Preview: San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Player props, injury report and prediction | NBA

San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers · Moda Center · Sunday 8 November, 3am GMT Quick summary Tip of the match Spurs -4.5 Game total Over 228.5 Key player prop Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points Injury alert Ja Morant (Trail Blazers) Out

San Antonio Spurs, the reigning Western Conference champions, visit Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Saturday night in a rematch of April’s first-round series, with both teams playing the second game of a back-to-back.

The Spurs eliminated Portland 4-1 on their way to the NBA Finals after finishing second in the West, while the seventh-seeded Trail Blazers have since hired Micah Nori as head coach and welcomed Damian Lillard back from an Achilles tear.

What is the form for San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers?

Form Guide (Last 5) San Antonio Spurs 7-2 · 4th in the West W W W W W 118.6 PPG 107.8 Opp PPG +10.8 Diff B2B Rest Portland Trail Blazers 6-2 · 5th in the West L W W W L 116.6 PPG 113.4 Opp PPG +3.2 Diff B2B Rest

The Spurs have won seven in a row, and Friday’s 124-109 victory at Sacramento came two nights after Victor Wembanyama’s 52 points, 24 rebounds and eight blocks beat Dallas 112-111, with Wembanyama scoring 10 of San Antonio’s last 12 points.

Wembanyama then scored 30 against the Kings, 20 of them in a runaway first half, and Stephon Castle added 19 points to settle a game that never became close despite the quick turnaround from Wednesday.

Away from San Antonio the Spurs are 3-0 with a differential of +12.3 per game, and those results leave them fourth in the Western Conference standings with a 7-2 record.

Portland started 3-0 under Nori, including a 136-129 win at the Lakers on 27 October, but Friday’s 124-118 defeat at the same opponent ended a three-game winning run after the Trail Blazers had led by as many as 16 in the first half.

Tale of the Tape (Season) San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers Trail Blazers +2.9 117.1 120.0 Off. rating Spurs -3.3 108.1 111.4 Def. rating Spurs +2.1 48.2 46.1 RPG Spurs -3.9 12.9 16.8 TOV Spurs -2.7% 47.3% 50.0% Opponent FG%

Portland’s attack rates higher per possession than San Antonio’s, and the Trail Blazers make more threes with 15.9 a game against 11.9, but the Spurs hold the defensive edge and the net ratings of +9.1 and +8.6 are separated by half a point.

That defensive edge shows in shot quality too, with Spurs opponents shooting 47.3% against 50.0% for Portland’s, a mark that ranks 17th in the league against San Antonio’s fourth.

Turnovers are the widest gap, since Portland gives the ball away 16.8 times a game to San Antonio’s 12.9, and that is the stat most likely to separate two sides whose records are one win apart.

Both teams are on the second night of a quick turnaround on the NBA schedule, and San Antonio have nobody from their regular rotation missing while Portland are without two rotation guards.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers team news and rotations

Injury Report San Antonio Spurs Tobias Harris calf Out Jayden Quaintance knee Out Portland Trail Blazers Ja Morant Grade 2 left hamstring strain Averaged 15.8 points and 5.5 assists in four games Out Vit Krejci left leg fracture Averaged 10.3 minutes in seven games Out Shaedon Sharpe torn meniscus Out

Portland are without Ja Morant, who is out with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, and Vit Krejci, who suffered a left leg fracture in Wednesday’s win at Phoenix.

Shaedon Sharpe is also out with a torn meniscus, which leaves Lillard, Scoot Henderson and Jrue Holiday to cover the guard minutes, and Henderson is shooting 31.7% from the field this season.

Lillard, Henderson, Toumani Camara, Deni Avdija and Donovan Clingan are expected to start for Portland, with Holiday, who averages 13.3 points, likely to lead the bench.

For San Antonio, Tobias Harris and Jayden Quaintance are out but neither has played this season, so the rotation of De’Aaron Fox, Castle, Dylan Harper, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama is effectively intact, with Wembanyama, Harper, Fox and Vassell each averaging 30 minutes or more.

The matchups that could decide Spurs vs. Trail Blazers

Key Matchups Frontcourt Victor Wembanyama SAS VS Donovan Clingan POR 12.6 Wembanyama RPG 49.2% Wembanyama FG% 10.6 Clingan RPG 59.1% Clingan FG% Last five for Wembanyama 34.6 PPG, for Clingan 14.6 PPG Clingan is the more efficient scorer per shot, but Wembanyama controls the glass and the rim at the other end. Backcourt De’Aaron Fox SAS VS Damian Lillard POR 53.0% Fox FG% 5.9 Fox APG 20.4 Lillard PPG 2.9 Lillard 3PM Last five for Fox 13.4 PPG, for Lillard 19.6 PPG Portland’s scoring load at guard sits with Lillard, while Fox is the Spurs’ most efficient shooter.

Wembanyama’s 24 rebounds and eight blocks against Dallas set the standard for the Portland frontcourt, and Clingan is the centre who starts opposite him with Robert Williams III as the other big man in the rotation.

At guard the question is how much Portland can score without Morant, since Lillard makes 2.9 threes a game while Fox shoots 53.0% from the field and has Castle and Harper alongside him as extra playmakers.

Player props for San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Player Props to Watch Victor Wembanyama SAS Points Over 27.5 29.1 Season avg 34.6 Last 5 avg 9 GP He has scored 30 or more in back-to-back games, and his season average already sits above the line. Deni Avdija POR Assists Over 6.5 7.0 Season avg 7.4 Last 5 avg 8 GP With Portland short of ball handlers, Avdija is the primary creator and had 11 assists at the Lakers on Friday. Donovan Clingan POR Rebounds Over 9.5 10.6 Season avg 11.4 Last 5 avg 8 GP A Spurs side shooting 45.8% leaves misses on the floor, and Clingan’s rebounding has risen over the last five.

How have San Antonio Spurs and Portland Trail Blazers fared head-to-head?

Season Series · regular season and playoffs Tue 28 Apr 2026 Spurs 114-95 Trail Blazers West R1 Gm 5 · San Antonio Sun 26 Apr 2026 Spurs 114-93 Trail Blazers West R1 Gm 4 · Portland Sat 25 Apr 2026 Spurs 120-108 Trail Blazers West R1 Gm 3 · Portland April 2026 Trail Blazers 106-103 Spurs West R1 Gm 2 · San Antonio April 2026 Spurs 111-98 Trail Blazers West R1 Gm 1 · San Antonio Wed 8 Apr 2026 Spurs 112-101 Trail Blazers San Antonio Sat 3 Jan 2026 Trail Blazers 115-110 Spurs San Antonio Wed 26 Nov 2025 Spurs 115-102 Trail Blazers Portland · NBA Cup

The Spurs won April’s first-round series 4-1, clinching with a 114-95 victory in San Antonio in which Wembanyama had 17 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks.

Portland’s only win, in Game 2, came while Wembanyama was sidelined, and Game 3 turned on a Spurs comeback from 15 points down behind a career night from Harper, in a series physical enough that Henderson and Harper clashed at the end of the third quarter.

The Spurs also took two of the three regular-season meetings in 2025-26, and the sides meet again at Moda Center in an NBA Cup group game on 25 November with ESPN set to televise it, making this the first of two meetings in 18 days.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers tips and prediction

Spread Spurs -4.5 San Antonio are 3-0 on the road with a +12.3 differential and a clear turnover edge, and Portland’s guard rotation is the thinnest in this matchup. Total Over 228.5 Opponents have shot 54.2% against Portland over its last three games, and all three of San Antonio’s road games have cleared 220 points. Prop Victor Wembanyama Over 27.5 points Two straight games of 30 or more and a last-five average well above the line, against a Portland defence that has been allowing 54.2% shooting. Prop Deni Avdija Over 6.5 assists Avdija is now the first read in Portland’s offence and his season mark of seven a game is already above the threshold. Parlay Wembanyama and Avdija to go Over on their props Each leg rests on the primary creator for its own side, so the pair does not depend on one team controlling the game.

Score Prediction Spurs 120-112 Trail Blazers Predicted margin 8, total 232

San Antonio’s road form, their turnover edge and Portland’s depleted guard group point to a Spurs win by a margin large enough to cover the spread, particularly with Wembanyama in the form he has shown this week.

Portland’s shooting defence has leaked recently and both attacks are efficient, so the scoring should land above the total even with tired legs on both benches, and Portland’s three-point volume gives them a route back into any stretch of the game.