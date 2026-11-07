Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

By | , Last updated:

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA
© Iconsport / SUSA
Quick summary
San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers · Moda Center · Sunday 8 November, 3am GMT
Tip of the match
Spurs -4.5
Game total
Over 228.5
Key player prop
Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points
Injury alert
Ja Morant (Trail Blazers) Out

San Antonio Spurs, the reigning Western Conference champions, visit Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday night in a rematch of April’s first-round series, with both teams playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs eliminated Portland 4-1 on their way to the NBA Finals after finishing second in the West, while the seventh-seeded Trail Blazers have since hired Micah Nori as head coach and welcomed Damian Lillard back from an Achilles tear.

What is the form for San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

Form Guide (Last 5)
San Antonio Spurs
7-2 · 4th in the West
WWWWW
118.6
PPG
107.8
Opp PPG
+10.8
Diff
B2B
Rest
Portland Trail Blazers
6-2 · 5th in the West
LWWWL
116.6
PPG
113.4
Opp PPG
+3.2
Diff
B2B
Rest

The Spurs have won seven in a row, and Friday’s 124-109 victory at Sacramento came two nights after Victor Wembanyama’s 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks beat Dallas 112-111, with Wembanyama scoring 10 of San Antonio’s last 12 points.

Wembanyama then scored 30 against the Kings, 20 of them in a runaway first half, and Stephon Castle added 19 points to settle a game that never became close despite the quick turnaround from Wednesday.

Away from San Antonio the Spurs are 3-0 with a differential of +12.3 per game, and those results leave them fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 7-2 record.

Portland started 3-0 under Nori, including a 136-129 win at the Lakers on 27 October, but Friday’s 124-118 defeat at the same opponent ended a three-game winning run after the Trail Blazers had led by as many as 16 in the first half.

Tale of the Tape (Season)
San Antonio SpursPortland Trail Blazers
Trail Blazers +2.9
117.1
 
 
120.0
Off. rating
Spurs -3.3
108.1
 
 
111.4
Def. rating
Spurs +2.1
48.2
 
 
46.1
RPG
Spurs -3.9
12.9
 
 
16.8
TOV
Spurs -2.7%
47.3%
 
 
50.0%
Opponent FG%

Portland’s attack rates higher per possession than San Antonio’s, and the Trail Blazers make more threes with 15.9 a game against 11.9, but the Spurs hold the defensive edge and the net ratings of +9.1 and +8.6 are separated by half a point.

That defensive edge shows in shot quality too, with Spurs opponents shooting 47.3% against 50.0% for Portland’s, a mark that ranks 17th in the league against San Antonio’s fourth.

Turnovers are the widest gap, since Portland gives the ball away 16.8 times a game to San Antonio’s 12.9, and that is the stat most likely to separate two sides whose records are one win apart.

Both teams are on the second night of a quick turnaround on the NBA schedule, and San Antonio have nobody from their regular rotation missing while Portland are without two rotation guards.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers team news and rotations

Injury Report
San Antonio Spurs
Tobias Harris calf
Out
Jayden Quaintance knee
Out
Portland Trail Blazers
Ja Morant Grade 2 left hamstring strain
Averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in four games
Out
Vit Krejci left leg fracture
Averaged 10.3 minutes in seven games
Out
Shaedon Sharpe torn meniscus
Out

Portland are without Ja Morant, who is out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and Vit Krejci, who suffered a left leg fracture in Wednesday’s win at Phoenix.

Shaedon Sharpe is also out with a torn meniscus, which leaves Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday to cover the guard minutes, and Henderson is shooting 31.7% from the field this season.

Lillard, Henderson, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan are expected to start for Portland, with Holiday, who averages 13.3 points, likely to lead the bench.

For San Antonio, Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out but neither has played this season, so the rotation of De’Aaron Fox, Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama is effectively intact, with Wembanyama, Harper, Fox and Vassell each averaging 30 minutes or more.

The matchups that could decide Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Key Matchups
Frontcourt
Victor Wembanyama
SAS
VS
Donovan Clingan
POR
12.6
Wembanyama RPG
49.2%
Wembanyama FG%
10.6
Clingan RPG
59.1%
Clingan FG%
Last five for Wembanyama 34.6 PPG, for Clingan 14.6 PPG
Clingan is the more efficient scorer per shot, but Wembanyama controls the glass and the rim at the other end.
Backcourt
De’Aaron Fox
SAS
VS
Damian Lillard
POR
53.0%
Fox FG%
5.9
Fox APG
20.4
Lillard PPG
2.9
Lillard 3PM
Last five for Fox 13.4 PPG, for Lillard 19.6 PPG
Portland’s scoring load at guard sits with Lillard, while Fox is the Spurs’ most efficient shooter.

Wembanyama’s 24 rebounds and eight blocks against Dallas set the standard for the Portland frontcourt, and Clingan is the centre who starts opposite him with Robert Williams III as the other big man in the rotation.

At guard the question is how much Portland can score without Morant, since Lillard makes 2.9 threes a game while Fox shoots 53.0% from the field and has Castle and Harper alongside him as extra playmakers.

Player props for San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Player Props to Watch
Victor Wembanyama SAS
PointsOver 27.5
29.1
Season avg
34.6
Last 5 avg
9
GP
He has scored 30 or more in back-to-back games, and his season average already sits above the line.
Deni Avdija POR
AssistsOver 6.5
7.0
Season avg
7.4
Last 5 avg
8
GP
With Portland short of ball handlers, Avdija is the primary creator and had 11 assists at the Lakers on Friday.
Donovan Clingan POR
ReboundsOver 9.5
10.6
Season avg
11.4
Last 5 avg
8
GP
A Spurs side shooting 45.8% leaves misses on the floor, and Clingan’s rebounding has risen over the last five.

How have San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers fared head-to-head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs
Tue 28 Apr 2026Spurs 114-95 Trail BlazersWest R1 Gm 5 · San Antonio
Sun 26 Apr 2026Spurs 114-93 Trail BlazersWest R1 Gm 4 · Portland
Sat 25 Apr 2026Spurs 120-108 Trail BlazersWest R1 Gm 3 · Portland
April 2026Trail Blazers 106-103 SpursWest R1 Gm 2 · San Antonio
April 2026Spurs 111-98 Trail BlazersWest R1 Gm 1 · San Antonio
Wed 8 Apr 2026Spurs 112-101 Trail BlazersSan Antonio
Sat 3 Jan 2026Trail Blazers 115-110 SpursSan Antonio
Wed 26 Nov 2025Spurs 115-102 Trail BlazersPortland · NBA Cup

The Spurs won April’s first-round series 4-1, clinching with a 114-95 victory in San Antonio in which Wembanyama had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Portland’s only win, in Game 2, came while Wembanyama was sidelined, and Game 3 turned on a Spurs comeback from 15 points down behind a career night from Harper, in a series physical enough that Henderson and Harper clashed at the end of the third quarter.

The Spurs also took two of the three regular-season meetings in 2025-26, and the sides meet again at Moda Center in an NBA Cup group game on 25 November with ESPN set to televise it, making this the first of two meetings in 18 days.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers tips and prediction

SpreadSpurs -4.5
San Antonio are 3-0 on the road with a +12.3 differential and a clear turnover edge, and Portland’s guard rotation is the thinnest in this matchup.
TotalOver 228.5
Opponents have shot 54.2% against Portland over its last three games, and all three of San Antonio’s road games have cleared 220 points.
PropVictor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points
Two straight games of 30 or more and a last-five average well above the line, against a Portland defence that has been allowing 54.2% shooting.
PropDeni Avdija Over 6.5 assists
Avdija is now the first read in Portland’s offence and his season mark of seven a game is already above the threshold.
ParlayWembanyama and Avdija to go Over on their props
Each leg rests on the primary creator for its own side, so the pair does not depend on one team controlling the game.
Score Prediction
Spurs 120-112 Trail Blazers
Predicted margin 8, total 232

San Antonio’s road form, their turnover edge and Portland’s depleted guard group point to a Spurs win by a margin large enough to cover the spread, particularly with Wembanyama in the form he has shown this week.

Portland’s shooting defence has leaked recently and both attacks are efficient, so the scoring should land above the total even with tired legs on both benches, and Portland’s three-point volume gives them a route back into any stretch of the game.

Google Preferred Source

Written by

Teams mentioned in this article :

San Antonio Spurs related articles
Basketball related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe