecutive nights last week and have had only one day off since the Phoenix game, while the Bulls have had two.

Spurs vs. Bulls team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Jayden Quaintance knee Out Tobias Harris left calf strain Game-time decision Chicago Bulls Norman Powell shoulder Game-time decision Nic Claxton hamstring Game-time decision Jalen Smith finger Game-time decision Tobe Awaka knee Game-time decision Zach Collins illness Game-time decision

San Antonio have Jayden Quaintance out with a knee problem, while Tobias Harris is a game-time decision with a left calf strain and is still waiting to make his first appearance for the club.

Mitch Johnson has mostly started four guards alongside Wembanyama, with De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper at the heart of that group, and the centre played only 25 minutes in the 122-96 win at Phoenix, which shows how quickly Johnson rests him once a game is settled.

Chicago's list is far longer, with Norman Powell, Nic Claxton, Jalen Smith, Tobe Awaka and Zach Collins all carrying game-time decision tags, so the starting fives posted shortly before tip-off will matter.

Claxton matters most to the matchup, since he missed the first eight games with a hamstring problem, has played once and is the Bulls' main answer to Wembanyama's size, while Isaac Okoro is the likely addition to the starting group if Powell cannot go.

The matchups that could decide San Antonio Spurs vs. Chicago Bulls

Key Matchups Frontcourt scoring Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Caleb Wilson CHI 30.1 Wemby PPG 11.9 Wemby RPG 19.3 Wilson PPG 6.3 Wilson RPG Wilson leads the Bulls in scoring, and early foul trouble for Wembanyama would remove the Spurs' interior anchor, which is Chicago's clearest route back into the game. Point of attack De'Aaron Fox SAS VS Josh Giddey CHI 13.9 Fox PPG 5.9 Fox APG 10.3 Giddey PPG 8.4 Giddey APG Giddey runs the Bulls' offence and Fox sets the pace for the Spurs, and a Chicago side that turns the ball over more often than its opponent cannot afford to lose that exchange.

Wembanyama against Chicago's frontcourt is the central contest, with Caleb Wilson, Jalen Smith and Claxton, if fit, all likely to share the job of slowing him, a task that proved beyond Chicago when he scored 38 in this building last November.

The backcourt contest is lopsided on depth, since Fox, Castle and Harper give Johnson three ball-handlers who can share the scoring, while Josh Giddey carries most of the playmaking for Chicago, and with the Bulls turning the ball over so often, Fox's pressure on the ball could decide how many easy transition chances the Spurs get.

Best player props for Spurs vs. Bulls

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 29.5 30.1 Season avg 32.6 Last 5 avg 11 Games played He scored 40 in 25 minutes at Phoenix, so even a reduced workload in a comfortable win leaves him a clear path past the line. Victor Wembanyama SAS Blocks Over 3.5 3.9 Season avg 10 Games played He blocked eight shots against Dallas and nine at Phoenix, and the Bulls play at a faster pace than the Spurs, which means more possessions and more shots to contest. Caleb Wilson CHI Points Over 18.5 19.3 Season avg 9 Games played Chicago's leading scorer takes on more shots if Norman Powell is limited, and the Bulls have scored 105 or more in each of their last five.

Spurs-Bulls head-to-head history

Season Series · last five meetings 30 Mar 2026 Spurs 129-114 Bulls Wembanyama 41 points, 16 rebounds SAN ANTONIO 10 Nov 2025 Spurs 121-117 Bulls Wembanyama 38 points CHICAGO 6 Jan 2025 Bulls 114-110 Spurs CHICAGO 5 Dec 2024 Bulls 139-124 Spurs SAN ANTONIO 13 Jan 2024 Bulls 122-116 Spurs SAN ANTONIO

The Bulls won six straight in this series between February 2023 and January 2025, but the Spurs have won the last two meetings.

The latest was a 129-114 San Antonio win on 30 March, when Wembanyama scored 41 points with 16 rebounds, and the Spurs also took the game in Chicago last November.

Only those two results fall inside the last 12 months, so the Bulls' four wins in the last five meetings at the United Center say more about history than about this season, and Tiago Splitter, who won the 2014 title as a Spurs player, is in his first season in charge of Chicago.

Our Spurs vs. Bulls prediction and betting tips

Spread Spurs -9.5 Four of San Antonio's last five wins came by 15 points or more, and Chicago has lost three of its last five by 14 or more. Total Over 227.5 points The Bulls have conceded at least 124 in every game this season and the Spurs have scored 119 or more in four of their last five. Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 29.5 points His scoring average over the last five games sits above the line and he is the focal point of the Spurs' attack. Prop Caleb Wilson Over 18.5 points He leads Chicago in scoring and picks up extra volume with Powell's shoulder in doubt. Parlay Both player points props above, Wembanyama and Wilson to go over The two props come from opposite teams' main scorers, so neither depends on the other for its outcome.

Score Prediction Spurs 124-108 Bulls Predicted margin 16 points, total 232 points

San Antonio should cover the spread, because four of their last five wins came by 15 or more and Chicago's defence has given up big scores in every game this season, while the over also suits a Spurs side that has scored 119 or more in four of its last five.

Our prediction is a 124-108 Spurs win, with San Antonio's road scoring and Chicago's defensive record pointing to a comfortable margin and a total in the low 230s, since the Bulls' best route to a closer game is Wilson scoring at his season rate while Claxton or Smith keeps Wembanyama out of rhythm.